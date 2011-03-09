« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 903911 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15360 on: July 11, 2021, 09:39:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 11, 2021, 12:07:27 am
Jack's law - if I disagree with anyone about anything we'll just drop it as a subject of discussion.

Sterling is a dick, if you don't think he was a dick over how he engineered his move to Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC, then maybe his behaviour in singing that lovely little number about Sean Cox might change your mind?, no?, perhaps attacking a team mate on international duty after being shown up in the league may be sufficient?

This 👆
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15361 on: July 11, 2021, 09:44:24 am »
Sterling must have good xG whats why Jack is defending him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15362 on: July 11, 2021, 10:12:48 am »
Be glad when the Euros is finished and people can forget all about the Saint Sterling bollocks and get back to calling him the cheating little twat that he is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15363 on: July 11, 2021, 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: JRed on July 11, 2021, 07:08:40 am
Sterling is a twat.
Hope that clears it up for some people.

sums him up nicely
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15364 on: July 11, 2021, 10:40:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 11, 2021, 10:12:48 am
Be glad when the Euros is finished and people can forget all about the Saint Sterling bollocks and get back to calling him the cheating little twat that he is.

I'll call him it now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15365 on: July 11, 2021, 11:18:28 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 11, 2021, 12:07:27 am
Jack's law - if I disagree with anyone about anything we'll just drop it as a subject of discussion.

Sterling is a dick, if you don't think he was a dick over how he engineered his move to Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC, then maybe his behaviour in singing that lovely little number about Sean Cox might change your mind?, no?, perhaps attacking a team mate on international duty after being shown up in the league may be sufficient?

Well said. Sterling is a weasel.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15366 on: July 11, 2021, 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 11, 2021, 11:18:28 am
Well said. Sterling is a weasel.

To be honest, that is an insult to the weasels ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15367 on: July 11, 2021, 02:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 11, 2021, 12:07:27 am
Jack's law - if I disagree with anyone about anything we'll just drop it as a subject of discussion.


What was the point in continuing to post at each other we clearly have totally opposite points of view and wed both made it pretty clear how we feel
When two people completely disagree on a subject and its been stated they should just move on - has anyone on an Internet forum ever changed their mind in the history of humanity?
« Last Edit: July 11, 2021, 02:36:46 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15368 on: July 11, 2021, 03:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 11, 2021, 09:12:10 am
No Sterling is the obnoxious thug, his agent didnt attack Gomez or sing songds about getting battered in the streets


I find your regard for Sterling very strange, but thats your problem

hes the only one, easily ignored!

At the end of the day, Sterling is a really good footballer. And that is where most of the plaudits should end with Liverpool fans surely. 

Although I find him possibly the hardest player to enjoy. Not just because of the awful team he plays for. But cos of his incessant whining and crying, the diving, and the cheating, and that bizarre running style that gets more and more pronounced each season. Its so wierd  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15369 on: July 12, 2021, 07:35:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on July 11, 2021, 02:29:17 pm
What was the point in continuing to post at each other we clearly have totally opposite points of view and wed both made it pretty clear how we feel
When two people completely disagree on a subject and its been stated they should just move on - has anyone on an Internet forum ever changed their mind in the history of humanity?


I did once. Was convinced to give deep dish pizza another chance.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15370 on: July 13, 2021, 05:31:33 pm »
A thought came to me while listening to one of the Anfield Wrap's shows about squads and players, anmd mulling over the performances of various English players in Euro 2020.

City are rumoured to be desperate for Kane and Grealish. It makes some sense as Kane is a decent goalscorer and Grealish looks liek an exciting player. But Kane also has ankles made of cornflakes and City don't really play with a main striker.

Last season they won the league with Gundogan as top scorer with 17 goals. Is Kane going to make a massive difference to their ability to win the league? Probably not. At Euro 2020, England's best player was probably Sterling who City are apparently willing to offload to Spurs in order to get Kane.

Grealish is an exciting player who failed to get a starting place for England. But he is the fan's favourite.

Abu Dhabi FC is about sportswashing when it comes down to it. Could it be that the importance of signing Harry Kane, Englands Captain, and Jack Grealish, the fan's favourite, is as much about the brand as winning trophies?



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15371 on: July 13, 2021, 05:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 13, 2021, 05:31:33 pm
A thought came to me while listening to one of the Anfield Wrap's shows about squads and players, anmd mulling over the performances of various English players in Euro 2020.

City are rumoured to be desperate for Kane and Grealish. It makes some sense as Kane is a decent goalscorer and Grealish looks liek an exciting player. But Kane also has ankles made of cornflakes and City don't really play with a main striker.

Last season they won the league with Gundogan as top scorer with 17 goals. Is Kane going to make a massive difference to their ability to win the league? Probably not. At Euro 2020, England's best player was probably Sterling who City are apparently willing to offload to Spurs in order to get Kane.

