Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm
Does anyone see them offloading Sterling to get Kane/Haaland/Mbappe? 

They can keep him and buy those 3.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Hes brilliant Sterling.

Hes never coming back here mind, but hes brilliant.
Nail, head etc etc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Hes brilliant Sterling.

Hes never coming back here mind, but hes brilliant.

You reckon Roy ? I dunno myself. Looking at him objectivity the way I see him is his movement is as good as anyone in the league, he has a brilliant brain for that part of the game. A lot of his goals you hear people say - ah yeah I'd have scored that or anyone could of scored that. But it's the movement that gets it. Bit like Alisson making saves that look very very  simple, but its his footwork that puts him in a place to make it look that way. He just seems to lack 1 or 2 things though to take him up a level or 2. His numbers stack up and especially last season they were impresive, he's been poor for a while now though, be interesting to see how or where he responds
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:41:39 pm
They have declined and aren't as good as they were in the last few years. The fact that other teams didn't perform and playing behind closed doors masked that.

We beat them when they had Agüero in their team. Kane wouldn't be significantly better than him.

Also, the disappointment of last night is likely to spill into the early stage of next season. If we start fast, we can capitalise. We could have this year if the blueshite didn't injure Virgil.

Chelsea are a counterattacking team that struggle against low blocks which they'll face more often as European champions.
Agree, they may have won the league but they have finished with disappointment. Unlike us Pep and City dont do disappointment well, itll eat them up inside for a while. Where as Klopp is brilliant at turning disappointment into a positive and building on it. Look at Kiev and finishing 2nd to that lot. They will still be our biggest challenges for the title but if we start fast again then give up again.
As for Chelsea Im not worried about them league wise. Tuchel is a decent manager but he wont win a title with Chelsea. Hes too tactical for his own good, he changes the team too much to suit the opposition and like to win the game by controlling it and killing it when a goal up. Hell drop too many points against lesser teams late on in games. As us and City have proven over the last few years, draws just arent good enough in a normal season.

Considering the money Pep has spent not only on the team but full backs alone, how has he never sorted out the left back position? Mendy has been awful and he doesnt seem to trust Cancelo (he is better on the right) but how does Zinchenko even get in the squad never mind the team? I can only think he cant tell the difference between him and De Bruyne and just plays both 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
Have they had a bus parade for winning the league yet or were they saving it for their inevitable CL victory as well? Bet none of the spoilt brats bother turning out for it now if so.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 12:00:42 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
Have they had a bus parade for winning the league yet or were they saving it for their inevitable CL victory as well? Bet none of the spoilt brats bother turning out for it now if so.



The bus is still waiting.......
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 12:19:21 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm
Agree, they may have won the league but they have finished with disappointment. Unlike us Pep and City dont do disappointment well, itll eat them up inside for a while. Where as Klopp is brilliant at turning disappointment into a positive and building on it. Look at Kiev and finishing 2nd to that lot. They will still be our biggest challenges for the title but if we start fast again then give up again.
As for Chelsea Im not worried about them league wise. Tuchel is a decent manager but he wont win a title with Chelsea. Hes too tactical for his own good, he changes the team too much to suit the opposition and like to win the game by controlling it and killing it when a goal up. Hell drop too many points against lesser teams late on in games. As us and City have proven over the last few years, draws just arent good enough in a normal season.

Considering the money Pep has spent not only on the team but full backs alone, how has he never sorted out the left back position? Mendy has been awful and he doesnt seem to trust Cancelo (he is better on the right) but how does Zinchenko even get in the squad never mind the team? I can only think he cant tell the difference between him and De Bruyne and just plays both 🤷🏻‍♂️

Ironically, having fewer options would help Pep as he'd be less likely to overthink things.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 01:05:43 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 03:07:03 am
Love me some shaman curses
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 03:34:11 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:43 am


Are the African Shamans still angry because of a birthday cake from 6 years ago? They need to move on and find more productive uses for their time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 05:18:48 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:07:03 am
Love me some shaman curses
Shaman or she-man curses? Not sure if I read that right...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 08:10:53 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:34:11 am
Are the African Shamans still angry because of a birthday cake from 6 years ago? They need to move on and find more productive uses for their time.

