« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 384 385 386 387 388 [389]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 916561 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15520 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:24:33 pm
I know money doesn't matter to them. But why would they give him a silly wage?
He wants to leave Spurs, nobody else can afford him.
Surely an uplift of 10% on what he's earning is enough?  (Still an obscene amount I'm sure)

The guy knows his value and its hard to lowball (for lack of a better term) when you likely have many high earners in your side.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15521 on: Yesterday at 02:27:58 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:26:34 pm
The guy knows his value and its hard to lowball (for lack of a better term) when you likely have many high earners in your side.
Guess it depends how badly he wants to leave Spurs.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15522 on: Yesterday at 02:53:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:24:33 pm
I know money doesn't matter to them. But why would they give him a silly wage?
He wants to leave Spurs, nobody else can afford him.
Surely an uplift of 10% on what he's earning is enough?  (Still an obscene amount I'm sure)
For several reasons:
They want the England Captain to aid in the Sportswashing project.
Hes a decent player and will likely score lots of goals.
They want to say a massive Fuck you to Uefas FFP
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15523 on: Yesterday at 02:57:27 pm »
Quote
If you look at any gossip pages to do with sport, its very rarely you hear anything about Manchester City.

Because no gives a shit about them, Trevor.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15524 on: Yesterday at 03:05:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:27:58 pm
Guess it depends how badly he wants to leave Spurs.

It would but unless Ive missed some news, are there any suggestions City arent willing to pay him huge wages? Chances are he will be paid highly there
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15525 on: Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 15, 2021, 01:25:48 pm
Pip has already came out and said that Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC can't afford them.
I'm not great at maths, but I took their overall group investments and assets value, assumed a 6% interest rate and found that they earn the cost of Kane and Grealish every 4.38 days. So if I am anywhere near right, can someone cleverer than me explain what can't afford means, in this context.
And to be fair, our owners speak this special language by the look of things as well.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,985
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15526 on: Yesterday at 04:07:12 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm
I'm not great at maths, but I took their overall group investments and assets value, assumed a 6% interest rate and found that they earn the cost of Kane and Grealish every 4.38 days. So if I am anywhere near right, can someone cleverer than me explain what can't afford means, in this context.
And to be fair, our owners speak this special language by the look of things as well.
There are spending rules that they have to pretend to care about.  Especially as the Premier League's action against them is still in progress.

And our owners don't speak any special language.  Just one that you don't appear to have a dictionary for.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15527 on: Yesterday at 04:09:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:05:11 pm
It would but unless Ive missed some news, are there any suggestions City arent willing to pay him huge wages? Chances are he will be paid highly there

Oh I agree. But it seems mad they'd pay him more than they need to.
If Levy agrees a fee and he wants away, why would they need to pay a HUGE wage. (I mean top 10 earners level).  Surely any increase on what Spurs are paying him already.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,686
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15528 on: Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm »
Could even say to him take less money, but you'll be guaranteed a few domestic cups a season and a shot at Europe.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15529 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:09:00 pm
Oh I agree. But it seems mad they'd pay him more than they need to.
If Levy agrees a fee and he wants away, why would they need to pay a HUGE wage. (I mean top 10 earners level).  Surely any increase on what Spurs are paying him already.

See that's where you're going wrong... you're talking from a place of logic about a side who sign full backs time and again like its going out of fashion

Why would they pay him more than they need to?
Why would they sign Ake for so much to not play a lot?
Why would they let a player like Sancho leave?

They make plenty of mad decisions that make little to no sense... its what they do. Kane likely knows he can demand a lot because... why not? It is City afterall
Logged

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,227
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15530 on: Yesterday at 04:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:27:19 pm
Trevor Sinclair chatting shit again
:lmao :lmao

He can't genuinely believe that, can he?

Kane and Grealish would be very good signings for them, but don't really change much. In all likelihood any team wanting to beat them to the title will need 95+ points anyway (at least until Guardiola goes), whether they have Kane and Grealish or not.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15531 on: Yesterday at 05:46:00 pm »
I wouldnt be surprised if they only paid Kane minimum wage ( officially). His ambassadorial role will be where he gets the real money.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15532 on: Yesterday at 05:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:30:55 pm
Trevor Sinclair is as thick as pigshit. But no one will question his bizarre lies and takes on his beloved club.  English tabloid media is pathetic, and it seems the majority of social media football fans just lap it up as gospel.
Simon Jordan has tried to explain why his logic is floored a number of times but he can't compute it through his thick skull. Worth looking up the debate from Talksport if you haven't seen it.

