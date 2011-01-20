« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

Mister men

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14800 on: Today at 04:16:54 pm
Melbred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14801 on: Today at 04:21:26 pm
No doubt they'll sign Haaland/Kane and still miss out on that elusive CL trophy because Pep can't get outside of his own head.
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14802 on: Today at 04:26:22 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:00:08 pm
After years of denial they wanted that champions league trophy soooooo bad

About 10 turned up to celebrate winning the league the other week, nobody turned up when they won the League Cup in March. They were all out yesterday.
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14803 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:22:35 pm
In Europe yes but they've won 3 of the last 4 league titles. I certainly wouldn't be writing them off particularly given they will strengthen in the summer.

League formats suit him best added to the League Cup given everyone plays their reserves and they have two top six teams, it's basically a free hit.
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14804 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:15:18 pm
And this 6' 4" pink rabbit keeps following me about all day.

Has he returned from Blackburn already?
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14805 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:13:16 pm
Pep will leave this Summer.

Wouldn't surprise me if he goes to Barcelona.
No666

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14806 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:06:04 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if he goes to Barcelona.
To juggle the budget? No way. He and his brother are being very nicely remunerated by the UAE. If he fails next year, it may be the Sheikh that calls time first.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14807 on: Today at 05:10:44 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:08:08 pm
To juggle the budget? No way. He and his brother are being very nicely remunerated by the UAE. If he fails next year, it may be the Sheikh that calls time first.
No way Pip goes to a club that can't throw money around like a lottery winner in new players, he had a 20 year old Messi to paper over his fraud last time, he wouldn't have that now
palimpsest

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14808 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:13:16 pm
Pep will leave this Summer.

How long does he have left on his contract?
exiledintheUSA

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14809 on: Today at 05:12:12 pm
Roll on Number 7.
Statto Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14810 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 05:11:56 pm
How long does he have left on his contract?

Hasn't pep recently signed a new contract
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14811 on: Today at 05:17:15 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:13:28 pm
Hasn't pep recently signed a new contract

yes he did, I think it runs till 2024 or maybe 2025.

He wont leave, hell just insist they need a couple hundred more mill for some new players.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14812 on: Today at 05:18:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:08:30 pm
The City players sang Kompany injured Salah, the mongrels who follow them changed it to Ramos. Don't know if he was singing it, but he was on the plane.

Karma's a bitch you c*nts.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1OQGQ-ANhsA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1OQGQ-ANhsA</a>
Still cant believe they were punished for singing that. Disgraceful.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14813 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:08:08 pm
To juggle the budget? No way. He and his brother are being very nicely remunerated by the UAE. If he fails next year, it may be the Sheikh that calls time first.
Peps next job will be the Abu Dhabi national side.
No666

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14814 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm
Till 23. So next summer, he'll either have to renew again or they'll hit the usual questions recruiting. Which is why I think he may move on 'by mutual consent' at that point if they don't win the CL.
Liv4-3lee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14815 on: Today at 05:46:34 pm
 ;D ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14816 on: Today at 06:18:36 pm
Stuart Brennan is a massive biff
Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14817 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm
Embarrassing club. Not just for bottling the final, but for the lack of excitement or atmosphere in the city before the game. Its your first CL final, bank holiday weekend, great weather, the loosest COVID restrictions since the start of the pandemic, and youd think it was just any other Saturday. A handful of people wearing City shirts. The Manchester Flower Show is getting more hype.

Then theres the thread on Bluemoon - is anyone else not bothered? - with some cracking posts about how its just a cup, and they dont get the hype.

Thats the thing about City. They just dont get it. I loathe Chelsea and their fanbase, but they appreciate the competition. If they lost, you wouldnt see them shrugging it off as just another cup.

There is something really odd about the City fanbase.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14818 on: Today at 06:30:43 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:26:17 pm
Embarrassing club. Not just for bottling the final, but for the lack of excitement or atmosphere in the city before the game. Its your first CL final, bank holiday weekend, great weather, the loosest COVID restrictions since the start of the pandemic, and youd think it was just any other Saturday. A handful of people wearing City shirts. The Manchester Flower Show is getting more hype.

Then theres the thread on Bluemoon - is anyone else not bothered? - with some cracking posts about how its just a cup, and they dont get the hype.

Thats the thing about City. They just dont get it. I loathe Chelsea and their fanbase, but they appreciate the competition. If they lost, you wouldnt see them shrugging it off as just another cup.

There is something really odd about the City fanbase.
They just don't have many fans.

The ones they do have seem to be humourless, joyless and horribly bitter. They want everything but appreciate nothing. Sad cases.
Sarge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14819 on: Today at 06:33:52 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:33:02 pm
Has he returned from Blackburn already?

