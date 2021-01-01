



Not sure you can say Kane has easily been the best player in the league though. Definitely impressive that he's scored and assisted the most, but being in a team that has achieved absolutely nothing I think counts against him massively.



Why would his team performance count against him when it's an individual award?Really this is why individual awards in a collective sport in football are so dumb... but if you're going to have them they have to recognise individual achievement.I'd suggest in Kane's case it makes his record more remarkable - I'd be happy to bet no player has ever led the league in goals and assists from a non-top 4 team (in fact how many players have ever done it full stop) - not sure how that level of production doesn't get recognised.Fernandes would be 2nd, Mo 3rd and Grealish 4th (just to annoy people further...)I don't think there's been a stand out City player - and Foden getting a season award after starting less than half the games and playing 18 90s in total is really dubious