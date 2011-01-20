Trouble in paradise according to The Athletic
- Several players unhappy with playing time with Laporte, Jesus and Sterling specifically mentioned
- Jesus resentful that he's not trusted in big games and doubts that will change even without Aguero there
- Cancelo wanted to leave this time last year and is now thinking on those lines again
- Aguero unhappy with the way he's left (believes he's been forced out)
- Rodri and Bernardo Silva also aren't happy and are contemplating their futures
- Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez could be used as part of exchange deals
- A move for Grealish only happens if 1 or 2 high-profile players leave
- Mendy accepts his lack of playing time, but if someone made an offer Man City would sell
- Biggest problem the players who want out have is that hardly anyone can afford them, so they're stuckhttps://theathletic.com/2622403/2021/05/31/guardiola-shake-up-manchester-city-need-sell-dissatisfied-players-land-targets?