Ahh I was wondering what he was on about.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14820 on: Today at 06:38:02 pm
Everton like mentality, sister fingering twats.

Sarge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14821 on: Today at 06:38:18 pm
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14822 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:26:17 pm
Embarrassing club. Not just for bottling the final, but for the lack of excitement or atmosphere in the city before the game. Its your first CL final, bank holiday weekend, great weather, the loosest COVID restrictions since the start of the pandemic, and youd think it was just any other Saturday. A handful of people wearing City shirts. The Manchester Flower Show is getting more hype.

Then theres the thread on Bluemoon - is anyone else not bothered? - with some cracking posts about how its just a cup, and they dont get the hype.

Thats the thing about City. They just dont get it. I loathe Chelsea and their fanbase, but they appreciate the competition. If they lost, you wouldnt see them shrugging it off as just another cup.

There is something really odd about the City fanbase.

That's the problem when you have money.  Everything becomes valueless.

City fans just see shiny pots and think "me wants".  They don't realise or are interested in the prestige.  They just view it as another ticket to validation.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14823 on: Today at 06:41:39 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:22:35 pm
In Europe yes but they've won 3 of the last 4 league titles. I certainly wouldn't be writing them off particularly given they will strengthen in the summer.

They have declined and aren't as good as they were in the last few years. The fact that other teams didn't perform and playing behind closed doors masked that.

We beat them when they had Agüero in their team. Kane wouldn't be significantly better than him.

Also, the disappointment of last night is likely to spill into the early stage of next season. If we start fast, we can capitalise. We could have this year if the blueshite didn't injure Virgil.

Chelsea are a counterattacking team that struggle against low blocks which they'll face more often as European champions.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14824 on: Today at 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:18:36 pm
Stuart Brennan is a massive biff

Loved this from him earlier:

City have been brilliant this season - but the weaknesses that remain in their squad were exposed by Chelsea.
How much can they do in the transfer window to sort it?
#MCFC
https://twitter.com/StuBrennanMEN/status/1398961523540779008?s=20
:lmao

He has zero shame or self awareness.

 
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14825 on: Today at 07:12:26 pm
"Rutdiger- the animal, Violent assault on Kevin"
johnny74

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14826 on: Today at 07:28:10 pm
Quote from: Luke1980 on Today at 10:18:33 am
First stage of grief is denial?..

Interesting the comment the comment on Blue Moon there about Chelsea having won it whilst finishing 4th and 6th in the PL the same season meaning that the CL is not all that. He hasn't considered that it could just as well be the other way round. You could win the PL often enough by beating the bottom 13 teams but to win the CL you need to perform very well against the top teams in Europe. And of course he's also forgetting they had half a season of Lampard.

CHOPPER

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14827 on: Today at 07:41:14 pm
Quote from: Luke1980 on Today at 10:18:33 am
First stage of grief is denial?..

The Douro, a reckon
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14828 on: Today at 07:51:39 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:06:04 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if he goes to Barcelona.

If he does, then fair play, if they have no money and he makes a good fist of it, then fair play. I read bobby robsons book and he said guardiola was a joy to manage and he wanted to go to Newcastle with him. If he moves away from the plastic shite he may find himself, Barca especially. Do it.
Illmatic

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14829 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm
Does anyone see them offloading Sterling to get Kane/Haaland/Mbappe? 
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14830 on: Today at 08:16:28 pm
idontknow

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14831 on: Today at 08:22:00 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 08:14:04 pm
Does anyone see them offloading Sterling to get Kane/Haaland/Mbappe?
Ok, I'll presume you're fishing and bite  :)

They'd have to offload a helluvalotof Sterling to get the 3 you've mentioned.

They might do it, but likely still be Mentaliteh Shitteh.
blert596

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14832 on: Today at 08:22:52 pm
I doubt there'd be much takers for Sterling after this season
Jon2lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14833 on: Today at 09:23:17 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:16:28 pm

Beautiful sight!
Thanks for posting that.
It's purified my vision after seeing Chelsea all over it for the past day.
Andy-oh-six

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14834 on: Today at 09:25:06 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 09:23:17 pm
Beautiful sight!
Thanks for posting that.
It's purified my vision after seeing Chelsea all over it for the past day.

Great stuff. Happy memories.
Romford_Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14835 on: Today at 09:44:34 pm
The 'Not bothered' thread on BlueMoon, for me, is a great example of what such obscene spending (and subsequent success) does to a fanbase.

