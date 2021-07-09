« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 900691 times)

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
Re: Sterling Schmerling
« Reply #15320 on: July 9, 2021, 06:20:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on July  8, 2021, 11:47:29 pm
Hes great and thats a top read.
The fume about him from our fanbase is incredibly small time but not much to be done about that I guess. 
Love the start with his daughter - now we know why he never says anything negative about us even tough were rivals (and hes been booed relentlessly)  and how he never rules out coming back :)
For me, and I assumed a lot of others too but could be way off, half the reason the booing continued so strongly was because it clearly put him off. So much so Guardiola left him out of that champions league game at anfield, although that could have been Pep Pepping himself again. Either way, he really doesnt like 50k people booing him and it affects his game quite a bit, so Ill keep going ha
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,675
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Sterling Schmerling
« Reply #15321 on: July 9, 2021, 07:51:40 am »
Got to love people posting mean things Sterling has said about us as the reason not to sign him, as opposed to the idea that Abu Dhabi would sell us one of their best players
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
Re: Sterling Schmerling
« Reply #15322 on: July 9, 2021, 08:05:15 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  9, 2021, 07:51:40 am
Got to love people posting mean things Sterling has said about us as the reason not to sign him, as opposed to the idea that Abu Dhabi would sell us one of their best players

Of course they would sell. They would effectivelly replace Sterling with Kane, and financially cripple us in the process. The problem of Abu Dhabi is that we are spending our money much smarter, than wasting it on Sterling ...
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,675
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Sterling Schmerling
« Reply #15323 on: July 9, 2021, 08:18:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July  9, 2021, 08:05:15 am
Of course they would sell. They would effectivelly replace Sterling with Kane, and financially cripple us in the process. The problem of Abu Dhabi is that we are spending our money much smarter, than wasting it on Sterling ...

No, they wouldnt sell him to us. It doesnt take a rocket scientist (or even someone remotely sensible) to work it out Peter
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sterling Schmerling
« Reply #15324 on: July 9, 2021, 08:42:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  9, 2021, 02:00:33 am
The major sticking point for me is, is Sterling a vegan?, can he put on muscle without working out?, if the answer to both is yes, then I'm all for it.
Apparently forest green rovers are a vegan football club. According to their website Messi is vegan.
Totally off topic, but I thought it interesting enough to share.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,459
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15325 on: July 9, 2021, 10:14:51 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on July  9, 2021, 03:35:01 am
Jesus Christ, people would have Stirling back?

Fuck him, he's a dickhead, don't care how good he is.

He's a "dickhead" is he? Come on then, let's hear what you have achieved in your life and how many years have you strived to do it?

The absolute state of them comment.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,384
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15326 on: July 9, 2021, 10:17:43 am »
He has obviously said and done stuff which rightly pissed us off and we should continue to boo him because it clearly puts him off when playing for City. But still that shouldnt put us off signing him if the opportunity was there.

We have people playing for us who support facists.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,472
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15327 on: July 9, 2021, 10:18:23 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on July  9, 2021, 02:08:39 am
I didn't really resent Sterling leaving as much as some but his attack on Gomez was a real dick move.

me neither, this is the part that I dont get with the hate. He left to win things, a lot of players do it, he wasnt a Liverpool fan, he was just a player, who was looking out for himself - again, like a lot of players do. A club that basically guarantees trophies because they buy them, was willing to pay a lot for him - he wanted to go. Yes, he went about it in arsey way, but again, not the first, not the last.

But yeah the stuff with Gomez for example, absolutely a dick move that shows him in his true light. And which makes me laugh as to how quickly glossed over it was by LFC fans too it seems now! I have no problem admitting I dont like Sterling, but not for him leaving. Goodness knows weve moved on as a club, and winning the CL and league the right way was far sweeter than anything hes achieved with Abu Dhabi thats for sure.