They had, then City took his name off a training pitch at the campus and it all kicked off again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 08:34:17 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm
Stuart Brennan is a massive biff

Found this absolutely staggering from him.

Quote
Ewan MacKenna
@EwanMacKenna
·
23h
And a city that welcomed these knuckle draggers picks up the pieces of their violence...

Stuart Brennan
@StuBrennanMEN
Replying to
@EwanMacKenna
Bit sweeping that, Ewen, considering it was a handful of idiots among thousands.
8:34 AM · May 30, 2021·Twitter for iPhone

https://twitter.com/StuBrennanMEN/status/1398905567771607043
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 08:35:59 am
City's owners are rather bothered and won't fool themselves otherwise - I think that's the salient, and amusing, point.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 09:29:50 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:34:17 am
Found this absolutely staggering from him.

https://twitter.com/StuBrennanMEN/status/1398905567771607043

Stuart Brennan has a focused agenda. One he is paid handsomely for and one he will not deviate from no matter how much his small reputation and credibility as a football correspondent is in tatters and laughed at by everyone outside of Manchester. The guy gets found out nearly everyday of his life, for his pathological lies and propaganda.

Of course city fans lap it up like hes some kind of real life Santa Claus telling true stories of the elves in Lapland.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 09:30:24 am
Few more additions..

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 09:43:18 am
It was brought to my attention there is a thread on Bluemoon suggesting that there should be a rule change to limit the number of players in the penalty box.

Have a guess what prompted that?

Maybe just have a rule that awards the trophies to the club that is owned and run as a sportswashing toy for a state with an appalling attitude to human rights.

They'd win every trophy every year. Cryarsing little children (dressed appallingly like all Mancs).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 09:46:18 am
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:30:24 am
Few more additions..



Bernardo put in one of the most anonymous performances I've seen. For all the talk about Rodri/Fernandinho I haven't heard a commentator or pundit call Pep (or Bernardo) out for what was a truly pathetic showing. It's quite funny ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 10:27:06 am
Bernardo Silva needs those Peds from 18-19.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 10:49:33 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:43:18 am
It was brought to my attention there is a thread on Bluemoon suggesting that there should be a rule change to limit the number of players in the penalty box.

The preferred number being zero - goalies included.

Man City were trialling the suggestion on Saturday.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:11:26 am
Trouble in paradise according to The Athletic

- Several players unhappy with playing time with Laporte, Jesus and Sterling specifically mentioned
- Jesus resentful that he's not trusted in big games and doubts that will change even without Aguero there
- Cancelo wanted to leave this time last year and is now thinking on those lines again
- Aguero unhappy with the way he's left (believes he's been forced out)
- Rodri and Bernardo Silva also aren't happy and are contemplating their futures
- Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez could be used as part of exchange deals
- A move for Grealish only happens if 1 or 2 high-profile players leave
- Mendy accepts his lack of playing time, but if someone made an offer Man City would sell
- Biggest problem the players who want out have is that hardly anyone can afford them, so they're stuck

https://theathletic.com/2622403/2021/05/31/guardiola-shake-up-manchester-city-need-sell-dissatisfied-players-land-targets?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:14:25 am
Mercenary culture.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:15:30 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:11:26 am
Trouble in paradise according to The Athletic

- Several players unhappy with playing time with Laporte, Jesus and Sterling specifically mentioned
- Jesus resentful that he's not trusted in big games and doubts that will change even without Aguero there
- Cancelo wanted to leave this time last year and is now thinking on those lines again
- Aguero unhappy with the way he's left (believes he's been forced out)
- Rodri and Bernardo Silva also aren't happy and are contemplating their futures
- Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez could be used as part of exchange deals
- A move for Grealish only happens if 1 or 2 high-profile players leave
- Mendy accepts his lack of playing time, but if someone made an offer Man City would sell
- Biggest problem the players who want out have is that hardly anyone can afford them, so they're stuck

https://theathletic.com/2622403/2021/05/31/guardiola-shake-up-manchester-city-need-sell-dissatisfied-players-land-targets?

