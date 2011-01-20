« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15560 on: Today at 12:23:19 am
Most likely outcome is nothing happens. Less likely is they get a slap on the wrist.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15561 on: Today at 12:25:14 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:02:29 am
Why is everyone always out to get City?? Why??

I just can't put my finger on it...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15562 on: Today at 12:34:03 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:23:19 am
Most likely outcome is nothing happens. Less likely is they get a slap on the wrist.


It would be lovely if you could take your pessimistic bullshit elsewhere.  Let me enjoy this false sense of optimism!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15563 on: Today at 12:54:44 am
Surely all plucky underdogs have £600m hidden behind the couch?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15564 on: Today at 01:00:55 am
Be interesting to see if this has any impact on their ambition this summer, considering the goal of the owners is to improve their "brand" it might look a bit off if they throw £240 million or whatever at two players while very publicly under investigation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15565 on: Today at 01:12:48 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:00:55 am
Be interesting to see if this has any impact on their ambition this summer, considering the goal of the owners is to improve their "brand" it might look a bit off if they throw £240 million or whatever at two players while very publicly under investigation.

I bet they will not give it a moments thought.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15566 on: Today at 01:27:23 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:12:48 am
I bet they will not give it a moments thought.

I think they will, they may just decide to do it anyway so they can have the England captain and one of the most popular drink drivers around there to improve their popularity with the gammon pundits.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15567 on: Today at 01:42:13 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:00:55 am
Be interesting to see if this has any impact on their ambition this summer, considering the goal of the owners is to improve their "brand" it might look a bit off if they throw £240 million or whatever at two players while very publicly under investigation.

As long as the benefits of their shithousery outweighs the penalties they'll continue full steam ahead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15568 on: Today at 01:46:58 am
Will be a story for about 4 days then everyone will forget about it after being distracted by another big signing and we'll next hear of it in about three months when they get an official fine.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15569 on: Today at 07:02:01 am
It's kind of obvious to say it, but they are not good for this sport. Just so harmful.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15570 on: Today at 07:34:02 am
They'll get a shitty email telling them off, followed by another one thanking them for buying Sir Harold Kane MBE and leading the great English Lion to a trophy he rightly deserves. Absolutely forgetting where that money would've come from
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15571 on: Today at 07:49:20 am
It's astonishing that our judicial system has contrived to keep this quiet for two years on City's bidding.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15572 on: Today at 08:00:04 am
Theyll throw some very, very expensive lawyers at it and get away with it under a legal technicality.  Then Pep will pose with his staff celebrating in front of Sky Sports News again. Such a classy guy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15573 on: Today at 08:25:28 am
*Might*? Aye, alright then. Those are some expensive lawyers after all. Going to be years more in court cases at this rate, minor cost of business compared to the rest of the expenses around the toy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15574 on: Today at 08:27:04 am
Ive always though it very dodgy the way the English media, who are normally only too eager to savage anyone, were not interested in Man Citys cheating, hopefully now more will be said about it. £600m more in sponsorship than one of the most famous and popular clubs in world football? Nearly all of it from the country that owns them? If the media get involved then the PL will have no choice but to follow their own regulations and punish city severely.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15575 on: Today at 08:30:26 am
If this is proven In reckon the Premier League will hammer them, I cant see them going through a two year battle just to turn tail.  If its also proven that they misled UEFA that door opens again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15576 on: Today at 08:31:29 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:27:04 am
Ive always though it very dodgy the way the English media, who are normally only too eager to savage anyone, were not interested in Man Citys cheating, hopefully now more will be said about it. £600m more in sponsorship than one of the most famous and popular clubs in world football? Nearly all of it from the country that owns them? If the media get involved then the PL will have no choice but to follow their own regulations and punish city severely.

To be honest, it is quite obvious for some time that English media is being paid to be quiet on the issue ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15577 on: Today at 08:34:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:31:29 am
To be honest, it is quite obvious for some time that English media is being paid to be quiet on the issue ...
Paid, or threatened.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15578 on: Today at 08:37:42 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:34:01 am
Paid, or threatened.

Nah, most likely paid, judging by the way they are glorifying Man City's "achievments" ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15579 on: Today at 08:49:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:27:04 am
Ive always though it very dodgy the way the English media, who are normally only too eager to savage anyone, were not interested in Man Citys cheating, hopefully now more will be said about it. £600m more in sponsorship than one of the most famous and popular clubs in world football? Nearly all of it from the country that owns them? If the media get involved then the PL will have no choice but to follow their own regulations and punish city severely.

250 mill on Kane and Grealish, another treble and then the media can revel in the fairytale.

Had this all happened 10 years earlier during the Ferguson era, the PL would have acted. They might have cost him one title (which United threw away themselves), but if it was year in, year out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15580 on: Today at 08:53:17 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:31:29 am
To be honest, it is quite obvious for some time that English media is being paid to be quiet on the issue ...

They've got their stooges like Martin Samuel who is influential in the English media.

Ultimately the English media are among the worst in the world; and mostly owned by billionaires that decide what agendas to push.

Not many journalists want to go down the rabbit hole of taking on the super rich and powerful.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15581 on: Today at 08:55:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:37:42 am
Nah, most likely paid, judging by the way they are glorifying Man City's "achievments" ...
Whichever it is, it is absolutely fucking bizarre. Yet the city fans still constantly bleat that they dont get fair media coverage.
We can only hope that eventually the media do start asking relevant questions and the authorities have no choice but to bring down the whole, corrupt City football group.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15582 on: Today at 08:58:22 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:55:15 am
Whichever it is, it is absolutely fucking bizarre. Yet the city fans still constantly bleat that they dont get fair media coverage.
We can only hope that eventually the media do start asking relevant questions and the authorities have no choice but to bring down the whole, corrupt City football group.

