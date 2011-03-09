Been such an odd season.



Pip has adopted a more controlled defensive approach this year but luckily everyone in the league was woefully inconsistent.



Sterling looks shot, Fernandino can't have much left in the tank and no Aguero. The old spine has pretty much gone that he often relied upon.



Think he needs two new attackers and a new defensive midfielder.



Mentally I think this will hurt rather than galvanise them.



Psychologically, they are done imo. The more players Pep signs, the weaker they'll be mentally. It's no surprise that the leaders of the team were players that were there before he came. The team is in his image i.e. they can't handle pressure and struggle when things aren't perfect.I noticed that they played with a fear of failure today and were second guessing themselves ignoring team mates in good positions to play safe passes.Ruben Días is so overrated. He should never be mentioned in the same sentence as Virgil again.