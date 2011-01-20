Be interesting to see if this has any impact on their ambition this summer, considering the goal of the owners is to improve their "brand" it might look a bit off if they throw £240 million or whatever at two players while very publicly under investigation.



Women remained unequal with men under Emirati law. Married women were obliged to look after the house as a right held by husbands under Article 56.1 of the Law on Personal Status. The Article was amended in late 2019 to remove a line stating that a husband has the right to courteous obedience from his wife.Article 72 continued to allow judges to determine whether a married woman was permitted to leave the house and to work.In the past two years Amnesty International had reported that Article 53.1 of the Penal Code, recognizing a husbands discipline of his wife as an exercise of rights, was still in effect, but in 2020 the organization learned that this clause was removed in late 2016.Transmission of nationality continued to be granted on a gender-preferential basis, meaning that children of Emirati mothers did not automatically receive nationality and were recognized as nationals only at the discretion of the federal cabinet.In September, the UAE annulled Article 334 of the Penal Code, which had made honour killings punishable by as little as one month in jail.Consensual sexual behaviour continued to be prosecuted under Article 356 of the Penal Code, authorizing a minimum of one year in prison for consensual violation of honour, a clause that could be used to punish both same-sex sexual activity and extramarital sex. The provision was, in some cases, used to prosecute migrant labourers who had igven birth out of wedlock, requiring such mothers to serve prison sentences before being allowed to leave the country.Cheating at Sport will be easy