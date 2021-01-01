If they get Kane, they will have to stump up most of it in cash. I keep seeing the media saying they will throw in Jesus and Sterling, completely forgetting that both those players would have to agree to go to Spurs and take huge cuts in pay because Levy is as tight as a drum. Absolutely no chance I can see either of them deciding to leave City for fucking Spurs, even if they did want first team football they'd want to go someplace other than that basket case.