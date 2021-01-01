No, another victim of Cancelo culture.
Maybe the Qatar job might interest him
There's already a former Barca coach in that role with Félix Sánchez Bas.
I love the fact that their last two league title wins have been overshadowed by other clubs, us winning our 6th and now Chelsea winning their 2nd.
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
well having just watched the game, fuck me, pep trying to reinvent total football and ends up playing stoke-esqueway to go......that's fucking embarrassing, is it just arrogance? i genuinely dont know
