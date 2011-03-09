« previous next »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:06:00 pm
https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397132772435808261?s=20

I think David Conn is one of the very very few who will call out this clubs scumbag owners.  Needs to be far stronger though.  But its something.
Decent article. How the City fans still protest they are not state owned is beyond all reasoning. They quite clearly are state-owned and state-funded. They are a stain on the game of football. Yes the PL has always been about money, but city are something else entirely. For a PL football club to be used as a sportswashing project with countless billions of Abu Dhabi state funds pumped into it in various disguises is abhorrent. I genuinely fear for the game if their owners are not stopped and other horrific regimes take over clubs.
Guardiola. ;D

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City do not have the history to compete with the likes of Liverpool, but has hit out at critics of their success.

Man City lifted their seventh league title on Sunday, 12 fewer that the Reds have to their name and 13 adrift of their Manchester rivals.

Liverpool ended the season themselves on a strong note, with eight wins in their last 10 matches to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Guardiolas side rounded off their title win with a 5-0 victory at home to Everton on the final day, and then followed the expected celebrations.


The Man City boss was speaking to Gary Lineker for Match of the Day, where he went on to hit out at the people who suggest that the club have only achieved success by spending money in the transfer market.

My intention was never to change absolutely anything in this country, said Guardiola.

We do not have the history of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, even Chelsea and Arsenal.

"The people who believe we are contenders because of just money, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake.

Its not just that, there are many, many, many good things in this club.

Since Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Man City have spent around £811m in the transfer market (Transfermarkt), with a net spend of £537m.

In comparison, Liverpool have spent a total of £456m over the same period, with a net spent of £114m.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:46:14 pm
Decent article. How the City fans still protest they are not state owned is beyond all reasoning. They quite clearly are state-owned and state-funded. They are a stain on the game of football. Yes the PL has always been about money, but city are something else entirely. For a PL football club to be used as a sportswashing project with countless billions of Abu Dhabi state funds pumped into it in various disguises is abhorrent. I genuinely fear for the game if their owners are not stopped and other horrific regimes take over clubs.

But, but, but...  any other club owned by someone other than an Abu Dhabi wealth fund could get massive sponsorship from an Abu Dhabi-owned airline or Abu Dhabi-owned telecoms company... City just got lucky.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:10:35 pm
Guardiola. ;D

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City do not have the history to compete with the likes of Liverpool, but has hit out at critics of their success.

Man City lifted their seventh league title on Sunday, 12 fewer that the Reds have to their name and 13 adrift of their Manchester rivals.

Liverpool ended the season themselves on a strong note, with eight wins in their last 10 matches to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Guardiolas side rounded off their title win with a 5-0 victory at home to Everton on the final day, and then followed the expected celebrations.


The Man City boss was speaking to Gary Lineker for Match of the Day, where he went on to hit out at the people who suggest that the club have only achieved success by spending money in the transfer market.

My intention was never to change absolutely anything in this country, said Guardiola.

We do not have the history of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, even Chelsea and Arsenal.

"The people who believe we are contenders because of just money, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake.

Its not just that, there are many, many, many good things in this club.

Since Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Man City have spent around £811m in the transfer market (Transfermarkt), with a net spend of £537m.

In comparison, Liverpool have spent a total of £456m over the same period, with a net spent of £114m.

Saw a great line on Twitter:

Jeffrey Dahmer: "The people who believe I am a serial killer just because of the heads in my fridge, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake..."

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:10:35 pm


"The people who believe we are contenders because of just money, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake.

Its not just that, there are many, many, many good things in this club.

Since Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Man City have spent around £811m in the transfer market (Transfermarkt), with a net spend of £537m.

In comparison, Liverpool have spent a total of £456m over the same period, with a net spent of £114m.[/b]

Nope not just the money at all...

I'm sure the other things will come to me if I think hard about them. I'll get back to you
He's right though - there are many, many good things at City. All paid for with Abu Dhabi's cash.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:10:35 pm
Guardiola. ;D

"The people who believe we are contenders because of just money, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake.


:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

The man is the biggest clown in football, and that takes some doing.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:15:49 am


Awww, it's almost as if he won them by himself, without a billion quids worth of team mates to help him
That picture should send shivers down the spine of anyone who cares for the game.

Every single piece of silverware* there (unless it was Chelsea they pipped to it) has been stolen from a proper football club who was playing by the rules.

It's a grotesque sight that should have football lovers everywhere vomitting.

Pundits, reporters, old school City, commentators, Gary (Che Guevara) Neville, protestors etc... Where are you?
THIS is what everyone should be protesting about.

To quote Delia once more - WHERE ARE YOU?
Yeah, but Alisson and VVD cost more than any of their players so that evens it all out.

Wasn't that their chairman's logic in trying to push the narrative that they're some sort of scrappy underdog fighting against the establishment?
Haha,that interview.  :lmao

The paranoia and anger seeping through is delicious.
Living in their heads, rent free. Manc mutants
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:10:35 pm
"The people who believe we are contenders because of just money, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake.

