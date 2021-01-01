« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 868014 times)

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15040 on: Today at 02:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:13:32 pm
And yet, theres a certain level of dismissiveness in multiple posts of yours. Underestimating might be a better term, if youre looking to split hairs.

No, I am just not afraid of them. Is that so difficult to understand?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15041 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:13:32 pm
And yet, theres a certain level of dismissiveness in multiple posts of yours. Underestimating might be a better term, if youre looking to split hairs.

They aren't as good as they were in 2018. If we get our act together, we won't need to worry about them.
Offline PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15042 on: Today at 02:56:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:21 pm
If you want to win the Champions League, sign for Liverpool


Love this.
Have we gone further in the CL than them half the time klopp had been here? Got to be close.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15043 on: Today at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:15:57 pm
They aren't as good as they were in 2018. If we get our act together, we won't need to worry about them.

If City get their act together and sign a couple world-class or close to world-class level players, they could be just as good as they were in 2018.

Can play this game of if's and but's all day. I just choose not to state opinions as facts, like Peter does.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15044 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:06:44 am
Seems like they will be clever about it as well by signing English players, making the media fawn over them rather than questioning what they're doing.

This is the move.  It's why Kane is a game-changer for them if they sign him.  It's not about him scoring 15, 20, 40 goals or whatever, but rather that the England captain, who's never won a trophy, would be competing on multiple fronts.

The likes of Micah Richards, Gary Lineker, etc will be on TV openly rooting for him to win a trophy.  You'll read articles from Henry Winter about how City ownership and management have "embraced" the English game and how it would be wonderful it would be if Kane wins the league/CL.

It's why United would also be interested in him.  Imagine the number of penalties that side would get.  And the media will be rooting for them and fawning over them ("It's time for United to get back to the top with the England captain as the Golden Boot winner!").

Think about Garth Crooks calling Salah "selfish" all the time or the narrative that Salah is a diver.  What does he and others say about Kane?  The bloke that literally took a goal off his teammate to try to win the Golden Boot.  The bloke that does the dangerous "tunneling" move.  The bloke that swan-dives in the box.

Kane is a PR move as much as he is a good footballer.  It's perfect for City.

No one in the press will question City spending another 250 million or whatever if it means that Kane can lift the league or CL trophy.  "He deserves it!  Great honest lad.  True legend!"
King Kenny.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15045 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm »
I wonder how would they cope with the CL's loss.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15046 on: Today at 03:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:59:32 pm
If City get their act together and sign a couple world-class or close to world-class level players, they could be just as good as they were in 2018.

Can play this game of if's and but's all day. I just choose not to state opinions as facts, like Peter does.

I doubt their squad would be as good regardless of who they sign. Kane wouldn't be a massive upgrade on Agüero and he's injury prone. Also, we only play them twice and don't even have to beat them. If we draw the two and better their results in the other games, number 20 is coming home.

We beat them at their absolute peak.  Why can't we do it again?
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15047 on: Today at 03:28:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:18:02 pm
I doubt their squad would be as good regardless of who they sign. Kane wouldn't be a massive upgrade on Agüero and he's injury prone. Also, we only play them twice and don't even have to beat them. If we draw the two and better their results in the other games, number 20 is coming home.

We beat them at their absolute peak.  Why can't we do it again?

Listen, we absolutely can beat them and I relish the chance of everyone starting with a blank slate in a couple of months and with fans back in the stands. There's just a lot of if's that we'll (and others, tbf) have to contend with.

Our three best CB's coming off long-term injuries. AFCON taking away Mane, Salah and Naby in the middle of the most grueling part of the season.

Kane replacing Aguero would be a massive upgrade since Aguero barely played this past season, meaning City won the league at a canter while playing with a false 9/ineffective Gabriel Jesus for most of the season.

I'm just going to wait and see how this summer shakes out with the transfer window/Euro's/Copa America/pre-season before making some wild statements.  ;D
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhoHe

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15048 on: Today at 03:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:28:50 pm
Listen, we absolutely can beat them and I relish the chance of everyone starting with a blank slate in a couple of months and with fans back in the stands. There's just a lot of if's that we'll (and others, tbf) have to contend with.

