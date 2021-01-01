Not sure you can say Kane has easily been the best player in the league though. Definitely impressive that he's scored and assisted the most, but being in a team that has achieved absolutely nothing I think counts against him massively.
Why would his team performance count against him when it's an individual award?
Really this is why individual awards in a collective sport in football are so dumb... but if you're going to have them they have to recognise individual achievement.
I'd suggest in Kane's case it makes his record more remarkable - I'd be happy to bet no player has ever led the league in goals and assists from a non-top 4 team (in fact how many players have ever done it full stop) - not sure how that level of production doesn't get recognised.
Fernandes would be 2nd, Mo 3rd and Grealish 4th (just to annoy people further...)
I don't think there's been a stand out City player - and Foden getting a season award after starting less than half the games and playing 18 90s in total is really dubious