Guardiola getting a lot of praise for his incredible "rebuilding" job.
I had a quick look - the previous title winning squad (2018/19) had 21 players reach double figures for league appearances, this season there have been 20 players who hit that milestone.
15 players feature on both of those lists - 6 other players have left City since the end of the 18/19 season, replaced on the list by 5 bought in players.
Departures: Sane, David Silva, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph, Danilo
Additions: Dias (60m), Cancelo (60m), Rodri (60m), Ake (40m), Torres (20m)
So take 75% of a title winning squad, spend a quarter of a billion pounds adding players and voila, you have a miraculous "rebuild"!