« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 381 382 383 384 385 [386]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 907793 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,356
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15400 on: July 15, 2021, 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 15, 2021, 12:55:49 pm
Do we have evidence that city are planning to buy Kane or grealish?

Are Grealish and Kane available? ------> Yes. City are planning to buy them
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,226
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15401 on: July 15, 2021, 01:06:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 15, 2021, 12:55:49 pm
Do we have evidence that city are planning to buy Kane or grealish?

Yes, but its time barred.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15402 on: July 15, 2021, 01:23:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 15, 2021, 12:55:49 pm
Do we have evidence that city are planning to buy Kane or grealish?

gossip colums and the fact Villa have signed Emiliano Buendía for 35m
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15403 on: July 15, 2021, 01:24:29 pm »
Don't see them getting Kane or Grealish to be honest, maybe Grealish but there is no way on this earth Kane is sold to City.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15404 on: July 15, 2021, 01:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July 15, 2021, 01:04:36 pm
Are Grealish and Kane available? ------> Yes. City are planning to buy them
Pip has already came out and said that Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC can't afford them.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15405 on: July 15, 2021, 01:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 15, 2021, 01:24:29 pm
Don't see them getting Kane or Grealish to be honest, maybe Grealish but there is no way on this earth Kane is sold to City.

Why - they've showed in the past they will see to other English clubs?
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15406 on: July 15, 2021, 01:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 15, 2021, 01:31:52 pm
Why - they've showed in the past they will see to other English clubs?

I just dont think City deems it good value to spend 150m+ on Kane.

Good player and all but the age and injury concerns factored in with the price surely makes him not a worthwhile investment according to whatever algorithm they are using to target players.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,356
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15407 on: July 15, 2021, 01:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 15, 2021, 01:39:26 pm
I just dont think City deems it good value to spend 150m+ on Kane.

Good player and all but the age and injury concerns factored in with the price surely makes him not a worthwhile investment according to whatever algorithm they are using to target players.

If you don't think of it in footballing terms it makes 100% sense.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15408 on: July 15, 2021, 01:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 15, 2021, 01:39:26 pm
I just dont think City deems it good value to spend 150m+ on Kane.

Good player and all but the age and injury concerns factored in with the price surely makes him not a worthwhile investment according to whatever algorithm they are using to target players.

Sorry thought you meant Spurs wont sell, not that City wont buy
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15409 on: July 15, 2021, 01:58:42 pm »
Alec Gilroy  :lmao
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15410 on: July 15, 2021, 03:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on July 15, 2021, 12:07:50 pm
If you thought Bluemoon might change from a paranoid joke this season, think again

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15411 on: July 15, 2021, 04:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on July 15, 2021, 12:07:50 pm
If you thought Bluemoon might change from a paranoid joke this season, think again
Its the worst football forum online by a country mile. All I see are guys trying to convince themselves that clubs that never cared about them, still don't, are happy for them to win things at the expense of their actual real football club rivals, are deeply obsessed with them
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,094
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15412 on: July 15, 2021, 05:43:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2021, 12:36:40 pm
First thing I thought too ;D

Capon, we need a Corrie version of this pic quick ;D
NORRIS" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,934
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15413 on: July 15, 2021, 05:52:52 pm »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15414 on: July 15, 2021, 07:28:05 pm »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15415 on: July 15, 2021, 09:39:13 pm »
Hahaha.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15416 on: July 15, 2021, 09:54:22 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Thats class Capon lad, wee Dorris at the bottom too hahaha
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15417 on: July 16, 2021, 07:05:50 am »
I assume theyve gone to the banks because Etihad are burning through money and Mansour is a little sheepish about going to the treasury again.

Manchester Citys parent company has raised $650m [USD] in one of footballs biggest ever debt deals [with Barclays]

And separately a £100m [GBP] credit facility with the same lenders (Grealish or Kane money?)

 https://www.ft.com/content/c8cdc3f6-b7b9-45a9-8a87-f6e7bb5af92a





PO
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,923
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15418 on: July 16, 2021, 08:58:20 am »
Quote from: kavah on July 16, 2021, 07:05:50 am
I assume theyve gone to the banks because Etihad are burning through money and Mansour is a little sheepish about going to the treasury again.

