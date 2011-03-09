« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 882902 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,545
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15160 on: June 11, 2021, 12:01:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 11, 2021, 11:54:15 am
Not just putting it on eBay, but making sure to attach Aguero's name to it in order to get more money for it. Could have just sold it as you would a normal car.

Oh  I dunno, I would have done the same!

Also wouldnt the insurance on this kind of car be massive?

I would like to think that Id give more than 5% to charity though, being as its free money.  That is stingy as heck.

Seeing the vid of Aguero raffling it, and the big deal made of it, and him handing the keys over only for the guy to stick it on Ebay as quick as he could, itd been better if Aguero just got someone to sell it off for charity in the first place!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,700
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15161 on: June 11, 2021, 12:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 11, 2021, 12:01:29 pm
Oh  I dunno, I would have done the same!

Also wouldnt the insurance on this kind of car be massive?

I would like to think that Id give more than 5% to charity though, being as its free money.  That is stingy as heck.

Seeing the vid of Aguero raffling it, and the big deal made of it, and him handing the keys over only for the guy to stick it on Ebay as quick as he could, itd been better if Aguero just got someone to sell it off for charity in the first place!

If I was one of his colleagues who'd lost out in the raffle I'd be fucking fuming with him!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,365
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15162 on: June 11, 2021, 12:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on June 10, 2021, 11:19:04 pm
Vagner Love for sure, he usually had blue in his hair. Amazingly hes still playing despite probably now aged 49 or something.
Didn't Vagner branch out into a bit of 'avant-garde' film-making?
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15163 on: June 11, 2021, 02:40:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 11, 2021, 11:54:15 am
Not just putting it on eBay, but making sure to attach Aguero's name to it in order to get more money for it. Could have just sold it as you would a normal car.

To be fair, better off not keeping it considering the traffic problems in Manchester on the way to a game at the Etihad...
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,326
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15164 on: June 11, 2021, 03:01:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2021, 12:03:38 pm
If I was one of his colleagues who'd lost out in the raffle I'd be fucking fuming with him!

Yeah. I'd be asking HMRC to take a look at his tax returns in April
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,700
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15165 on: June 11, 2021, 10:34:53 pm »
Sterling is getting an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours for services to racial equality in sport.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15166 on: June 11, 2021, 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2021, 10:34:53 pm
Sterling is getting an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours for services to racial equality in sport.

Maybe because I'm not on twitter I haven't seen it, but has he actually done anything beyond the normal in this regard?

He's quite rightly pulled people up over their racist comments and behaviour (if not his team mates..) but I haven't seen him do any community work or set up charitys or stuff. Certainly when you compare his work with what Rashford has done regarding child hunger and poverty, it's night and day.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,871
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15167 on: June 11, 2021, 11:51:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2021, 12:03:38 pm
If I was one of his colleagues who'd lost out in the raffle I'd be fucking fuming with him!

Yep.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15168 on: June 12, 2021, 02:49:03 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on June 11, 2021, 11:42:27 pm
Maybe because I'm not on twitter I haven't seen it, but has he actually done anything beyond the normal in this regard?

He's quite rightly pulled people up over their racist comments and behaviour (if not his team mates..) but I haven't seen him do any community work or set up charitys or stuff. Certainly when you compare his work with what Rashford has done regarding child hunger and poverty, it's night and day.

Other than the foundation he set up, providing support such as university scholarships to disadvantaged youths, teaming up with a mentoring charity as part of his new boot deal, and the fact Rashford has said it was Sterling who inspired him to campaign to end child food poverty? Apart from that, he's done nowt...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15169 on: June 12, 2021, 08:53:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2021, 10:34:53 pm
Sterling is getting an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours for services to racial equality in sport.
Absolutely astounded by this.
Services to racial equality despite not speaking out when his fans racially abused an opponent, defending his team mate for posting racist jokes online and playing for a human rights abusing regime. I give up, never seen anything so ridiculous.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15170 on: June 12, 2021, 09:35:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on June 12, 2021, 08:53:12 am
Absolutely astounded by this.
Services to racial equality despite not speaking out when his fans racially abused an opponent, defending his team mate for posting racist jokes online and playing for a human rights abusing regime. I give up, never seen anything so ridiculous.

Perhaps they got confused and thought MBE stood for Massive Bell End
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15171 on: June 12, 2021, 09:58:20 am »
Quote from: JRed on June 12, 2021, 08:53:12 am
Absolutely astounded by this.
Services to racial equality despite not speaking out when his fans racially abused an opponent, defending his team mate for posting racist jokes online and playing for a human rights abusing regime. I give up, never seen anything so ridiculous.

Some who are a celebrity and rich get to throw a proportion to charities and do about 1% effort to get an MBE, others slog their guts out all their life do about 20 million times the effort for people less fortunate, however they get fuck all in return apart from maybe getting told their pension was wiped out due to financial difficulties.

