Guardiola is a paranoid freak at this point, he is such a strange bloke, he constantly looks wired too, hes so odd.



In the past he appeared to be rather principled man, but since he's been on the Abu Dhabi payroll his principles have not stood up to scrutiny. It just goes to show that everyone has their price.I'd actually have some kind of respect for them all if they just named it for what it is rather than endlessly trying to defend the indefensible. As it stands, the whole lot of them come over as hysterical, ridiculous and pathetic hypocrites. That goes for the manager, the mercenaries playing for him and the ridiculous fanbase.Just admit it. You've been bought off and were content to be so.