Ok. Take away the money and where would Man City be? What an absolutely bizarre and ridiculous comment to make
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:28:03 pm
Ok. Take away the money and where would Man City be? What an absolutely bizarre and ridiculous comment to make

Guardiola is a paranoid freak at this point, he is such a strange bloke, he constantly looks wired too, hes so odd.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:10:35 pm
Guardiola. ;D

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City do not have the history to compete with the likes of Liverpool, but has hit out at critics of their success.

Man City lifted their seventh league title on Sunday, 12 fewer that the Reds have to their name and 13 adrift of their Manchester rivals.

Liverpool ended the season themselves on a strong note, with eight wins in their last 10 matches to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Guardiolas side rounded off their title win with a 5-0 victory at home to Everton on the final day, and then followed the expected celebrations.


The Man City boss was speaking to Gary Lineker for Match of the Day, where he went on to hit out at the people who suggest that the club have only achieved success by spending money in the transfer market.

My intention was never to change absolutely anything in this country, said Guardiola.

We do not have the history of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, even Chelsea and Arsenal.

"The people who believe we are contenders because of just money, they have [made] a f****** big, huge mistake.

Its not just that, there are many, many, many good things in this club.

Since Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Man City have spent around £811m in the transfer market (Transfermarkt), with a net spend of £537m.

In comparison, Liverpool have spent a total of £456m over the same period, with a net spent of £114m.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Oh Ped. Please pull your head out of your arse.

You wouldn't even be in Manchester yourself only for the state funds being thrown at you. Neither would your expensive mercenaries who have won* all those trophies since the money came in.

It's ALL about the money.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:06:00 pm
https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397132772435808261?s=20

I think David Conn is one of the very very few who will call out this clubs scumbag owners.  Needs to be far stronger though.  But it’s something.

I believe he was the one who upset Pep a few years back by asking him if he was getting extra money direct from Abu Dhabi companies just like Mancini was.

Though for all his anger, Guardiola didn't actually confirm or deny it...
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:20:54 pm
Yeah, but Alisson and VVD cost more than any of their players so that evens it all out.

Wasn't that their chairman's logic in trying to push the narrative that they're some sort of scrappy underdog fighting against the establishment?
These twats are the paranoid, narcissistic, grotesque, bloated predator pretending they are the little guy fighting the nasty establishment.

They are the Donald Trump of football.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:28:03 pm
Ok. Take away the money and where would Man City be? What an absolutely bizarre and ridiculous comment to make
The fuckers would be yo-yoing up and down the league's like they always did before the oil state propped them up.
They were more famous for the inflatable bananas their fans waved from the stands than any achievement on the field. Then the money rolled in and suddenly they became a supposed big club overnight.

Delusional to imply otherwise, but I guess Pep has to justify it all to himself somehow.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:29:47 pm
Guardiola is a paranoid freak at this point, he is such a strange bloke, he constantly looks wired too, hes so odd.
In the past he appeared to be rather principled man, but since he's been on the Abu Dhabi payroll his principles have not stood up to scrutiny. It just goes to show that everyone has their price.

I'd actually have some kind of respect for them all if they just named it for what it is rather than endlessly trying to defend the indefensible. As it stands, the whole lot of them come over as hysterical, ridiculous and pathetic hypocrites. That goes for the manager, the mercenaries playing for him and the ridiculous fanbase.

Just admit it. You've been bought off and were content to be so.
Guardiola just has to ask himself if he would have gone there if he wasn't guaranteed to be able to spend as much as he likes on players.

Ask himself when he started as manager at Barcelona in 2008 did he dream of one day managing Manchester City?  And if not what it was in the interim 8 years that made him change his mind.

He's just trying, and failing, to convince himself he's not a mercenary.
It doesn't matter how angry Pep gets, how loud he shouts, or how much he stamps his feet. History will judge him as the sell-out manager with blood on his hands, and there's nothing he can say or do to alter that fate one bit.

He knows it. That's why he's so pissy.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:46:32 pm
Guardiola just has to ask himself if he would have gone there if he wasn't guaranteed to be able to spend as much as he likes on players.

Ask himself when he started as manager at Barcelona in 2008 did he dream of one day managing Manchester City?  And if not what it was in the interim 8 years that made him change his mind.

This.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:01:55 pm
It doesn't matter how angry Pep gets, how loud he shouts, or how much he stamps his feet. History will judge him as the sell-out manager with blood on his hands, and there's nothing he can say or do to alter that fate one bit.

He knows it. That's why he's so pissy.
Of course he knows it. Cheats know they dont deserve their success.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:01:55 pm
It doesn't matter how angry Pep gets, how loud he shouts, or how much he stamps his feet. History will judge him as the sell-out manager with blood on his hands, and there's nothing he can say or do to alter that fate one bit.

He knows it. That's why he's so pissy.
Why do they even bother moaning about it though.

Ped has sold out. He knows this. The fans and the old Man City have sold out. They know this and we know this.

Why not just own it and enjoy it? It's what they all signed up for. Wider acceptance and approval does not come with such a package deal, so why continually seek it?