Not knocking the great things theyve done, as Hendo has also, but many thousands do so much more and get fuck all recognition. Its all a bit pathetic and why so many refuse these titles.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,129
    • @hartejack
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15172 on: June 12, 2021, 10:09:17 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 12, 2021, 09:58:20 am
Some who are a celebrity and rich get to throw a proportion to charities and do about 1% effort to get an MBE, others slog their guts out all their life do about 20 million times the effort for people less fortunate, however they get fuck all in return apart from maybe getting told their pension was wiped out due to financial difficulties.

Not knocking the great things theyve done, as Hendo has also, but many thousands do so much more and get fuck all recognition. Its all a bit pathetic and why so many refuse these titles.

I'm almost entirely disinterested in the/any country's honours process, but stumbled into this one so I'll play Devil's advocate and suggest that perhaps having well-known people 'recognised' is useful from an awareness-raising perspective.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15173 on: June 12, 2021, 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June 12, 2021, 02:49:03 am
Other than the foundation he set up, providing support such as university scholarships to disadvantaged youths, teaming up with a mentoring charity as part of his new boot deal, and the fact Rashford has said it was Sterling who inspired him to campaign to end child food poverty? Apart from that, he's done nowt...

As I said, I'm not on twitter or most other social media (basically held hostage to Facebook by my mum and extended family) and most of my newspaper comes from reading the Guardian and BBC app, with the Athletic for sport, so I might not have seen anything. If he's done all that then great, fair play to him, I retract what I said.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,700
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15174 on: June 12, 2021, 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on June 12, 2021, 09:35:03 am
Perhaps they got confused and thought MBE stood for Massive Bell End

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,424
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15175 on: Yesterday at 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 11, 2021, 12:01:29 pm
Oh  I dunno, I would have done the same!

Also wouldnt the insurance on this kind of car be massive?

I would like to think that Id give more than 5% to charity though, being as its free money.  That is stingy as heck.

Seeing the vid of Aguero raffling it, and the big deal made of it, and him handing the keys over only for the guy to stick it on Ebay as quick as he could, itd been better if Aguero just got someone to sell it off for charity in the first place!
For me, it's a dick move by the guy. It was obviously a nice gesture on Aguero's part as a thank you.

An evoque is pretty much an entry level SUV, a nice car but not horrendous in terms or running costs, insurance etc, and not worth tons (at 5 years old).

If he was giving half to charity I'd understand but Ebay will make more from the sale than the charity. Pure greed imo.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15176 on: Yesterday at 02:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 12:39:54 pm
For me, it's a dick move by the guy. It was obviously a nice gesture on Aguero's part as a thank you.

An evoque is pretty much an entry level SUV, a nice car but not horrendous in terms or running costs, insurance etc, and not worth tons (at 5 years old).

If he was giving half to charity I'd understand but Ebay will make more from the sale than the charity. Pure greed imo.

Nothing but greed, the cheeky fucker. You can get the same age/spec car from a dealer for about £16 -17k, so even if it sold at £23k, after the paltry £1100 donation, he's making about £7k more than he would selling private/to a dealer.

Add to that, its not even a proper Range Rover, its a shitty Evoque.

Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,768
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15177 on: Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm »
Current highest bid is £32k.

Probably safe to say that Aguero might have owned it but I doubt he drove it much given the other cars he owns.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15178 on: Yesterday at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm
Current highest bid is £32k.

Probably safe to say that Aguero might have owned it but I doubt he drove it much given the other cars he owns.

Massive profit for the bloke selling it.

Every pic I ever saw of him, he was either in one of his Ferraris, Lamborghinis or the fancy Range Rover Sport.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,768
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15179 on: Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:18:29 pm
Massive profit for the bloke selling it.

Every pic I ever saw of him, he was either in one of his Ferraris, Lamborghinis or the fancy Range Rover Sport.

£32,100 now and says reserve not met. Greedy fucker got the car for nothing and wants more than £35,000 for it (less a couple of grand to charity).  It's not like he's on poor wages either. One source I found says a kit man at a Premier League club earns around £56k a year.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15180 on: Yesterday at 06:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm
£32,100 now and says reserve not met. Greedy fucker got the car for nothing and wants more than £35,000 for it (less a couple of grand to charity).  It's not like he's on poor wages either. One source I found says a kit man at a Premier League club earns around £56k a year.



I have no issues with him selling the car, but using the charity angle and then giving them a shitty 5% is fucking despicable

Stingy bastards at West Ham pay the assistant kitman under £20k.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,700
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15181 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm
£32,100 now and says reserve not met. Greedy fucker got the car for nothing and wants more than £35,000 for it (less a couple of grand to charity).  It's not like he's on poor wages either. One source I found says a kit man at a Premier League club earns around £56k a year.



Hope the reserve isn't met and he can't sell it!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15182 on: Yesterday at 08:18:55 pm »
It's an old Evoque, it's not worth anything in terms of value.  Aquero's name is the only thing that elevates it.  I have a hard time believing Aguero had it for more than five minutes. 

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15183 on: Today at 10:58:21 am »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 08:18:55 pm
It's an old Evoque, it's not worth anything in terms of value.  Aquero's name is the only thing that elevates it.  I have a hard time believing Aguero had it for more than five minutes.
Not sure I'd agree that an Evoque of that age is 'not worth anything.' It's worth at least £20k if not considerably more. That's something in my book at least  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 