Anyway, he is a class player, despite the stories, surely Abu Dhabi arent so stupid as to want to get rid of one of their best players this summer - Id love it if they did cos it weakens them, but they wont.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15328 on: July 9, 2021, 10:25:11 am »
Thanks Drinks Sangria - back to your tour de force in a moment...

On Sterling - this is the fella who got his agent to fuck the club over and force a move to Man City, then attacked Joe Gomez in the England camp and tried to scratch his eyes out. Let's not re-cast the fella as some kind of messiah from a Liverpudlian perspective.

Sterling has become lionised for a lot of positive stuff, so clearly there are nuances to consider, but can you leave that stuff for the Euro/England threads please?
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15329 on: July 9, 2021, 10:33:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  9, 2021, 10:18:23 am
me neither, this is the part that I dont get with the hate. He left to win things, a lot of players do it, he wasnt a Liverpool fan, he was just a player, who was looking out for himself - again, like a lot of players do. A club that basically guarantees trophies because they buy them, was willing to pay a lot for him - he wanted to go. Yes, he went about it in arsey way, but again, not the first, not the last.

But yeah the stuff with Gomez for example, absolutely a dick move that shows him in his true light. And which makes me laugh as to how quickly glossed over it was by LFC fans too it seems now! I have no problem admitting I dont like Sterling, but not for him leaving. Goodness knows weve moved on as a club, and winning the CL and league the right way was far sweeter than anything hes achieved with Abu Dhabi thats for sure.

Anyway, he is a class player, despite the stories, surely Abu Dhabi arent so stupid as to want to get rid of one of their best players this summer - Id love it if they did cos it weakens them, but they wont.

Sterling is clearly a class player, and yeah he is really fighting for good causes which is brilliant, but he is also a serial diver, who has hissy fits on the pitch, sings about our fans getting attacked, and petulantly attacked one if our players after we beat him in a match (not even in the confines of a football match like Pickford or Richarluson did). Booing him majorly puts him off his game too at Anfield so we do that.

Apparently not liking him as a player for being a cheat and for attacking one of our own, and actively putting him off his game for our benefit, makes us properly bitter for some reason.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15330 on: July 9, 2021, 10:43:31 am »
Sterling wasnt even that good last season.
Mane for me still a better player.

He is on 300k a week shown nothing but contempt for Liverpool since leaving as well.

Attacked Gomez,very petulant in games, Tried to break Van Dijk's foot,Kicked Van Dijk in the head at the Etihad in the CL,laughing when asked could Liverpool dominate for years,some shocking dives, not once thanked Liverpool for his development when collecting individual awards.


Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15331 on: July 9, 2021, 10:50:54 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July  9, 2021, 10:14:51 am
He's a "dickhead" is he? Come on then, let's hear what you have achieved in your life and how many years have you strived to do it?

The absolute state of them comment.

Yerrr wha? You can't be a dickhead if you achieved something or have lots of money?  ;D
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,309
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15332 on: July 9, 2021, 10:54:03 am »
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15333 on: July 9, 2021, 11:03:12 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  9, 2021, 10:18:23 am
me neither, this is the part that I dont get with the hate. He left to win things, a lot of players do it, he wasnt a Liverpool fan, he was just a player, who was looking out for himself - again, like a lot of players do. A club that basically guarantees trophies because they buy them, was willing to pay a lot for him - he wanted to go. Yes, he went about it in arsey way, but again, not the first, not the last.

But yeah the stuff with Gomez for example, absolutely a dick move that shows him in his true light. And which makes me laugh as to how quickly glossed over it was by LFC fans too it seems now! I have no problem admitting I dont like Sterling, but not for him leaving. Goodness knows weve moved on as a club, and winning the CL and league the right way was far sweeter than anything hes achieved with Abu Dhabi thats for sure.

