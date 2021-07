Great read. Lord Justice Males comment at the end is telling...Finally, the Club has been anxious to emphasise before us that "the arbitral proceedings relate to an ongoing and confidential investigatory and disciplinary process which is still in its early stages", and that it may be that no charges will ever be brought against it. While that may be true, it seems to me that this is, if anything, a factor which tells in favour of publication. This is an investigation which commenced in December 2018. It is surprising, and a matter of legitimate public concern, that so little progress has been made after two and a half years -- during which, it may be noted, the Club has twice been crowned as Premier League champions.EDIT: Just read HK's post along similar lines