Grealish is an exciting player who failed to get a starting place for England. But he is the fan's favourite.

Abu Dhabi FC is about sportswashing when it comes down to it. Could it be that the importance of signing Harry Kane, Englands Captain, and Jack Grealish, the fan's favourite, is as much about the brand as winning trophies?

Im not sure.

In terms of brand, I actually think Sterling is up there for them.

I also dont think they want rid, or if there was a slight thought, thats now gone after the Euros.

In terms of sportswashing, Europe is surely Abu Dhabis main focus, theyve sportswashed the heck out of Man City fans that is clear, and indeed this league, where they somehow have all the pundits and media and plenty of oppositon fans also very much fawning over them and seemingly absolutely fine and dandy with cheering on a team owned by human rights abusers.

Europe is what they want. So I am not sure the focus would be on certain English players in terms of sportswashing.

I honestly just think they want as many great players as possible to help them finally buy the CL, as well as retain the league.  Greelish would be just that - a top quality player that makes them even better.

Kane would be a departure maybe if they sign him, cos yes, his dodgy ankles surely must be a concern. But he was probably the best player in the league last season, and in fact, maybe playing for a club where is isnt the main man and has to play every 90 minutes, would help him later in his career.
« Reply #15372 on: July 13, 2021, 05:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 13, 2021, 05:31:33 pm
A thought came to me while listening to one of the Anfield Wrap's shows about squads and players, anmd mulling over the performances of various English players in Euro 2020.

City are rumoured to be desperate for Kane and Grealish. It makes some sense as Kane is a decent goalscorer and Grealish looks liek an exciting player. But Kane also has ankles made of cornflakes and City don't really play with a main striker.

Last season they won the league with Gundogan as top scorer with 17 goals. Is Kane going to make a massive difference to their ability to win the league? Probably not. At Euro 2020, England's best player was probably Sterling who City are apparently willing to offload to Spurs in order to get Kane.

Grealish is an exciting player who failed to get a starting place for England. But he is the fan's favourite.

Abu Dhabi FC is about sportswashing when it comes down to it. Could it be that the importance of signing Harry Kane, Englands Captain, and Jack Grealish, the fan's favourite, is as much about the brand as winning trophies?

Nah, to me, that sounds like more of a coping mechanism about City potentially signing one of the best strikers in the world and one of the attacking mid's in the league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15373 on: July 13, 2021, 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 13, 2021, 05:31:33 pm
A thought came to me while listening to one of the Anfield Wrap's shows about squads and players, anmd mulling over the performances of various English players in Euro 2020.

City are rumoured to be desperate for Kane and Grealish. It makes some sense as Kane is a decent goalscorer and Grealish looks liek an exciting player. But Kane also has ankles made of cornflakes and City don't really play with a main striker.

Last season they won the league with Gundogan as top scorer with 17 goals. Is Kane going to make a massive difference to their ability to win the league? Probably not. At Euro 2020, England's best player was probably Sterling who City are apparently willing to offload to Spurs in order to get Kane.

Grealish is an exciting player who failed to get a starting place for England. But he is the fan's favourite.

Abu Dhabi FC is about sportswashing when it comes down to it. Could it be that the importance of signing Harry Kane, Englands Captain, and Jack Grealish, the fan's favourite, is as much about the brand as winning trophies?

I wouldn't have thought so, as it's not really their style up to now. High profile/marquee signings are more Man Utd's bag.
City's signings tend to be less of the marquee type, as I think they feel it would draw too much attention to their spending. They tend to go for that 40-60 type player and just buy lots of them, rather than go big on a star signing.

Who knows though. Maybe they're feeling more emboldened having got away with flaunting FFP regulations thus far.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15374 on: July 13, 2021, 05:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 13, 2021, 05:31:33 pm
A thought came to me while listening to one of the Anfield Wrap's shows about squads and players, anmd mulling over the performances of various English players in Euro 2020.

City are rumoured to be desperate for Kane and Grealish. It makes some sense as Kane is a decent goalscorer and Grealish looks liek an exciting player. But Kane also has ankles made of cornflakes and City don't really play with a main striker.

Last season they won the league with Gundogan as top scorer with 17 goals. Is Kane going to make a massive difference to their ability to win the league? Probably not. At Euro 2020, England's best player was probably Sterling who City are apparently willing to offload to Spurs in order to get Kane.

Grealish is an exciting player who failed to get a starting place for England. But he is the fan's favourite.

Abu Dhabi FC is about sportswashing when it comes down to it. Could it be that the importance of signing Harry Kane, Englands Captain, and Jack Grealish, the fan's favourite, is as much about the brand as winning trophies?