They win so often and so much that winning almost becomes pedestrian. Didn't win it this year? that's okay, we'll be back very soon so I'm not particularly arsed.
Don't get me wrong, we will say a similar thing if we lose, however I always feel that while it is a truth, a lot of that is bluster and bravado. Yes we know that though it take another decade or two, we'll be back there and win #7.

While we're in a period of ascendency like we are now, there's more belief and reality to it. But there's still a healthy amount of bravado. We know that even with the best team, we might not make another final for a decade. I mean we won it with a Rafa team that wasn't so good. Then lost it 2 years later with a much better one. We then continued to get a better and better squad for the following 3 years or so, but never made it back to the final. So when we do, there's a huge amount of emotional attachment to it, because we know that no matter how rosy things seem and no matter how much we know we'll get there again eventually, we might have to wait a fair while for another chance. It's why Kiev felt so sour, because at the time nobody truly thought we'd be back there the following year. It's why finishing 2nd to City felt so hard, because not only was it the latest in a long succession of seasons where we'd have won it under a 'normal' points scoring season, I don't think anyone thought we'd do what we did the next year. Behind all of the bluster and bravado was a real fear that though it would happen  eventually, we might  not be able to get past that City team in this period of potential success.

We're a normal perennially successful club. We'll always be around and win stuff, but we know there will be barren times, so we live for those good times. We cherish and savour them and so crash when we come so close and fail (though in general we are pretty good sports and acknowledge the achievement in 'almost').

THAT is normal. THAT is what supporting a sports team should be like. If you distort the competition so badly that winning 2+ trophies a year is NORMAL and it is expected that that will continue pretty much every year with maybe the odd year or two off, where is the sense of loss? Where are the stakes? What is winning except a status quo that fails to carry the full emotion or sense of achievement that it should?

While it was built on success through football, a similar thing seems to run through the United fanbase.

I love us winning, but personally never want to be like them. I don't really want to be in a situation where success is THAT normal. If FSG ever sell us to someone who bankrolls us like City, I'll be done with it.

I need the lows because they make the highs so, so much higher.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14836 on: Today at 09:49:56 pm
I think you may have looked into the not bothered thing a little too deeply!

They are very very very very very bothered, thats sort of the whole point.
royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14837 on: Today at 10:09:12 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 08:22:52 pm
I doubt there'd be much takers for Sterling after this season

Hes brilliant Sterling.

Hes never coming back here mind, but hes brilliant.
Legs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14838 on: Today at 10:10:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:49:56 pm
I think you may have looked into the not bothered thing a little too deeply!

They are very very very very very bothered, thats sort of the whole point.

Of course they are they hate the fact they havent won it and its the reason they hired Pep.

I would absolutely hate to lose any final but to lose the CL final to another English side is a nightmare I gotta admit was nervous in Spurs game would have rather played Ajax but we did ok in that.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14839 on: Today at 10:12:39 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 15, 2021, 01:33:13 pm
Six fucking times you silly pathetic c*nt, you'd sell your mother to get to a European Cup final let alone win it once. You've pumped endless amounts of money in your club and you still couldn't do it, despite how easy of run in's you've drawn over the last couple of years. You've bottled it numerous times against vastly inferior sides in the competition, and it will be fucking hilarious once again if you fail to do it this year.

That aside nobody gives a flying fuck about you lot winning anything. It's why everyone is fine with you lot winning as it means fuck all in the grand scheme of things, you midget mentality inbred sister fingering c*nts, who can't get out of your Red Manc shadows no matter what you do.

Nobody gives a fuck about your league cups, your FA Cups or your league titles, when you're back by a government state with oil money, and despite all that money you were broken last season by December, you were behind 20 plus points in February, and you moaned and whinged how the league was set up against you and it was all because of injuries [you had Laporte and Sane out, whilst we've had 16 players injured this year].

Your shite fans pissed and moaned because you didn't get enough coverage from the media, so even when you won the league title back to back, it was overshadowed by us winning the European Cup for the 6th time [count that,1,2,3,4,5,6]. And it was fucking glorious. You had about 200 people at your parade celebrating your league title that nobody gave a flying fuck about, whilst we showed you what a parade is actually supposed to be and what European Champions look like.

19 + 6, you sister shagging twats, get that embedded in your brains, as you won't surpass that in your lifetime. Your Red Manc Inbred Brothers dominated the league for 20 years, and only have 1 league title more than us to show for it, and shit themselves at the though of us getting to 20 [which we will].

I've heard more noise at a funeral than at the Emptyhad, stuck in forever traffic you unimaginative plain vanilla boring rich spoiled mutant twats.


Bye


 ;) ;) ;) ;) ;)