My heart bleeds for them, perhaps you shouldn't have chosen to join the sports washing organisation in the first place guys.  :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:16:08 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:11:26 am
Trouble in paradise according to The Athletic

- Several players unhappy with playing time with Laporte, Jesus and Sterling specifically mentioned
- Jesus resentful that he's not trusted in big games and doubts that will change even without Aguero there
- Cancelo wanted to leave this time last year and is now thinking on those lines again
- Aguero unhappy with the way he's left (believes he's been forced out)
- Rodri and Bernardo Silva also aren't happy and are contemplating their futures
- Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez could be used as part of exchange deals
- A move for Grealish only happens if 1 or 2 high-profile players leave
- Mendy accepts his lack of playing time, but if someone made an offer Man City would sell
- Biggest problem the players who want out have is that hardly anyone can afford them, so they're stuck

https://theathletic.com/2622403/2021/05/31/guardiola-shake-up-manchester-city-need-sell-dissatisfied-players-land-targets?

That's just the media giving a pass for them spending 200m+ this year.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:19:16 am
Is "hardly anyone can afford them" due to City slapping a prohibitively expensive transfer fee on them, or because none of the greedy bastards will countenance a pay cut to get out?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:21:34 am
That Prestwich blue gimp is back again. Not seen or heard any from him in ages. Bangs on about being LFC being a tory club, but his third tweet sounds very tory itself. ::)


Quote
PrestwichBlue
@PrestwichBlue
Replying to
@JDNalton
Because Liverpool FC were founded by a Tory and are owned by venture capitalists. They've consistently been behind moves that enabled the richer clubs to get richer at the expense of poorer clubs. Hope that answers your question.

Quote
There really isn't. Alex Ferguson claims to be a socialist but that doesn't make United a socialist club. Liverpool have always been a capitalist club, founded when a wealthy brewer got his cheque-book out.

Quote
She's the Employment Minister so maybe Liverpool FC are doing something to help unemployed Liverpudlians into work (like City are doing in Manchester in 4 weeks). Football clubs are great vehicles for social mobility. But you'd rather they didn't because of a point of principle?

https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1399252975730704386
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:19:16 am
Is "hardly anyone can afford them" due to City slapping a prohibitively expensive transfer fee on them, or because none of the greedy bastards will countenance a pay cut to get out?

An example given is that the likes of Mahrez, Jesus and Sterling aren't interested in exchange moves to Spurs or Villa. The likes of Laporte would like to leave, but if he went back to Spain, only Barcelona and Real Madrid could afford to sign him pre-COVID, but neither could likely afford it now
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:29:08 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:24:15 am
An example given is that the likes of Mahrez, Jesus and Sterling aren't interested in exchange moves to Spurs or Villa. The likes of Laporte would like to leave, but if he went back to Spain, only Barcelona and Real Madrid could afford to sign him pre-COVID, but neither could likely afford it now

Where exactly does Sterling want to go? He has already burned his bridges at Liverpool and presumably City, he's going to have to go to a Spurs or Villa. I can't see United taking him, though maybe Chelsea will they will go for anyone.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:32:48 am
In two minds about City next season - on the one hand, its City and they will spend £200m+ net this summer I am sure and strengthen.

But on the other hand:
Fernandinho and Aguero are gone.
B. Silva still looks a shadow of the player from 2 seasons ago.
Their CB options while clearly better than 2 seasons ago are still not 100% convincing.
As soon as Walker loses one bit of pace he will be useless.
Jesus has never really shown he can be the man for them.
Sterling is in an extended wretched run of form which may or may not change.
Who knows what the CL debacle (and make no mistake, thats what that selection from Pep was) will do to their psyche.