It's both for me, and they're intertwined.  Kane in particular serves two goals:
1. On branding, it's clear that having England captain and someone the media loves will be helpful in distracting from off-the-pitch talk.  Pundits all around the country will talk about how great it is that Harry Kane will finally win a trophy.  The media narrative will be that the England captain deserves to be playing in the best competitions and winning trophies.  Since City provides that, everyone in the media will be happy with that.  Think about what Micah Richards will be like if Kane is leading the line for City.  It's an easy branding win.  It's also helpful for their growth.  They used all kinds of dubious means (still do) to pump up their revenue early days, but like Chelsea, if they get enough of a following, they can leverage that for their future growth (and rely less on the dubious means).  While so much of the market is saturated, there are many younger supporters (some without a team yet) that would be looking to get into a team to support (and this is global too), and having Kane and his shirt will help with that aspect.  Secondary (given their flaunting of FFP) but a good bonus for them.

2. On competitiveness, Kane can be very good for them (they need a reliable striker), and at the same time, he's gotten away with a ton of poor challenges, dives, etc.  If they go sign someone like Lautaro Martinez, the press can tear into him, but we know the English media won't do it for Kane.  It's another advantage that's useful.  Not like Spurs actually won that many penalties last year (different styles of play for sure), but City having Kane instead of an equivalent striker that's not a media darling could a provide an advantage on free-kicks, penalties, etc going forward.  He certainly won't get the negative scrutiny that other players do.

If you're trying to become a "bigger" club, it's never a bad idea to have your country's captain, especially since he's never won a trophy.  No one in the media is going to bat an eyelid at City, its money, or its ownership when Kane is holding the Prem/CL trophy aloft.  They'll love it.  They won't complain if he dives to win a penalty to win the League Cup for City or whatever.  It's good PR in addition to him being a good player.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15375 on: July 13, 2021, 05:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 05:48:29 pm
Nah, to me, that sounds like more of a coping mechanism about City potentially signing one of the best strikers in the world and one of the attacking mid's in the league.

City are still looked down on in the UK, they are a small club with money, us and the Mancs get more media attention than they can dream of, they need to try and make themselves relevant and signing those two would help massively. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15376 on: July 13, 2021, 07:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 05:48:29 pm
Nah, to me, that sounds like more of a coping mechanism about City potentially signing one of the best strikers in the world and one of the attacking mid's in the league.

Coping mechanism? For who? Me?...  City will be the team to beat again for the league and we'll probably need 90+ points to beat them. Does having Harry Kane make them a better team than City with Aguero? I dont think so. If City wanted the hottest striker in Europe at the moment they'd be after Haaland.

City's midfield (and bench) is already full of the best midfielders in Europe.  If Jack Grealish comes in another goes out.

In other words - City are going to do what City do. If they don't buy Kane and Grealish they'll buy other top players for shitloads of money and ridiculous wages. My question was why those two in parrticular?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15377 on: Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm »
"City resent the perception of them having bought success "

https://theathletic.com/2704104/2021/07/14/what-next-for-harry-kane/

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15378 on: Yesterday at 04:52:46 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
"City resent the perception of them having bought success "

https://theathletic.com/2704104/2021/07/14/what-next-for-harry-kane/



:lmao

Did they build from nothing like us and the Mancs did then???????
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15379 on: Yesterday at 04:53:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
"City resent the perception of them having bought success "

https://theathletic.com/2704104/2021/07/14/what-next-for-harry-kane/



 ;D

Glad it winds them up.

And they know they have no argument. Drives them and their dickhead fans mad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15380 on: Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:53:36 pm
;D

Glad it winds them up.

And they know they have no argument. Drives them and their dickhead fans mad.

It's why they have that 60 million transfer fee policy, just so they can convince themselves that they haven't bought success because other clubs have 'spent more' on this player or that player. The fact they still missed out on the CL has them desperate to just pay what it takes to get a player who they see as making the difference.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15381 on: Yesterday at 04:57:58 pm »
 :lmao


Charlatan of a club these days and a manager who's got a fetish for full backs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 01:34:42 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
"City resent the perception of them having bought success "
...

It's not just a perception either. It's a cast-iron reality.

Until Sheikhy turned up and gifted them endless unearned billions, they were a joke of a club. Now, they aren't a club at all. They are a sportswashing project that buys everything it has. Gifted everything; earned nothing.  :wave

They know it too, and that's why it gets right under their skin.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 03:23:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:34:42 am
It's not just a perception either. It's a cast-iron reality.

Until Sheikhy turned up and gifted them endless unearned billions, they were a joke of a club. Now, they aren't a club at all. They are a sportswashing project that buys everything it has. Gifted everything; earned nothing.  :wave

They know it too, and that's why it gets right under their skin.
The sad part is not the endless billions and gazillions, the sad part is that situation was allowed to transpire. That's what kills the game we love.

"Fit and Proper"
