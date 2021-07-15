Do we have evidence that city are planning to buy Kane or grealish?
people like big dick nick.
Are Grealish and Kane available? ------> Yes. City are planning to buy them
Don't see them getting Kane or Grealish to be honest, maybe Grealish but there is no way on this earth Kane is sold to City.
Why - they've showed in the past they will see to other English clubs?
I just dont think City deems it good value to spend 150m+ on Kane.Good player and all but the age and injury concerns factored in with the price surely makes him not a worthwhile investment according to whatever algorithm they are using to target players.
If you thought Bluemoon might change from a paranoid joke this season, think again
First thing I thought too Capon, we need a Corrie version of this pic quick
I assume theyve gone to the banks because Etihad are burning through money and Mansour is a little sheepish about going to the treasury again. Manchester Citys parent company has raised $650m [USD] in one of footballs biggest ever debt deals [with Barclays]And separately a £100m [GBP] credit facility with the same lenders (Grealish or Kane money?) https://www.ft.com/content/c8cdc3f6-b7b9-45a9-8a87-f6e7bb5af92a
Sometimes he overthinks it all to the point where the wheels come off a bit.
This is now well established as his Achilles heel, especially in Europe. The CL final loss to Chelsea was the latest in a long list.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Another fucking full back, how much has he wasted (I'm sure someone will have the figure) on full backs now?, off the top of my head,Mendy £42mDanilo £26mWalker £50mCancelo £60m p/exI'm sure there are more, what an absolute weirdo.
That man has a weird fetish for Full Backs. His missus should be worried.
