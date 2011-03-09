« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14520 on: Today at 10:39:52 pm
This is our year
This year we will show those Scousers we can also win a Champions league
We will show them we deserve it
We will show them Pep isn't just a bald fraud
Pep is not just a chequebook manager who has spent a Billion

WE WILL BE HELD ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS AS THE NEW EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS AND FULLY DESERVED WINNERS AND--

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14521 on: Today at 10:40:14 pm
Is it my imaginationnnnnn
that you've fucking lost again???
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14522 on: Today at 10:40:21 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:39:10 pm
Theyve had the greatest Champions League season in their istoreh and finished second. Too funny.

Some might say they're outta time.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14523 on: Today at 10:40:31 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:33:26 pm
I hope he brought his medal from 05 with him so the others get to see what one looks like.

 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14524 on: Today at 10:41:50 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:25:58 pm
Not picking a defensive midfielder in a European cup final works out okay as long as you bring them on at half time...

If you're Liverpool ;D

Pep's a bottler and has Sterling ever turned up for any big game?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14525 on: Today at 10:42:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:28:26 pm
I do think we are making too much of the taking the medal off thing. I don't think it's 'disrespecting' anything.  For the vast majority of top sports people winning is everything. They haven't just trained for that game, it's pretty much a lifetime of effort so far (yeah , yeah , I know, how much effort is kicking a ball around). To fail at the final hurdle must really hurt and that medal is a symbol of that failure.

--Edit-- I think your Klopps and other top managers probably want their players to feel that hurt to drive them harder next season.

See the posts above you. Klopp and the team wore them in Kiev when they thanked the fans. City and United are just graceless shitbags. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14526 on: Today at 10:42:28 pm
Has Pep the Baldy twat been out to explain himself yet, or has he been hogtied and chucked into the boot of the owners car before being taken for a long drive?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14527 on: Today at 10:42:41 pm
Am utter irrelevance of a club
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14528 on: Today at 10:43:45 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:42:41 pm
Am utter irrelevance of a club

Pretty much the final words on the whole matter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14529 on: Today at 10:43:50 pm
Its a wee shame for them & their hangers on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14530 on: Today at 10:43:52 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14531 on: Today at 10:44:21 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:37:25 pm
Literally the equivalent of us having Mel C and Vegard Heggem as our go-to pundits.
Aw, I quite like Mel C.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14532 on: Today at 10:44:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:41:50 pm
If you're Liverpool ;D

Pep's a bottler and has Sterling ever turned up for any big game?
Only two times hes ever bothered to turn up against us was when he had no fans on his back. Shithouse of the highest order.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14533 on: Today at 10:45:10 pm
By the way, Rudiger head butting De Bruyne and taking him out the game? Fuck me that was some old school shit that but done so well. Shades of Ramos for me but a lot more sly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14534 on: Today at 10:45:22 pm
What an absolute fraud Raheem Sterling is. Scores about 15 tap-ins against the Crystal Palace and Burnleys, shits himself when he has to play against a decent team. Or Joe Gomez.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14535 on: Today at 10:49:00 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:28:22 pm
Only just saw the goal. Shit goalkeeping. Rushing outside the box where you can't use your hands. Mug Ederson. Not a patch on our Alli.

He's awful, let them down so many times in big games, especially in the CL. They are lucky he barely has to do anything most of the time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14536 on: Today at 10:49:30 pm
Its arguably the worst performance by any English club in a Champions League final, that. 1 shot on target.  Even Spurs produced a couple of saves from Allison.

Chelsea werent much better tonight, admittedly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14537 on: Today at 10:51:41 pm
Been such an odd season.

Pip has adopted a more controlled defensive approach this year but luckily everyone in the league was woefully inconsistent.

Sterling looks shot, Fernandino can't have much left in the tank and no Aguero. The old spine has pretty much gone that he often relied upon.

Think he needs two new attackers and a new defensive midfielder.

