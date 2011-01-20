« previous next »
Offline Mister men

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14800 on: Today at 04:16:54 pm »
Offline Melbred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14801 on: Today at 04:21:26 pm »
No doubt they'll sign Haaland/Kane and still miss out on that elusive CL trophy because Pep can't get outside of his own head.
Offline Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14802 on: Today at 04:26:22 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:00:08 pm
After years of denial they wanted that champions league trophy soooooo bad

About 10 turned up to celebrate winning the league the other week, nobody turned up when they won the League Cup in March. They were all out yesterday.
Offline Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14803 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:22:35 pm
In Europe yes but they've won 3 of the last 4 league titles. I certainly wouldn't be writing them off particularly given they will strengthen in the summer.

League formats suit him best added to the League Cup given everyone plays their reserves and they have two top six teams, it's basically a free hit.
Offline Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14804 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:15:18 pm
And this 6' 4" pink rabbit keeps following me about all day.

Has he returned from Blackburn already?
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14805 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:13:16 pm
Pep will leave this Summer.

Wouldn't surprise me if he goes to Barcelona.
Offline No666

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14806 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:06:04 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if he goes to Barcelona.
To juggle the budget? No way. He and his brother are being very nicely remunerated by the UAE. If he fails next year, it may be the Sheikh that calls time first.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14807 on: Today at 05:10:44 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:08:08 pm
To juggle the budget? No way. He and his brother are being very nicely remunerated by the UAE. If he fails next year, it may be the Sheikh that calls time first.
No way Pip goes to a club that can't throw money around like a lottery winner in new players, he had a 20 year old Messi to paper over his fraud last time, he wouldn't have that now
Online palimpsest

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14808 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:13:16 pm
Pep will leave this Summer.

How long does he have left on his contract?
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14809 on: Today at 05:12:12 pm »
Roll on Number 7.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14810 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 05:11:56 pm
How long does he have left on his contract?

Hasn't pep recently signed a new contract
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14811 on: Today at 05:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:13:28 pm
Hasn't pep recently signed a new contract

yes he did, I think it runs till 2024 or maybe 2025.

He wont leave, hell just insist they need a couple hundred more mill for some new players.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14812 on: Today at 05:18:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:08:30 pm
The City players sang Kompany injured Salah, the mongrels who follow them changed it to Ramos. Don't know if he was singing it, but he was on the plane.

Karma's a bitch you c*nts.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1OQGQ-ANhsA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1OQGQ-ANhsA</a>
Still cant believe they were punished for singing that. Disgraceful.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14813 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:08:08 pm
To juggle the budget? No way. He and his brother are being very nicely remunerated by the UAE. If he fails next year, it may be the Sheikh that calls time first.
Peps next job will be the Abu Dhabi national side.
Offline No666

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14814 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm »
Till 23. So next summer, he'll either have to renew again or they'll hit the usual questions recruiting. Which is why I think he may move on 'by mutual consent' at that point if they don't win the CL.
