Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:35:52 am
Grealish for £90 is gaining traction too. Shambles of a football club.

Be fair though mate. Kane for 150ish, Grealish in and around 100, about 700k a week on wages on the 2, but, they may have to "sacrafice" 1 player, yeah as many as that. Tough on them
Kane for anything north of £75m is a joke, even with England (But Not Spurs) Captain tax.

Aside from any pace gone from his game, and his shameless cheating (diving and his patented backing into opponents off the ground move), there is only finishing left to his game.

As for injury record? Ankles reconstructed with Play-Doh and Rice Krispies.
« Reply #15482 on: Today at 09:23:19 am »
They are going for the full England sportswashing effect.

The captain and the fans favourite!
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:19:52 am
Kane for anything north of £75m is a joke, even with England (But Not Spurs) Captain tax.

Aside from any pace gone from his game, and his shameless cheating (diving and his patented backing into opponents off the ground move), there is only finishing left to his game.

As for injury record? Ankles reconstructed with Play-Doh and Rice Krispies.

Price doesn't matter to them though. From a footballing point of view it significantly improves them, irrelevant to them cheats how much they have to throw at it.
Kane is a fantastic player you have to be honest and admit it. He's a diving cheating prat like, he'll fit in well, but he's good.
Bring it on I say, we have Van Dijk back, doesn't matter who anyone else signs. Van Dijk back and fit and you go close. More than any other player on the planet I'd have Van Dijk in our side. They can stick their Kane, Grealish, Sancho and Varanes up their jacksie
