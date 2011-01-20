To be fair, they have both invested somewhat in the local communities in their respective areas. It is part of the laundry process, a bribe to ensure you will have support when you need it.



It's the classic Mafia type move of looking after your area are so people ignore the extortion/murders etc.



It's one reason Newcastle put forward for getting the Saudis in, but the question is why do they want to treat that area so well when they don't treat their own subjects (let alone foreign workers) like that?



I think the best point against the Newcastle takeover was that if the Saudis wanted to invest in the area they could do so any time they wanted, but why was buying the club a pre condition?I guess the point I was trying to make is that there seems to be a genuine, mutual affinity between Leicester fans and the ownership, one that has continued past the owner's death. It's not like Newcastle would have been, or City's is, which is a purely transactional relationship.I don't know what shady stuff the Leicester ownership might have been up to, but if City or Chelsea fans think their club's owners feel anything towards them but amused contempt then they're deluding themselves.