So frustrating all these no mark ex City players are getting jobs in the media now because they need to have people representing them.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,127
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15533 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:57:27 pm

Quote
If you look at any gossip pages to do with sport, its very rarely you hear anything about other than Manchester City looking to spend another £50 million on a full back.


Because no gives a shit about them, Trevor.

Edited for accuracy.  ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,148
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15534 on: Yesterday at 08:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:50:01 pm
Simon Jordan has tried to explain why his logic is floored a number of times but he can't compute it through his thick skull. Worth looking up the debate from Talksport if you haven't seen it.

So frustrating all these no mark ex City players are getting jobs in the media now because they need to have people representing them.

ah yes! Now you mention it, I have some recollection of Simon Jordan making a mug of him.

Shame more dont! Its the stupidest take.

Abu Dhabi are one of the worst offenders for the state of the transfer market these days too. The money theyve spent since winning the lottery is obscene.

And its funny him talking about them having to initially spend a lot to catch up. Yet no doubt Sincliar is one of these gormless gobshites who go on about how much greater Guardiola is than Klopp cos he had won more trophies - NO mention of any context when looking at the strength (or lack of in Kloppos case) of the teams each inherit. And despite that, Guardiola still has to spend a shit ton more momey on these teams.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,581
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15535 on: Yesterday at 08:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:23:19 am
They are going for the full England sportswashing effect.

The captain and the fans favourite!

Exactly. Half of that fee, at least, is for the England captain. Sportswashing for sure.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,581
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15536 on: Yesterday at 08:30:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:09:00 pm
Oh I agree. But it seems mad they'd pay him more than they need to.
If Levy agrees a fee and he wants away, why would they need to pay a HUGE wage. (I mean top 10 earners level).  Surely any increase on what Spurs are paying him already.

Kane wants his big contract, its his last chance really. He knows City owners want the England captain just as much as they want a prolific striker.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15537 on: Today at 07:10:51 am »
Other outlets now reporting £90m for Grealish deal is close to complete, but that City wont pay Levys asking price of £160m for Kane.

Either way, this shower are splurging north of £200m on this pair. Hahaha.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15538 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm »
Just think of the amount of pens they will get this season
Grealish, sir Harry, Sterling. 
Surely they will overtake their neighbours records of penalties won over the coming seasons
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15539 on: Today at 05:59:30 pm »
Brennan telling outright lies about the reds again. What a surprise eh. ::)

https://twitter.com/StuBrennanMEN/status/1418812941571297280
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15540 on: Today at 08:18:52 pm »
He's a maniac
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,867
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15541 on: Today at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:59:30 pm
Brennan telling outright lies about the reds again. What a surprise eh. ::)

https://twitter.com/StuBrennanMEN/status/1418812941571297280

called out and then ran away with no answers when asked to provide them. Was happily ready to respond to any city "supporter" to help clarify things however.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15542 on: Today at 10:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:30:55 pm
Trevor Sinclair is as thick as pigshit. But no one will question his bizarre lies and takes on his beloved club.  English tabloid media is pathetic, and it seems the majority of social media football fans just lap it up as gospel.

He might well be thick as pigshit, but these are 100% the calculated words of someone who's on the City payroll. And just like Micah Richards, broadcasters are only too delighted to give him an unchallenged platform to deliver this paid-for PR.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,100
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15543 on: Today at 10:55:05 pm »
Awkward.

Just the £600m more than their nearest rivals 

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,100
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15544 on: Today at 10:57:49 pm »
But the whistle blower for football leaks is now willing to testify in court.

What are the chances he accidentally savagely  cuts his head off whilst shaving?

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,100
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15545 on: Today at 10:59:12 pm »
Remember when Pep didnt answer the question about indirect payments? 


Whats the betting he still wont answer because its all true?? (Question not stament of fact)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,100
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15546 on: Today at 11:01:22 pm »
New evidence? What a shame

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,148
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15547 on: Today at 11:21:58 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15548 on: Today at 11:25:47 pm »
*popcorn.gif*
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15549 on: Today at 11:27:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:57:49 pm
But the whistle blower for football leaks is now willing to testify in court.

What are the chances he accidentally savagely  cuts his head off whilst shaving?



He's in witness protection.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,174
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15550 on: Today at 11:28:55 pm »
So if they lose do they get stripped of their title?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,100
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15551 on: Today at 11:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:28:55 pm
So if they lose do they get stripped of their title?
Its the premier league.. of course not
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 384 385 386 387 388 [389]   Go Up
« previous next »
 