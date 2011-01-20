Yugoslavia 1990? Man, this thread's taken a turn



Did the Yugoslavs ever achieve anything much on the international stage? I remember England's 4-1 win in the 88 Euro qualifier being seen as a good result, although I was young and stupid enough to still think England were a top side at the time. The Euro tournament we qualified for cured me of that.



indeed, but any excuse to talk about themwonderful teamWhen you think of how Croatia and Yugoslavia both did in 1998 you can only imagine how good they would have been combined.That was a superb result for England, no question, they easily walloped a highly promising teamUnfortunately everything went pear shaped in the years they should have achieved something.Euro 92 they would have had an excellent chance to win. I think in 1994 they would have been contenders too.So many wonderful players at times, Boban, Mijatovic, Suker, Mihailjovic, Jugovic, Susic, many others too. Darko Pancev was a fantastic player for a while but unfortunately he had an absolutely awful spell at Inter that ruined his career.Club wise Red Star Belgrade won the european cup, following year they nearly made the final but unfortunately war tore the country apartI have absolutely no doubt they would have won at least one or maybe both the euros and world cup