Our three best CB's coming off long-term injuries. AFCON taking away Mane, Salah and Naby in the middle of the most grueling part of the season.

Kane replacing Aguero would be a massive upgrade since Aguero barely played this past season, meaning City won the league at a canter while playing with a false 9/ineffective Gabriel Jesus for most of the season.

I'm just going to wait and see how this summer shakes out with the transfer window/Euro's/Copa America/pre-season before making some wild statements;D
So someone supporting their club against a doped up club who we have stood toe-to-toe against and beat on several occasions is "some wild statements" ? This is a piss take thread if you want to discuss City seriously then I'm sure there are places you can do such but on here it looks bizarre and attention seeking at its finest (which funnily enough has worked).
Offline mallin9

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15049 on: Today at 03:53:46 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 03:41:16 pm
So someone supporting their club against a doped up club who we have stood toe-to-toe against and beat on several occasions is "some wild statements" ? This is a piss take thread if you want to discuss City seriously then I'm sure there are places you can do such but on here it looks bizarre and attention seeking at its finest (which funnily enough has worked).

Sweet Jesus clutch your pearls harder. The poster was responding to another poster who implied we could walk it over City. Which is a wild statement. Calm the hell down
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15050 on: Today at 04:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:28:50 pm
Listen, we absolutely can beat them and I relish the chance of everyone starting with a blank slate in a couple of months and with fans back in the stands. There's just a lot of if's that we'll (and others, tbf) have to contend with.

Our three best CB's coming off long-term injuries. AFCON taking away Mane, Salah and Naby in the middle of the most grueling part of the season.

Kane replacing Aguero would be a massive upgrade since Aguero barely played this past season, meaning City won the league at a canter while playing with a false 9/ineffective Gabriel Jesus for most of the season.

I'm just going to wait and see how this summer shakes out with the transfer window/Euro's/Copa America/pre-season before making some wild statements.  ;D

I agree that we have to wait and see how we strenghten. If we get that right, I don't see why not.

Yeah, they won it a canter but who were they up against?

Agüero played many games last year and they finished 19 points behind us. We won the Champions League, they haven't been able to.

I'd say that on paper, they already have a better squad but we are better when it comes to mental strength and dealing with adversity.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15051 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:14:27 pm
I wonder how would they cope with the CL's loss.

Been thinking about this too.  Not sure Pep will be able to rally the squad again - this was their chance, COVID impacted, lack of fans, lots of teams past their peak and they still couldn't do it.

I'm not even 100% convinced that Pep will be there come the start of the season.
Online Medellin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15052 on: Today at 05:05:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:21 pm
If you want to win the Champions League, sign for Liverpool



Need to stop quoting this.. ::)
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15053 on: Today at 05:21:21 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:11:13 pm
This is the move.  It's why Kane is a game-changer for them if they sign him.  It's not about him scoring 15, 20, 40 goals or whatever, but rather that the England captain, who's never won a trophy, would be competing on multiple fronts.

The likes of Micah Richards, Gary Lineker, etc will be on TV openly rooting for him to win a trophy.  You'll read articles from Henry Winter about how City ownership and management have "embraced" the English game and how it would be wonderful it would be if Kane wins the league/CL.

It's why United would also be interested in him.  Imagine the number of penalties that side would get.  And the media will be rooting for them and fawning over them ("It's time for United to get back to the top with the England captain as the Golden Boot winner!").

Think about Garth Crooks calling Salah "selfish" all the time or the narrative that Salah is a diver.  What does he and others say about Kane?  The bloke that literally took a goal off his teammate to try to win the Golden Boot.  The bloke that does the dangerous "tunneling" move.  The bloke that swan-dives in the box.

Kane is a PR move as much as he is a good footballer.  It's perfect for City.

No one in the press will question City spending another 250 million or whatever if it means that Kane can lift the league or CL trophy.  "He deserves it!  Great honest lad.  True legend!"

And then comes Klopp with our team, and rain on their parade ...
