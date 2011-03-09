« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

sinnermichael
Reply #14320
Dim Glas
Thats one of the many differences between both clubs. Last season Abu Dhabi struggled having lost 1 central defender for a while, and corrected it by immediately throwing £100 mill at two central defenders last summer. Liverpool suffere the worst injury crisis a defence could have, but like most normal clubs have to be sensible in how they approach it. I.E. waiting till they can sign a player who has been on their radar for a while, for a reasonable fee, and filling in the gaps with loan and short term signings - oh and by using their young players in the mean time.

Different worlds.  Guardiola has the easiest job in football. No juggling or squad managment needed.  And no budget constrains to consider.

And I guarantee they'll spend another £50m on a left back this summer despite spending £110m on Mendy and Cancelo.

If Rodri hadn't worked out they'd just have gone and spent £70m on Declan Rice. Fortnately Fernandinho's staying for another year.
Dull Tools
Reply #14321
Dim Glas
Thats one of the many differences between both clubs. Last season Abu Dhabi struggled having lost 1 central defender for a while, and corrected it by immediately throwing £100 mill at two central defenders last summer. Liverpool suffere the worst injury crisis a defence could have, but like most normal clubs have to be sensible in how they approach it. I.E. waiting till they can sign a player who has been on their radar for a while, for a reasonable fee, and filling in the gaps with loan and short term signings - oh and by using their young players in the mean time.

Different worlds.  Guardiola has the easiest job in football. No juggling or squad managment needed.  And no budget constrains to consider.
Not according to Noel Gallagher

Quote
Once he got all the people in place, there has not been any looking back really. And last season when Liverpool won the league, we lost it. They didn't win it, we lost it - because of Vinnie leaving and injuries and all that.

Great mental gymnastics by them. They lost it because Laporte (who can't even get in the team this season) got injured. But they won it this year even though we had 3 - 5 centre backs out at a time and 2 to 3 midfielders at a time. Mind boggles.
Dim Glas
Reply #14322
Dull Tools
Not according to Noel Gallagher

Great mental gymnastics by them. They lost it because Laporte (who can't even get in the team this season) got injured. But they won it this year even though we had 3 - 5 centre backs out at a time and 2 to 3 midfielders at a time. Mind boggles.

they didnt win it :lmao Guessing irony isnt a strong point of that weird Liverpool obsessed prick. He is a fan of a club that's bought every trophy its got its dirty mitts on in the last few years.

He doesnt have a clue what if feels to see a team actually win something by earning it, and it grinds his gears something rotten, like it does all their fans.
fucking appalled
Reply #14323
Love some of the old Oasis stuff

But Noel Gallaghers opinions on anything are about as coherent as a blind, drunk ape chucking shit into a wood chippy
Red_Rich
Reply #14324
fucking appalled
Love some of the old Oasis stuff

But Noel Gallaghers opinions on anything are about as coherent as a blind, drunk ape chucking shit into a wood chippy


Oh dear, nevermind.


But ... you're right about his shitchat though ...



"I remember when we won the Premier League in 2012, I was doing something on the radio after the QPR game and they were saying to me 'the Champions League has got to be next'.

I remember replying 'actually, I don't want it to be next, it shouldn't be that easy'.

I wanted it to be a bit of a trip, something we had to work for. We haven't won it yet, obviously, but after 10 years, we have got to our first final and it feels like now is the right time - we have earned it.

When I first went solo, within six months I'd sold out the O2 in London and I felt like a bit of fraud doing gigs that big, because I felt like I hadn't really put the hours in as a solo artist.

It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though."



The mental gymnastics he adopts to try and validate their blood-stained achievements is a sight to behold.

Wrap it up and present it any way you want, Noel, it's all been bought, not EARNED!  "Trip?!"  You haven't a fucking clue mate.
fucking appalled
Reply #14325
Red_Rich

Oh dear, nevermind.


But ... you're right about his shitchat though ...



"I remember when we won the Premier League in 2012, I was doing something on the radio after the QPR game and they were saying to me 'the Champions League has got to be next'.

I remember replying 'actually, I don't want it to be next, it shouldn't be that easy'.

I wanted it to be a bit of a trip, something we had to work for. We haven't won it yet, obviously, but after 10 years, we have got to our first final and it feels like now is the right time - we have earned it.

When I first went solo, within six months I'd sold out the O2 in London and I felt like a bit of fraud doing gigs that big, because I felt like I hadn't really put the hours in as a solo artist.

It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though."



The mental gymnastics he adopts to try and validate their blood-stained achievements is a sight to behold.

Wrap it up and present it any way you want, Noel, it's all been bought, not EARNED!  "Trip?!"  You haven't a fucking clue mate.

Still though....playing Sergio Aguero against Burton Albion demands respect ;)
JayH93
Reply #14326
Apparently Gundogan got injured in training today.
Medellin
Reply #14327
City fans enjoying themselves with Chelsea fans..as long as a piece of furniture is only directed at fans and not coaches all seems to be fine eh..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1398224278831632387
Alan_X
Reply #14328
Red_Rich

Oh dear, nevermind.

But ... you're right about his shitchat though ...

"...It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though..."

Not much chance of you "walking the Champions League" in 2013 Noel. Your team were bottom of their group with 3 points you scruffy c*nt.
red1977
Reply #14329
Noel Gallagher pushing the we EARNED it line to try to detract people from saying  you bought it.

He knows.
