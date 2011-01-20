The 'Not bothered' thread on BlueMoon, for me, is a great example of what such obscene spending (and subsequent success) does to a fanbase.



They win so often and so much that winning almost becomes pedestrian. Didn't win it this year? that's okay, we'll be back very soon so I'm not particularly arsed.

Don't get me wrong, we will say a similar thing if we lose, however I always feel that while it is a truth, a lot of that is bluster and bravado. Yes we know that though it take another decade or two, we'll be back there and win #7.



While we're in a period of ascendency like we are now, there's more belief and reality to it. But there's still a healthy amount of bravado. We know that even with the best team, we might not make another final for a decade. I mean we won it with a Rafa team that wasn't so good. Then lost it 2 years later with a much better one. We then continued to get a better and better squad for the following 3 years or so, but never made it back to the final. So when we do, there's a huge amount of emotional attachment to it, because we know that no matter how rosy things seem and no matter how much we know we'll get there again eventually, we might have to wait a fair while for another chance. It's why Kiev felt so sour, because at the time nobody truly thought we'd be back there the following year. It's why finishing 2nd to City felt so hard, because not only was it the latest in a long succession of seasons where we'd have won it under a 'normal' points scoring season, I don't think anyone thought we'd do what we did the next year. Behind all of the bluster and bravado was a real fear that though it would happen eventually, we might not be able to get past that City team in this period of potential success.



We're a normal perennially successful club. We'll always be around and win stuff, but we know there will be barren times, so we live for those good times. We cherish and savour them and so crash when we come so close and fail (though in general we are pretty good sports and acknowledge the achievement in 'almost').



THAT is normal. THAT is what supporting a sports team should be like. If you distort the competition so badly that winning 2+ trophies a year is NORMAL and it is expected that that will continue pretty much every year with maybe the odd year or two off, where is the sense of loss? Where are the stakes? What is winning except a status quo that fails to carry the full emotion or sense of achievement that it should?



While it was built on success through football, a similar thing seems to run through the United fanbase.



I love us winning, but personally never want to be like them. I don't really want to be in a situation where success is THAT normal. If FSG ever sell us to someone who bankrolls us like City, I'll be done with it.



I need the lows because they make the highs so, so much higher.