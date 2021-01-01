Seems like they will be clever about it as well by signing English players, making the media fawn over them rather than questioning what they're doing.



This is the move. It's why Kane is a game-changer for them if they sign him. It's not about him scoring 15, 20, 40 goals or whatever, but rather that the England captain, who's never won a trophy, would be competing on multiple fronts.The likes of Micah Richards, Gary Lineker, etc will be on TV openly rooting for him to win a trophy. You'll read articles from Henry Winter about how City ownership and management have "embraced" the English game and how it would be wonderful it would be if Kane wins the league/CL.It's why United would also be interested in him. Imagine the number of penalties that side would get. And the media will be rooting for them and fawning over them ("It's time for United to get back to the top with the England captain as the Golden Boot winner!").Think about Garth Crooks calling Salah "selfish" all the time or the narrative that Salah is a diver. What does he and others say about Kane? The bloke that literally took a goal off his teammate to try to win the Golden Boot. The bloke that does the dangerous "tunneling" move. The bloke that swan-dives in the box.Kane is a PR move as much as he is a good footballer. It's perfect for City.No one in the press will question City spending another 250 million or whatever if it means that Kane can lift the league or CL trophy. "He deserves it! Great honest lad. True legend!"