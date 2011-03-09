« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14240 on: Today at 01:46:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:06:00 pm
https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397132772435808261?s=20

I think David Conn is one of the very very few who will call out this clubs scumbag owners.  Needs to be far stronger though.  But its something.
Decent article. How the City fans still protest they are not state owned is beyond all reasoning. They quite clearly are state-owned and state-funded. They are a stain on the game of football. Yes the PL has always been about money, but city are something else entirely. For a PL football club to be used as a sportswashing project with countless billions of Abu Dhabi state funds pumped into it in various disguises is abhorrent. I genuinely fear for the game if their owners are not stopped and other horrific regimes take over clubs.
Logged

RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14241 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm
Guardiola. ;D

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City do not have the history to compete with the likes of Liverpool, but has hit out at critics of their success.

Man City lifted their seventh league title on Sunday, 12 fewer that the Reds have to their name and 13 adrift of their Manchester rivals.

Liverpool ended the season themselves on a strong note, with eight wins in their last 10 matches to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Guardiolas side rounded off their title win with a 5-0 victory at home to Everton on the final day, and then followed the expected celebrations.


The Man City boss was speaking to Gary Lineker for Match of the Day, where he went on to hit out at the people who suggest that the club have only achieved success by spending money in the transfer market.

My intention was never to change absolutely anything in this country, said Guardiola.

We do not have the history of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, even Chelsea and Arsenal.

"The people who believe we are contenders because of just money, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake.

Its not just that, there are many, many, many good things in this club.

Since Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Man City have spent around £811m in the transfer market (Transfermarkt), with a net spend of £537m.

In comparison, Liverpool have spent a total of £456m over the same period, with a net spent of £114m.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Alan_X

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14242 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:46:14 pm
Decent article. How the City fans still protest they are not state owned is beyond all reasoning. They quite clearly are state-owned and state-funded. They are a stain on the game of football. Yes the PL has always been about money, but city are something else entirely. For a PL football club to be used as a sportswashing project with countless billions of Abu Dhabi state funds pumped into it in various disguises is abhorrent. I genuinely fear for the game if their owners are not stopped and other horrific regimes take over clubs.

But, but, but...  any other club owned by someone other than an Abu Dhabi wealth fund could get massive sponsorship from an Abu Dhabi-owned airline or Abu Dhabi-owned telecoms company... City just got lucky.
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14243 on: Today at 02:14:41 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:10:35 pm
Saw a great line on Twitter:

Jeffrey Dahmer: "The people who believe I am a serial killer just because of the heads in my fridge, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake..."

Logged
Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14244 on: Today at 02:16:02 pm
Nope not just the money at all...

I'm sure the other things will come to me if I think hard about them. I'll get back to you
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14245 on: Today at 02:16:30 pm
He's right though - there are many, many good things at City. All paid for with Abu Dhabi's cash.
Logged
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14246 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm
The man is the biggest clown in football, and that takes some doing.
Logged
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14247 on: Today at 02:18:11 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:15:49 am


Awww, it's almost as if he won them by himself, without a billion quids worth of team mates to help him
That picture should send shivers down the spine of anyone who cares for the game.

Every single piece of silverware* there (unless it was Chelsea they pipped to it) has been stolen from a proper football club who was playing by the rules.

It's a grotesque sight that should have football lovers everywhere vomitting.

Pundits, reporters, old school City, commentators, Gary (Che Guevara) Neville, protestors etc... Where are you?
THIS is what everyone should be protesting about.

To quote Delia once more - WHERE ARE YOU?
Logged

Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14248 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm
Yeah, but Alisson and VVD cost more than any of their players so that evens it all out.

Wasn't that their chairman's logic in trying to push the narrative that they're some sort of scrappy underdog fighting against the establishment?
Logged

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14249 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm
Haha,that interview.  :lmao

The paranoia and anger seeping through is delicious.
Logged

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14250 on: Today at 02:27:21 pm
Living in their heads, rent free. Manc mutants
Logged

rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14251 on: Today at 02:28:03 pm
Logged

Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:28:03 pm
Ok. Take away the money and where would Man City be? What an absolutely bizarre and ridiculous comment to make

Guardiola is a paranoid freak at this point, he is such a strange bloke, he constantly looks wired too, hes so odd.
Logged
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14253 on: Today at 02:31:22 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Oh Ped. Please pull your head out of your arse.

You wouldn't even be in Manchester yourself only for the state funds being thrown at you. Neither would your expensive mercenaries who have won* all those trophies since the money came in.

It's ALL about the money.

Logged

RJH

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14254 on: Today at 02:31:50 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:06:00 pm
https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397132772435808261?s=20

I think David Conn is one of the very very few who will call out this clubs scumbag owners.  Needs to be far stronger though.  But it’s something.

I believe he was the one who upset Pep a few years back by asking him if he was getting extra money direct from Abu Dhabi companies just like Mancini was.