So its not all roses in the Etihad garden.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:33:51 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:19:16 am
Is "hardly anyone can afford them" due to City slapping a prohibitively expensive transfer fee on them, or because none of the greedy bastards will countenance a pay cut to get out?

The pay is the issue.
You have to wonder why some very good players are prepared to warm the bench for the Second XI.
And those great players who never express a desire to play for Real or Barca.
They are getting megabucks to play in the Caribou Cup team.
And Guardiola, despite spending a fortune on full backs played Kyle Walker ( admittedly disguised as Rory DeLap) and Zinchenko.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:33:51 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:29:08 am
Where exactly does Sterling want to go? He has already burned his bridges at Liverpool and presumably City, he's going to have to go to a Spurs or Villa. I can't see United taking him, though maybe Chelsea will they will go for anyone.

He'll be a shoe in for the bitters.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:36:45 am
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 11:33:51 am
He'll be a shoe in for the bitters.

Now, that something I hadn't considered. Could be something in that. What a fall-down that would be for him.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:39:57 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:29:08 am
Where exactly does Sterling want to go?

The impression I got is Sterling is more interested in getting games for Man City than necessarily pushing for a move.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:43:31 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:33:51 am
The pay is the issue.
You have to wonder why some very good players are prepared to warm the bench for the Second XI.
And those great players who never express a desire to play for Real or Barca.
They are getting megabucks to play in the Caribou Cup team.
And Guardiola, despite spending a fortune on full backs played Kyle Walker ( admittedly disguised as Rory DeLap) and Zinchenko.

Hang on, that can't be right. All these articles state that Man City pay lower wages than we do.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:43:32 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:32:48 am
In two minds about City next season - on the one hand, its City and they will spend £200m+ net this summer I am sure and strengthen.

But on the other hand:
Fernandinho and Aguero are gone.
B. Silva still looks a shadow of the player from 2 seasons ago.
Their CB options while clearly better than 2 seasons ago are still not 100% convincing.
As soon as Walker loses one bit of pace he will be useless.
Jesus has never really shown he can be the man for them.
Sterling is in an extended wretched run of form which may or may not change.
Who knows what the CL debacle (and make no mistake, thats what that selection from Pep was) will do to their psyche.

So its not all roses in the Etihad garden.

Dont be in two minds
Theyll spend this summer and add a couple to whats already the deepest squad in Europe
Jesus should want to leave for his career but beyond that theres no real prospect of any key players moving and so no real reason why theyll drop off
If anyone else is going to win the league theyll have to finish above them and probably be at 90 points plus
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:47:47 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:39:57 am
The impression I got is Sterling is more interested in getting games for Man City than necessarily pushing for a move.

That maybe the case for now, but if he doesn't get them he will have a decision to make either way. Also, if City get an offer for him will they really turn it down?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:49:02 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 11:54:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:41:39 pm
They have declined and aren't as good as they were in the last few years. The fact that other teams didn't perform and playing behind closed doors masked that.

We beat them when they had Agüero in their team. Kane wouldn't be significantly better than him.

Also, the disappointment of last night is likely to spill into the early stage of next season. If we start fast, we can capitalise. We could have this year if the blueshite didn't injure Virgil.

Chelsea are a counterattacking team that struggle against low blocks which they'll face more often as European champions.

This season has benefited them massively because they have two teams essentially and could just keep rotating every match when everyone else was fucked as the season went on. They barely had an injury through the season either, outside of Aguero's fitness problems.

Of course they'll spend big again though. Another big money full back, a 'galactico' striker and maybe another midfielder.

A key part of City's success is they avoid burn out through rotation due to squad depth.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 12:01:48 pm
After this massive investment over the decade City still fail to win the CL.
