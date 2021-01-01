« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15120 on: Today at 12:25:15 pm
Gundogan should have won it ahead of De Bruyne.
JackWard33

  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15121 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:49:04 am


Not sure you can say Kane has easily been the best player in the league though. Definitely impressive that he's scored and assisted the most, but being in a team that has achieved absolutely nothing I think counts against him massively.

Why would his team performance count against him when it's an individual award?
Really this is why individual awards in a collective sport in football are so dumb... but if you're going to have them they have to recognise individual achievement.
I'd suggest in Kane's case it makes his record more remarkable - I'd be happy to bet no player has ever led the league in goals and assists from a non-top 4 team (in fact how many players have ever done it full stop) - not sure how that level of production doesn't get recognised.

Fernandes would be 2nd, Mo 3rd and Grealish 4th  (just to annoy people further...)

I don't think there's been a stand out City player - and Foden getting a season award after starting less than half the games and playing 18 90s in total is really dubious 
amir87

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15122 on: Today at 02:43:10 pm
Nothing will be more embarrassing then Giggs winning it in 2008/09. Absolute farce.
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15123 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:15:34 pm
Why would his team performance count against him when it's an individual award?
Really this is why individual awards in a collective sport in football are so dumb... but if you're going to have them they have to recognise individual achievement.
I'd suggest in Kane's case it makes his record more remarkable - I'd be happy to bet no player has ever led the league in goals and assists from a non-top 4 team (in fact how many players have ever done it full stop) - not sure how that level of production doesn't get recognised.

Fernandes would be 2nd, Mo 3rd and Grealish 4th  (just to annoy people further...)

I don't think there's been a stand out City player - and Foden getting a season award after starting less than half the games and playing 18 90s in total is really dubious

Well you're surely looking at the overall impact someone's had rather than just pure stats? I'd say its pretty rare that the top scorer actually wins player of the year so it must be something the majority agree with.
Jon2lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15124 on: Today at 03:03:15 pm
I actually think Foden looks better with his new Gazza-inspired hairdo. Looks more natural on him.

The old one made him look like he was trying to be the English version of Gabriel Jesus (eyebrows included).

Jon2lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15125 on: Today at 07:47:24 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  4, 2021, 05:29:51 pm
Yeah its Catalan. It is a lot more stop start then Spanish. A lot of Catalan words sound like Spanish words with a syllable knocked out. Kind of a weird mix of sounds somewhere between Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese and even some German sounding words.
Gracias.

Apprendiendo una nueva cosa hoy.
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15126 on: Today at 09:58:39 pm
Jesus wept, Foden's new hair :lmao

https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1402353292160778250?s=19

He says he wanted to try a new style, yet continues to persist with that weird hairline!
Coolie High

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15127 on: Today at 10:06:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:15:34 pm
Why would his team performance count against him when it's an individual award?
Really this is why individual awards in a collective sport in football are so dumb... but if you're going to have them they have to recognise individual achievement.
I'd suggest in Kane's case it makes his record more remarkable - I'd be happy to bet no player has ever led the league in goals and assists from a non-top 4 team (in fact how many players have ever done it full stop) - not sure how that level of production doesn't get recognised.

Fernandes would be 2nd, Mo 3rd and Grealish 4th  (just to annoy people further...)

I don't think there's been a stand out City player - and Foden getting a season award after starting less than half the games and playing 18 90s in total is really dubious

Kane was quite clearly the best forward in the league this year, it barely makes sense to argue.
Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15128 on: Today at 10:06:54 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:58:39 pm
Jesus wept, Foden's new hair :lmao

https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1402353292160778250?s=19

He says he wanted to try a new style, yet continues to persist with that weird hairline!

he's fallen for his own hype and thinks bleaching his hair is what it takes to be the next Gazza...
Medellin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15129 on: Today at 10:07:27 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:58:39 pm
Jesus wept, Foden's new hair :lmao

https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1402353292160778250?s=19

He says he wanted to try a new style, yet continues to persist with that weird hairline!

redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15130 on: Today at 10:13:11 pm
^^^ He looks like a plastic doll in that picture!
elbow

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15131 on: Today at 10:16:48 pm
Hes a manc, theyve all got shit haircuts.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15132 on: Today at 10:38:39 pm
Looks like fucking Cadfael.
gerrardisgod

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15133 on: Today at 10:54:38 pm
Looks like a reject from a shit 90s pop band like East 17.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15134 on: Today at 10:55:24 pm
