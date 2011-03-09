A thought came to me while listening to one of the Anfield Wrap's shows about squads and players, anmd mulling over the performances of various English players in Euro 2020.



City are rumoured to be desperate for Kane and Grealish. It makes some sense as Kane is a decent goalscorer and Grealish looks liek an exciting player. But Kane also has ankles made of cornflakes and City don't really play with a main striker.



Last season they won the league with Gundogan as top scorer with 17 goals. Is Kane going to make a massive difference to their ability to win the league? Probably not. At Euro 2020, England's best player was probably Sterling who City are apparently willing to offload to Spurs in order to get Kane.



Grealish is an exciting player who failed to get a starting place for England. But he is the fan's favourite.



Abu Dhabi FC is about sportswashing when it comes down to it. Could it be that the importance of signing Harry Kane, Englands Captain, and Jack Grealish, the fan's favourite, is as much about the brand as winning trophies?

It's both for me, and they're intertwined. Kane in particular serves two goals:1. On branding, it's clear that having England captain and someone the media loves will be helpful in distracting from off-the-pitch talk. Pundits all around the country will talk about how great it is that Harry Kane will finally win a trophy. The media narrative will be that the England captain deserves to be playing in the best competitions and winning trophies. Since City provides that, everyone in the media will be happy with that. Think about what Micah Richards will be like if Kane is leading the line for City. It's an easy branding win. It's also helpful for their growth. They used all kinds of dubious means (still do) to pump up their revenue early days, but like Chelsea, if they get enough of a following, they can leverage that for their future growth (and rely less on the dubious means). While so much of the market is saturated, there are many younger supporters (some without a team yet) that would be looking to get into a team to support (and this is global too), and having Kane and his shirt will help with that aspect. Secondary (given their flaunting of FFP) but a good bonus for them.2. On competitiveness, Kane can be very good for them (they need a reliable striker), and at the same time, he's gotten away with a ton of poor challenges, dives, etc. If they go sign someone like Lautaro Martinez, the press can tear into him, but we know the English media won't do it for Kane. It's another advantage that's useful. Not like Spurs actually won that many penalties last year (different styles of play for sure), but City having Kane instead of an equivalent striker that's not a media darling could a provide an advantage on free-kicks, penalties, etc going forward. He certainly won't get the negative scrutiny that other players do.If you're trying to become a "bigger" club, it's never a bad idea to have your country's captain, especially since he's never won a trophy. No one in the media is going to bat an eyelid at City, its money, or its ownership when Kane is holding the Prem/CL trophy aloft. They'll love it. They won't complain if he dives to win a penalty to win the League Cup for City or whatever. It's good PR in addition to him being a good player.