Mentally I think this will hurt rather than galvanise them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14538 on: Today at 10:53:20 pm
Today was gonna be the day, you were gonna win a European Cup

By now you shoulda somehow realised that youve fucked it up...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14539 on: Today at 10:53:28 pm
Be interesting to see how city react to this next season. We used Kiev as a leaning curve and catalyst. Don't think this lot has that mentality to be honest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14540 on: Today at 10:53:58 pm
Anyone spot Man City here? Lads can you see their badge?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14541 on: Today at 10:53:59 pm
I am here for all Manc tears
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14542 on: Today at 10:54:44 pm
Sterling made a great captain.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14543 on: Today at 10:55:05 pm
City registered 2 shots on target. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14544 on: Today at 10:55:53 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14545 on: Today at 10:59:11 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:55:53 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/i-dont-care.350969/

Didn't want it anyway :)
They wouldn't know how to appreciate it. Like throwing pearls in the mud.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14546 on: Today at 10:59:27 pm
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:51:41 pm
Been such an odd season.

Pip has adopted a more controlled defensive approach this year but luckily everyone in the league was woefully inconsistent.

Sterling looks shot, Fernandino can't have much left in the tank and no Aguero. The old spine has pretty much gone that he often relied upon.

Think he needs two new attackers and a new defensive midfielder.

Mentally I think this will hurt rather than galvanise them.

Psychologically, they are done imo. The more players Pep signs, the weaker they'll be mentally. It's no surprise that the leaders of the team were players that were there before he came. The team is in his image i.e. they can't handle pressure and struggle when things aren't perfect.

I noticed that they played with a fear of failure today and were second guessing themselves ignoring team mates in good positions to play safe passes.

Ruben Días is so overrated. He should never be mentioned in the same sentence as Virgil again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14547 on: Today at 11:01:01 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:55:53 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/i-dont-care.350969/

Didn't want it anyway :)

Yeah, it was definitely the case that no-one at City was the least bit arsed about the ban being overturned.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14548 on: Today at 11:01:40 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14549 on: Today at 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:11:51 pm
Fuck off Pep
Fuck off Sterling
Fuck off Aguero
Fuck off Stones
Fuck off Walker
Fuck off Foden
Fuck off Fernandinho
Fuck off 'Bernardo'
Fuck off Jesus (not that one)
Fuck off Sheikh Mansour
Fuck off Noel and Liam
Fuck off Shaun Goater

#notforeveryone

Micah Richards is a shocking omission
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14550 on: Today at 11:04:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:43:52 pm


It was at this moment Pep knew, hed fucked up 😂🤣😂
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14551 on: Today at 11:05:20 pm
If you still have zero European trophies shout HOORAY!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14552 on: Today at 11:05:22 pm
Anyone got any pictures of crying Manc players/fans?

Asking for myself
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14553 on: Today at 11:05:37 pm
I know it still doesn't look that way, but this is the end of Guardiola's "project" at Man City. It will be made official next May, when we will win the next Premier League title, and meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League final ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14554 on: Today at 11:06:44 pm
Had a visit to bluemoon. Two current topics:

I dont care
Fantastic season

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14555 on: Today at 11:09:11 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:55:53 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/i-dont-care.350969/

Didn't want it anyway :)

Thats when you know its really REALLY bad

When your brain goes into survival mode and starts outright lying to you because it fears for your immediate safety 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14556 on: Today at 11:09:26 pm
Hahahahaha  :wave

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14557 on: Today at 11:13:11 pm
Pep has built a lot of his success on the squad that was there before he arrived (plus his drug stash), Aguero and Fernandinho are another two gone and while I'm sure they'll spend a ton on replacements they have a habit of pissing most of their money up the wall. They'll face more league competition next season and I can see them wilting if they don't get out ahead early.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14558 on: Today at 11:13:15 pm
Is the quadruple still on?

Sports washing, blood Money, human rights abusing pricks.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #14559 on: Today at 11:13:42 pm
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 11:09:26 pm
Hahahahaha  :wave

"Probably write a shit song about this one day."