Anyway, he is a class player, despite the stories, surely Abu Dhabi arent so stupid as to want to get rid of one of their best players this summer - Id love it if they did cos it weakens them, but they wont.
Its probably more Sterling looking to force a new contract I'd have thought with only 2 years left. Or maybe he's said he's running it down and they want a fee?  Other than like maybe 3 clubs, 2 who I doubt they'd sell him to, there doesn't seem to be a market for him in terms of wages/fee
« Last Edit: July 9, 2021, 11:07:02 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,129
  • YNWA
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15334 on: July 9, 2021, 11:16:28 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  9, 2021, 11:14:58 am
We aren't signing Raheem Sterling. ;D

Are you Tepid, are you Tepid, are you Tepid in disguise?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,472
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15335 on: July 9, 2021, 11:17:05 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on July  9, 2021, 11:03:35 am
That is laughable! It's also laughable that people think that they know him well enough to justifiably 'hate' him, and that they're better than him because he's made mistakes in his life.

how on earth are people coming out with stuff like this?

No one is saying they are better than anyone.

Look around any football forum, its full of people giving their own opinions on a whole host of footballers as well as coaches/managers that they know only from what they see in the public eye. 

If you read it as people doing anything but that - thats your problem.   

If people cannot give opinions and engage in conversations about footballers or managers who of cousre they do not know personally, there would be about 20 posts a day on any given football forum. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15336 on: July 9, 2021, 11:39:45 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on July  9, 2021, 11:03:35 am
That is laughable! It's also laughable that people think that they know him well enough to justifiably 'hate' him, and that they're better than him because he's made mistakes in his life.

loads on here criticise people they dont know


you can judge people by their actions without having met them






Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,243
Re: Is Sterling a knob or not (to move to Sterling's thread)
« Reply #15337 on: July 9, 2021, 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on July  9, 2021, 11:38:09 am
People seem to have the Gomez thing as their major sticking point with having Sterling back.

My view is that if Joe is fine with it, I'm fine with it. I mean I doubt it'd happen if there was any serious animosity between the two anyway.

Not going to happen of course and I care not either way.

Joe wouldnt give a shit, we will not sign Sterling because of the bad blood and transfer fee unless we sell mane or salah and if we did do that why would city help us out by selling a very good player to their main rivals?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sterling Schmerling
« Reply #15338 on: July 9, 2021, 12:26:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on July  8, 2021, 11:47:29 pm
Hes great and thats a top read.
The fume about him from our fanbase is incredibly small time but not much to be done about that I guess. 
Love the start with his daughter - now we know why he never says anything negative about us even tough were rivals (and hes been booed relentlessly)  and how he never rules out coming back :)

There was plenty said when he was trying to leave and he also said no one wants liverpool to win the league

OH and singing the Sean Cox alllez alllez allez but apart from that youre bang on


Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,119
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15339 on: July 9, 2021, 01:17:22 pm »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12351857/manchester-city-signing-lionel-messi-would-be-financial-doping-says-la-liga-president-javier-tebas

"Manchester City have lost 270m [during the Covid-19 pandemic] so obviously they wouldn't even consider signing Messi [on his old salary].

"If they do, it will be the financial doping. I've told [Pep] Guardiola this too. I've directly said that to him, 'would you have won as many titles without as much economic doping?'

His face would have been a picture.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15340 on: July 9, 2021, 01:19:05 pm »
Tebas is amazing.

He should have been the PL CEO, it would have been so entertaining with the weekly trolling of Man City and Pep.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,947
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15341 on: July 9, 2021, 01:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July  9, 2021, 01:17:22 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12351857/manchester-city-signing-lionel-messi-would-be-financial-doping-says-la-liga-president-javier-tebas

"Manchester City have lost 270m [during the Covid-19 pandemic] so obviously they wouldn't even consider signing Messi [on his old salary].

"If they do, it will be the financial doping. I've told [Pep] Guardiola this too. I've directly said that to him, 'would you have won as many titles without as much economic doping?'

His face would have been a picture.