Manchester Citys parent company has raised $650m [USD] in one of footballs biggest ever debt deals [with Barclays]

And separately a £100m [GBP] credit facility with the same lenders (Grealish or Kane money?)

 https://www.ft.com/content/c8cdc3f6-b7b9-45a9-8a87-f6e7bb5af92a
It's all such a farce isn't it?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15419 on: July 16, 2021, 09:37:38 am »
Quote from: kavah on July 16, 2021, 07:05:50 am
I assume theyve gone to the banks because Etihad are burning through money and Mansour is a little sheepish about going to the treasury again.

Manchester Citys parent company has raised $650m [USD] in one of footballs biggest ever debt deals [with Barclays]

And separately a £100m [GBP] credit facility with the same lenders (Grealish or Kane money?)

 https://www.ft.com/content/c8cdc3f6-b7b9-45a9-8a87-f6e7bb5af92a

The $650 million is going on the new stadium in the Bronx, and it will be 25K capacity i last read.

Pretty scandalous the cost of real estate in NYC.

I'm sure whatever one of the  fivefamilies runs the Bronx, will be happy with major building project on the horizon. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,857
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15420 on: July 16, 2021, 09:40:18 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 15, 2021, 05:43:31 pm
NORRIS" border="0


Where's Roy Cropper and Hayley's cock?
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15421 on: July 16, 2021, 10:11:38 am »
The weird thing about the whole Kane and Grealish thing is that, with Kane at the very least, there's a chance it destabilises the way they play. You can't help but think of Zlatan to Barcelona - all because he struggled to cope with Eto'o's personality and convinced himself it'd add 'a new dimension'. Sometimes he overthinks it all to the point where the wheels come off a bit.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,923
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15422 on: July 16, 2021, 10:21:15 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July 16, 2021, 10:11:38 am
Sometimes he overthinks it all to the point where the wheels come off a bit.
This is now well established as his Achilles heel, especially in Europe. The CL final loss to Chelsea was the latest in a long list.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15423 on: July 16, 2021, 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 16, 2021, 10:21:15 am
This is now well established as his Achilles heel, especially in Europe. The CL final loss to Chelsea was the latest in a long list.

That was great, goes all through the knockouts playing his usual formation and getting to the final as a result, then plays Gundogan in the holding role with 2 attacking midfielders infront, against one of the most in form, tactically capable teams in Europe. Fucking loon.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,755
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15424 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 pm »
Manchester City are interested in signing Nuno Mendes. Hes considered a top left back for the future - but City board have no intention to pay full 50m price tag to Sporting.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1417075188622139404?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,100
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15425 on: Yesterday at 06:02:03 pm »
That man has a weird fetish for Full Backs.  His missus should be worried.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15426 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm »
Another fucking full back, how much has he wasted (I'm sure someone will have the figure) on full backs now?, off the top of my head,

Mendy £42m
Danilo £26m
Walker £50m
Cancelo £60m p/ex

I'm sure there are more, what an absolute weirdo.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15427 on: Today at 12:17:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm
Another fucking full back, how much has he wasted (I'm sure someone will have the figure) on full backs now?, off the top of my head,

Mendy £42m
Danilo £26m
Walker £50m
Cancelo £60m p/ex

I'm sure there are more, what an absolute weirdo.

The "perception" that they've bought success.


Hahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahaahahahaha.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15428 on: Today at 01:50:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:02:03 pm
That man has a weird fetish for Full Backs.  His missus should be worried.

She should be worried about his shit taste as well


I mean it was his choice to roll with Ben mendy and zinchenko, the latter who is perfectly pedestrian but Mendy is up there with Aly Cisskho for me..  wait my memory is failing me that was Aly played LB right..

Anyway roll on pep signing another 50million pound player hell be afraid to start in biggest matches.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:14 am by mallin9 »
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
Pages: 1 ... 381 382 383 384 385 [386]   Go Up
« previous next »
 