Though for all his anger, Guardiola didn't actually confirm or deny it...
Logged

Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14255 on: Today at 02:35:05 pm
These twats are the paranoid, narcissistic, grotesque, bloated predator pretending they are the little guy fighting the nasty establishment.

They are the Donald Trump of football.

Logged

Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14256 on: Today at 02:37:39 pm
The fuckers would be yo-yoing up and down the league's like they always did before the oil state propped them up.
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14257 on: Today at 02:43:51 pm
They were more famous for the inflatable bananas their fans waved from the stands than any achievement on the field. Then the money rolled in and suddenly they became a supposed big club overnight.

Delusional to imply otherwise, but I guess Pep has to justify it all to himself somehow.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14258 on: Today at 02:45:08 pm
In the past he appeared to be rather principled man, but since he's been on the Abu Dhabi payroll his principles have not stood up to scrutiny. It just goes to show that everyone has their price.

I'd actually have some kind of respect for them all if they just named it for what it is rather than endlessly trying to defend the indefensible. As it stands, the whole lot of them come over as hysterical, ridiculous and pathetic hypocrites. That goes for the manager, the mercenaries playing for him and the ridiculous fanbase.

Just admit it. You've been bought off and were content to be so.
Logged

Kekule

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14259 on: Today at 02:46:32 pm
Guardiola just has to ask himself if he would have gone there if he wasn't guaranteed to be able to spend as much as he likes on players.

Ask himself when he started as manager at Barcelona in 2008 did he dream of one day managing Manchester City?  And if not what it was in the interim 8 years that made him change his mind.

He's just trying, and failing, to convince himself he's not a mercenary.
Logged

Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14260 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm
It doesn't matter how angry Pep gets, how loud he shouts, or how much he stamps his feet. History will judge him as the sell-out manager with blood on his hands, and there's nothing he can say or do to alter that fate one bit.

He knows it. That's why he's so pissy.
Logged
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14261 on: Today at 03:12:14 pm
This.
Logged

JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14262 on: Today at 03:12:29 pm
Of course he knows it. Cheats know they dont deserve their success.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14263 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm
Why do they even bother moaning about it though.

Ped has sold out. He knows this. The fans and the old Man City have sold out. They know this and we know this.

Why not just own it and enjoy it? It's what they all signed up for. Wider acceptance and approval does not come with such a package deal, so why continually seek it?
Logged

RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14264 on: Today at 03:19:23 pm
The Lance Armstrong of managers.

All the trophies he won at City are as tainted as those Armstrong's Yellow Jersey's.
Logged
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14265 on: Today at 03:24:06 pm
One of the fans on that David Conn twitter said they are reporting him to City for inciting hatred :lmao
Logged
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14266 on: Today at 03:24:26 pm
I remember having a convo with a mate after Abramovic had bought Chelsea and they had got Mourinho and were spending at will. My argument was that Cheslea's success was down to money. His was that its not just about money as Mourinho is a great coach and so deserves credit. I asked would Mourinho be at Chelsea without the money?. Never had that convo with him again.

You can give a billion quid to any team in the prem and you would expect them to go and buy the best players and the top managers and win trophies. No credit needs to be given.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14267 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm
Logged

rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14268 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm
The Championship
Logged

Max_powers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14269 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm
This is pure PR and bad PR at that. Not as if Guardiola would have managed them had they been Manchester City pre-financial doping. I don't know if pep fancies trying his hand at Huddersfield or Watford.
Logged

rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14270 on: Today at 03:35:08 pm
I doubt he'd even heard of them before the money rolled in. If you asked most people what is the name of the other club in Barcelona called, I doubt many could tell you, it was the same with City and is with Everton..
Logged

Achilles Heel

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14271 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm
It was a lifetime ambition of Pep to play for City  ;) He went for a trial in 2006 but Pearce  didn't sign him

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35478475.amp


Logged

RJH

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14272 on: Today at 04:22:26 pm
Guardiola getting a lot of praise for his incredible "rebuilding" job.

I had a quick look - the previous title winning squad (2018/19) had 21 players reach double figures for league appearances, this season there have been 20 players who hit that milestone.
15 players feature on both of those lists -  6 other players have left City since the end of the 18/19 season, replaced on the list by 5 bought in players. 

Departures: Sane, David Silva, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph, Danilo

Additions: Dias (60m), Cancelo (60m), Rodri (60m), Ake (40m), Torres (20m)

So take 75% of a title winning squad, spend a quarter of a billion pounds adding players and voila, you have a miraculous "rebuild"!
Logged

rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14273 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm
Like Robinho, when he heard the word Manchester, he thought it was Utd ;)
Logged

Red_Rich

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14274 on: Today at 04:41:05 pm
I really would just love it, if one day a single journo came out and asked him how he felt about the manner in which the club's owners gain their money and what he thought about the human rights issues surrounding the state that funds them.  That person would go down in folklore.
Logged