Cant be arsed reading the article. Is this basically a threat to report City to UEFA if they sign Messi? Thought ffp was effectively dead?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,472
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15342 on: July 9, 2021, 02:09:24 pm »
That Tebas bloke is great :lmao

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15343 on: July 9, 2021, 02:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  9, 2021, 02:09:24 pm
That Tebas bloke is great :lmao

 

Seriously = "Fuck off Pep you clown"
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,654
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15344 on: July 9, 2021, 05:04:18 pm »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,947
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15345 on: July 9, 2021, 05:18:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  9, 2021, 05:04:18 pm
We didn't miss you, you little tit.



We really didn't.





Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,871
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15346 on: Yesterday at 02:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  9, 2021, 12:26:29 pm
There was plenty said when he was trying to leave and he also said no one wants liverpool to win the league



he said almost nothing when he was trying to leave - please point me to what he said that offended you

(oh and feel free to contrast his actions with Suarez and Coutinho - who apparently several would have back over him)
Logged

Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15347 on: Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:10:02 pm
he said almost nothing when he was trying to leave - please point me to what he said that offended you

(oh and feel free to contrast his actions with Suarez and Coutinho - who apparently several would have back over him)

Want all three to be as far away from LFC as possible.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15348 on: Yesterday at 05:38:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:10:02 pm
he said almost nothing when he was trying to leave - please point me to what he said that offended you

(oh and feel free to contrast his actions with Suarez and Coutinho - who apparently several would have back over him)



you need to read my words better 

I said "plenty was said " and it was by his agent, or are you going to deny that too?


I wont bother with Suarez and Coutinho comparisons as Ive expressed No opinion on them, although non have attacked a Liverpool player or sang songs about our fans getting stabbed or have  I missed something???

where does this need to defend an obnoxious thug come from?


Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,669
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15349 on: Yesterday at 08:49:53 pm »
$tling is a fucking shitehawk
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,871
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15350 on: Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:38:56 pm


you need to read my words better 

I said "plenty was said " and it was by his agent, or are you going to deny that too?


I wont bother with Suarez and Coutinho comparisons as Ive expressed No opinion on them, although non have attacked a Liverpool player or sang songs about our fans getting stabbed or have  I missed something???

where does this need to defend an obnoxious thug come from?




Ah gotcha - well if youre still judging Sterling by things his agent said 6 years ago thats your right but Id also suggest your problem as its not a great way to judge someone.
Im not sure if youre referring to Sterling as an obnoxious thug or the agent its not clear from your post; if its Sterling then youre a mile out of line. Either way we feel very differently about him so not point in discussing further 
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15351 on: Yesterday at 11:44:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
Ah gotcha - well if youre still judging Sterling by things his agent said 6 years ago thats your right but Id also suggest your problem as its not a great way to judge someone.
Im not sure if youre referring to Sterling as an obnoxious thug or the agent its not clear from your post; if its Sterling then youre a mile out of line. Either way we feel very differently about him so not point in discussing further

Fuck Sterling,he fights like a little girl and runs like an hatchling on acid.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,669
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15352 on: Today at 12:07:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
Ah gotcha - well if youre still judging Sterling by things his agent said 6 years ago thats your right but Id also suggest your problem as its not a great way to judge someone.
Im not sure if youre referring to Sterling as an obnoxious thug or the agent its not clear from your post; if its Sterling then youre a mile out of line. Either way we feel very differently about him so not point in discussing further
Jack's law - if I disagree with anyone about anything we'll just drop it as a subject of discussion.

Sterling is a dick, if you don't think he was a dick over how he engineered his move to Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC, then maybe his behaviour in singing that lovely little number about Sean Cox might change your mind?, no?, perhaps attacking a team mate on international duty after being shown up in the league may be sufficient?
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15353 on: Today at 12:11:17 am »
Wow, somebody in an LFC forum defending Sterling. Blimey!
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15354 on: Today at 01:07:50 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:07:27 am
Jack's law - if I disagree with anyone about anything we'll just drop it as a subject of discussion.

 

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Up
« previous next »
 