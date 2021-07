Iíve always though it very dodgy the way the English media, who are normally only too eager to savage anyone, were not interested in Man Cityís cheating, hopefully now more will be said about it. £600m more in sponsorship than one of the most famous and popular clubs in world football? Nearly all of it from the country that owns them? If the media get involved then the PL will have no choice but to follow their own regulations and punish city severely.