Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Sarge
Remember that Sterling creamed himself when he seen it was Hendo, not sure if players know or what it is but he comes across as a player who others seem to know that he'd fucking rip your head off.

Cue the Hendo/Costa gif, with Costa slinking away like a cur...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: afc turkish
Cue the Hendo/Costa gif, with Costa slinking away like a cur...

;D and that too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: I've been a good boy.
Then why has he spent the best years of his life at a nothing club like City, what a hypocrite.

Like others have said, he was there purely for the money. Same with Guardiola and every single one of the top players they have there. No one goes there because of who they are. No one goes there for the weather or the culture. They go there to jump on the gravy train provided by the sheikh. Pure and simple.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: afc turkish
Cue the Hendo/Costa gif, with Costa slinking away like a cur...

My favourite Costa gif is the one where he glances at where Skrtel is before trying to slam him, but Skrtel has his number and elbows him first, and as Costa is recovering from that, Lucas, who is actually playing the ball unlike the other two, knocks Costa's head back with his arse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGcLB9yLuqY
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Sarge
Remember that Sterling creamed himself when he seen it was Hendo, not sure if players know or what it is but he comes across as a player who others seem to know that he'd fucking rip your head off.

I think Hendo just knows what a shithouse Sterling is from his Liverpool days.  :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Sangria
My favourite Costa gif is the one where he glances at where Skrtel is before trying to slam him, but Skrtel has his number and elbows him first, and as Costa is recovering from that, Lucas, who is actually playing the ball unlike the other two, knocks Costa's head back with his arse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGcLB9yLuqY


not really a head butt, more of a butt head...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
He's also been there 5 years, not 4.

6.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Are they Champions of Europe yet?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Black Bull Nova
Are they Champions of Europe yet?
Computer says no.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Red Berry
I think Hendo just knows what a shithouse Sterling is from his Liverpool days.  :D

One of the great GIF moments when Gerrard ploughed both Fellaini and Sterling to the ground against United,he knew.  :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Black Bull Nova
Are they Champions of Europe yet?
Quote from: Son of Spion＊
Computer says no.

I'm sure their owners will try and sue CAS and anyone else who tries who says they aren't! ;D ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Tobelius
One of the great GIF moments when Gerrard ploughed both Fellaini and Sterling to the ground against United,he knew.  :D

This one? :D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
I'm a knob

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
So with Eric Garcia & Aguero now both joined Barca on a free, this means City get 2 new sponsorships to balance the books?
Either that or 6 tons of sand are on the way to the Etihad from Abu Dhabi sand manufacturers @ £50 a grain, a new pitch supplement trial.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Red Berry
I don't know.  I just heard that the owner had invested in the surrounding area, but it's admittedly just hearsay on my part.  I remember chatting with Leicester fan who was a barman in an Irish bar in Rome who who mentioned something about it to me. ;D
To be fair, they have both invested somewhat in the local communities in their respective areas. It is part of the laundry process, a bribe to ensure you will have support when you need it.

It's the classic Mafia type move of looking after your area are so people ignore the extortion/murders etc.

It's one reason Newcastle put forward for getting the Saudis in, but the question is why do they want to treat that area so well when they don't treat their own subjects (let alone foreign workers) like that?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Alan_X
Great quite from Aguero:

"We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world," said Aguero.

"I think I made a great decision to be here and of course it is a step forward in my career.

"I am really happy and hopefully I can help the team to win things."

Finally got a move to a big club.

Wow, I mean hes been gone about two seconds. I wouldnt expect that from a fringe player let alone a legend.

Of course Barca are the bigger club but why would you say that? Then the part he really doesnt need to say being a step forward.

He really was just at city for the money, clearly has no strong connection with the fans or club as you would never say those things. Embarrassing for City but I guess theyre used to it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Suareznumber7
If that's the only reason he was brought in then they'll sack him right?  Let's see if that happens. 

No, they'll take him the beach, shoot an AK47 into the sand right next to him and then run him over with a Mercedes G Wagen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Mighty_Red
To be fair, they have both invested somewhat in the local communities in their respective areas. It is part of the laundry process, a bribe to ensure you will have support when you need it.

It's the classic Mafia type move of looking after your area are so people ignore the extortion/murders etc.

It's one reason Newcastle put forward for getting the Saudis in, but the question is why do they want to treat that area so well when they don't treat their own subjects (let alone foreign workers) like that?

I think the best point against the Newcastle takeover was that if the Saudis wanted to invest in the area they could do so any time they wanted, but why was buying the club a pre condition?

I guess the point I was trying to make is that there seems to be a genuine, mutual affinity between Leicester fans and the ownership, one that has continued past the owner's death. It's not like Newcastle would have been, or City's is, which is a purely transactional relationship.

I don't know what shady stuff the Leicester ownership might have been up to, but if City or Chelsea fans think their club's owners feel anything towards them but amused contempt then they're deluding themselves.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Mighty_Red
To be fair, they have both invested somewhat in the local communities in their respective areas. It is part of the laundry process, a bribe to ensure you will have support when you need it.

It's the classic Mafia type move of looking after your area are so people ignore the extortion/murders etc.

It's one reason Newcastle put forward for getting the Saudis in, but the question is why do they want to treat that area so well when they don't treat their own subjects (let alone foreign workers) like that?

I can't be arsed digging into it this morning, but I'm not sure Abu Dhabi have done anything other than build the Etihad campus and build a few houses. A lot of homes that were refurbished were done by a now defunct private company based in Hulme and to be honest the area is still a dump, the academy school that was built and getting major supermarkets to move in was all part of a scheme started and given £57m in funding in 2000 by the Labour Government. There is a Manchester Life company that works with Manchester City council, but that gets funding from other things too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Alan_X
Great quite from Aguero:

"We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world," said Aguero.

"I think I made a great decision to be here and of course it is a step forward in my career.

"I am really happy and hopefully I can help the team to win things."

Finally got a move to a big club.

hmmm, you dont really have to say that to get your new fan base on board, comes across as taking a shot, not what i'd like to see from my legendary players

will he now get the yaya treatment?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Yaya got a pitch named after him I think.
Silva has a statue.
I wonder what they have in store for Aguero now.
Coming to think of it, what did Kompany get?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Alan_X
Great quite from Aguero:

"We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world," said Aguero.

"I think I made a great decision to be here and of course it is a step forward in my career.

"I am really happy and hopefully I can help the team to win things."

Finally got a move to a big club.

Be interesting to see how their fans take to that. After asking a City fan I know about this, the reason they turned on James Milner and boo his every move is for a similar generic arriving at a new club quote when he signed for us.

And that Milner quote wasnt even close to being as headline worthy as that Aguero one!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
I think they were also annoyed with Milner because it was his choice to leave. Seems like City didnt offer Aguero a new deal so they wont feel like he snubbed them.

Hilariously they think Milner is some kind of snake who just left for the money dont they. Call Alanis.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: kaesarsosei
Im not for one minute saying it would or should happen, but did Sterling really burn his bridges with Liverpool that badly? From what I remember, the blame could be put on his agent, who is a gobshite, if either party wanted to save face.

Say what you like but the Sterling of most of his City career would be superb for us under Klopp. I know his recent form is bad but hes too young to write off yet.

Ignoring any bridge burning, which the club would get over if it was worth their while to do so, he's simply the wrong sort of signing for us to even be considering, he'd be coming in for a high fee and high wages and while obviously still in his prime years, he would be unlikely to improve significantly on his city performances.
