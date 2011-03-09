« previous next »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:34:22 am
Kevin De Bruyne 30 next month, he is definitely a class above and often the difference for City, time running out, Aguerro gone now, Sterling on the way out, Fernandinho all but gone, Mahrez 30, Gundogan approaching 31

Pep has had Barca, Bayern and City over the last 13 years and, yes, he's won it twice with an exceptional team but nothing in the last 10 years. Maybe he's not cut out for it as tonight sort of showed.

Whats the point with the ages thing because our players are around similar ages?
There's a fair question about mental strength here. When we lost out in Kiev we came back stronger the following season and won it, and then won the PL. Have City shown anything to suggest they can do the same after a set-back?
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
Hahahahaha  :wave



What the actual...
Its a lovely evening in Porto. Warm balmy. Shirt sleeves weather.
And he turns up like hes a wannabe gangster from Wythenshawe.
With his hood on?
Hes pushing 50odd
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:59:48 am
There's a fair question about mental strength here. When we lost out in Kiev we came back stronger the following season and won it, and then won the PL. Have City shown anything to suggest they can do the same after a set-back?


I was trying to figure out what was the best outcome for us. I thought maybe you could spin it that if City won it maybe their motivation would drop by finally winning it all? But then the way they lost put a question mark with Guardiola and we have seen that when there is doubt a team can struggle.

On the other side only I thought a Chelsea loss and they have lost finals successively but a win and they get that aura as a team back and sign some big players and its a catalyst for them for more success.
Read a comment on one of those Guardian articles that summed it up best -- "A man so clever he tricked himself"
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:04:31 am
I was trying to figure out what was the best outcome for us. I thought maybe you could spin it that if City won it maybe their motivation would drop by finally winning it all? But then the way they lost put a question mark with Guardiola and we have seen that when there is doubt a team can struggle.

On the other side only I thought a Chelsea loss and they have lost finals successively but a win and they get that aura as a team back and sign some big players and its a catalyst for them for more success.

The only good result is when we win it ourselves. On balance, the best team in the history of football losing with is he a genius Pep in charge is far funnier.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:26:42 am
What's the story, this morning pep?
Pip do not have morning glory, that's for sure
So the greatest manager ever drops a midfield pair who have started (together or individually) 60 of their past 61 games.  He shits the bed every time before a big game.

Has never won the big one without a prime Messi and an amazing Barca squad. 

Somewhat of a fraud is Pep.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:59:48 am
There's a fair question about mental strength here. When we lost out in Kiev we came back stronger the following season and won it, and then won the PL. Have City shown anything to suggest they can do the same after a set-back?


Mental strength isnt likely something they will need to bounce back. Grealish for 100 million, Kane for 100 million will be what they will rely on.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:04:31 am
I was trying to figure out what was the best outcome for us. I thought maybe you could spin it that if City won it maybe their motivation would drop by finally winning it all? But then the way they lost put a question mark with Guardiola and we have seen that when there is doubt a team can struggle.

On the other side only I thought a Chelsea loss and they have lost finals successively but a win and they get that aura as a team back and sign some big players and its a catalyst for them for more success.

Chelsea didn't need a catalyst they have the money. Win or not they could always build for success. They were utter shite last year and yet they spent £250 million on a near new team, win or lose they'd just do the same thing. But that team is still in a state where by we can and have beat them, and they are still somewhat volitile (with a trigger happy board and a manager who loves to antagonize his own club). I very much believe we can beat them again next year.

City can buy success too, but they have displayed in the past that when the ride isn't easy they drop the ball,and this may be the biggest ball drop ever - biggest game in their history, by far the better side, and they wimper to a loss. This could just take over their mentality, they could take this very badly. Especially as they are now a team in transition.

Basically I can see this as the best possible outcome of a shit situation. City take a health punch to the face while Chelsea gain success but ultimately are still the same old Chelsea which we have seen and beat before