Not many English football journalists and pundits look deeply into things and like simple narratives.

There aren't many David Conn's and even then he's not given a big platform.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15583 on: Today at 09:00:49 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:22 am
Not many sports journalists and pundits look deeply into things and like simple narratives.

There aren't many David Conn's and even then he's not given a big platform.
Something has to happen tho. The cheating twats are killing the game and everyone knows it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15584 on: Today at 09:14:41 am
Well, here the media (albeit a vehicle we on RAWK are antipathetic to) has taken on the UAE regime with all its money, and gone to court to tell the story. And the PL has done what it's supposed to do, probably because the vested interests of the majority of members are diametrically opposed to those of the UAE club. I hope something comes of this.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15585 on: Today at 09:19:29 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:49:20 am
It's astonishing that our judicial system has contrived to keep this quiet for two years on City's bidding.

Why?

Oil money runs deep in this country.

Also, it's becoming increasingly dangerous for investigative journalists nowadays.  Quite a few high profile deaths recently.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15586 on: Today at 09:19:37 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
called out and then ran away with no answers when asked to provide them. Was happily ready to respond to any city "supporter" to help clarify things however.

Him all over that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15587 on: Today at 09:21:34 am
Would HMRC also have an interest in this?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15588 on: Today at 09:31:09 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:17 am
They've got their stooges like Martin Samuel who is influential in the English media.

Ultimately the English media are among the worst in the world; and mostly owned by billionaires that decide what agendas to push.

Not many journalists want to go down the rabbit hole of taking on the super rich and powerful.

Samuel's son works at Man City another reason he's not interested in asking any questions...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15589 on: Today at 09:32:42 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm
So what will happen if theyre caught cheating? Slap on the wrist and dont do it again? Thatll show them

A fine  ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15590 on: Today at 09:36:40 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:14:41 am
Well, here the media (albeit a vehicle we on RAWK are antipathetic to) has taken on the UAE regime with all its money, and gone to court to tell the story. And the PL has done what it's supposed to do, probably because the vested interests of the majority of members are diametrically opposed to those of the UAE club. I hope something comes of this.

I kind of agree, although I have doubts whether the Premier League and the media absolutely want to take them to task. The biggest problem I can see isn't them though, it's that Man CIty's lawyers will find a loophole or technicality to get them off and they'll try and use that as proof of their innocence. I'm pessimistic about anything coming of this and can see it going a similar way to their battle with UEFA.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15591 on: Today at 09:45:59 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:23:19 am
Most likely outcome is nothing happens. Less likely is they get a slap on the wrist.

And one or two strongly worded emails.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15592 on: Today at 09:49:39 am
I see Tony Evan's article has drawn the attention of one of Man City's lackey's PrestwichBlue.

https://twitter.com/TonyEvans92a/status/1419068143696240647
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15593 on: Today at 09:59:40 am
hi guys,

i wonder if someone could explain this to me?

am i right in thinking that following the reopening of the UEFA investigation a couple of years ago (that resulted in a win for City), the PL reopened their own investigation into City's commercial deals and the court proceedings that the Mail are referring to have been (1) initial discovery document requests, (2) subsequent arbitration between City and the PL when City refused to give all documents requested, and then (3) The Mails fight with City lawyers to be able to publish the proceedings??

is that a decent synopsis? also, if the PL weren't fighting with the Mail to allow these proceedings to be public, does that not suggest that any action or punishment is likely to be minor and the PL (like City) just want this to go away?

i doubt we'll ever see Pinto as part of these proceedings.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15594 on: Today at 10:04:32 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:00:49 am
Something has to happen tho. The cheating twats are killing the game and everyone knows it.

If they'd have pissed the last 4 titles there'd be more made of it. Klopp has let them off the hook in a way by performing miracles with those 99/97 point seasons.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15595 on: Today at 10:12:24 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:00:55 am
Be interesting to see if this has any impact on their ambition this summer, considering the goal of the owners is to improve their "brand" it might look a bit off if they throw £240 million or whatever at two players while very publicly under investigation.

Womens rights
Women remained unequal with men under Emirati law. Married women were obliged to look after the house as a right held by husbands under Article 56.1 of the Law on Personal Status. The Article was amended in late 2019 to remove a line stating that a husband has the right to courteous obedience from his wife.

Article 72 continued to allow judges to determine whether a married woman was permitted to leave the house and to work.

In the past two years Amnesty International had reported that Article 53.1 of the Penal Code, recognizing a husbands discipline of his wife as an exercise of rights, was still in effect, but in 2020 the organization learned that this clause was removed in late 2016.

Transmission of nationality continued to be granted on a gender-preferential basis, meaning that children of Emirati mothers did not automatically receive nationality and were recognized as nationals only at the discretion of the federal cabinet.

In September, the UAE annulled Article 334 of the Penal Code, which had made honour killings punishable by as little as one month in jail.

Sexual and reproductive rights
Consensual sexual behaviour continued to be prosecuted under Article 356 of the Penal Code, authorizing a minimum of one year in prison for consensual violation of honour, a clause that could be used to punish both same-sex sexual activity and extramarital sex. The provision was, in some cases, used to prosecute migrant labourers who had igven birth out of wedlock, requiring such mothers to serve prison sentences before being allowed to leave the country.



Cheating at Sport will be easy
