Awww, it's almost as if he won them by himself, without a billion quids worth of team mates to help him
That picture should send shivers down the spine of anyone who cares for the game.
Every single piece of silverware* there (unless it was Chelsea they pipped to it) has been stolen from a proper football club who was playing by the rules.
It's a grotesque sight that should have football lovers everywhere vomitting.
Pundits, reporters, old school City, commentators, Gary (Che Guevara) Neville, protestors etc... Where are you?
THIS is what everyone should be protesting about.
To quote Delia once more - WHERE ARE YOU?