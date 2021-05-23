« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14200 on: Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm
I don't get what the fuss is, they won the title a while back.  Of course the coverage is going to be about what changed on the final day.  I'm sure if we go back to last season our title win won't be the top story on the final day, it'll be whatever was resolved then.

Exactly. Granted we got the trophy at our last home game but the big game on the final day last year was Leicester v United. Fairly sure is winning at Newcastle was a footnote but doubt we cared.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14201 on: Yesterday at 01:57:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm
I don't get what the fuss is, they won the title a while back.  Of course the coverage is going to be about what changed on the final day.  I'm sure if we go back to last season our title win won't be the top story on the final day, it'll be whatever was resolved then.

I agree wholeheartedly. I don't know what the coverage was like when we played Newcastle at the end of last season because frankly I didn't care.

They are a weird bunch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14202 on: Yesterday at 02:12:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm
I don't get what the fuss is, they won the title a while back.  Of course the coverage is going to be about what changed on the final day.  I'm sure if we go back to last season our title win won't be the top story on the final day, it'll be whatever was resolved then.

Because theyre incredibly insecure and worry, or even know deep down, that its all so hollow.  They need constant reassurance from outside to drown out the internal monologue reminding them of how its all been done.

Their enjoyment, therefore, comes not from the achievement, but from trying to rub other peoples noses in it. But no-one cares particularly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14203 on: Yesterday at 02:49:33 pm »
GaGs
@GagsTandon

Interesting points accumulation over the last three seasons:

Liverpool 265
Man City 265

Madness.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14204 on: Yesterday at 02:51:20 pm »
Right, you miserable, whingeing, whining, self-pitying, tantrum-throwing, RAWK-lurking BlueLoon gobshites. Your little club is only the other club in Manchester. Your little club sold its soul to grotesque abusers a while ago. You were bought off with pieces of silver. That's your reward for your shameful silence. You picked up another piece of that silver yesterday. It's what you signed up for, so shut the fuck up and enjoy it.

No part of the deal stated you would gain any credibility or respect. Sorry, but it doesn't come with this particular package. You signed up for peer indifference, so get the hell on with it and put your dummies back in. Just accept that the real clubs who actually earn what they achieve will get the interest and the headlines. You just content yourselves with the thirty pieces of silver Abu Dhabi bought you off with.

Your club is dead. You've been willingly absorbed by an horrific Sportswash vehicle that deserves no positive media attention and certainly no peer approval. Leicester's FA Cup win and Liverpool bagging third place after such a horrendous season are bigger stories than your purchased title* and even if you lift the CL, that will be tainted too, and not worthy of real note. After the billions of unearned blood money spent, you should have a stack of tainted CLs under your belt by now.

Enjoy your silverware* but let's not pretend you are worthy of it or worthy of positive coverage on the back of it. You are a repugnant example of everything wrong with today's world and worthy of either complete indifference or deep scorn.

Now we've cleared that up, put your toys back in your pram and get on with enjoying your ill-gotten gains, you whining, moaning twats. :wave


Edited for predictive text goofs. 😵
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:58:56 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14205 on: Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:51:20 pm
Right, you miserable, whingeing, whining, self-pitying, tantrum-throwing, RAWK-lurking BlueLoon gobshites. Your little club is only the other club in Manchester. Your little club sold its soul to grotesque abusers a while ago. You were bought off with pieces of silver. That's your reward for your shameful silence. You picked up another piece of that silver yesterday. It's what you signed up, so shut the fuck up and enjoy it.

No part of the deal stated you would gain any credibility or respect. Sorry, but it doesn't come with this in me of package. You signed up for peer indifference, so get the hell on with it and put your dummies back in. Just accept that the real clubs who actually earn what they achieve will get the interest and the headlines. You just content yourselves with the thirty pieces of silver Abu Dhabi bought you off with.

Your club is dead. You've been willingly absorbed by an horrific Sportswash vehicle that deserves no positive media attention and certainly no peer approval. Leicester's FA Cup win and Liverpool bagging third place after such a horrendous season are bigger stories than your purchased title* and even if you lift the CL, that will be tainted too, and not worthy of real note. After the billions of unearned blood money spent, you should have a stack of tainted CLs under your belt by now.

Enjoy your silverware* but let's not pretend you are worthy of it or worthy of positive coverage on the back of it. You are a repugnant example of everything wrong with today's world and worthy of either comets indifference or deep scorn.

Now we've cleared that up, put your toys back in your pram and get on with enjoying your ill-gotten gains, you whining, moaning twats. :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14206 on: Yesterday at 03:23:34 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on May 23, 2021, 10:41:27 pm
They wont like tomorrows back page  ;D :D


Thought this was a mock-up. Is it for real? :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14207 on: Yesterday at 03:56:19 pm »
that'll rattle a few cages no doubt

i'd love a quid for every time you get called a bin dipper

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14208 on: Yesterday at 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm
I don't get what the fuss is, they won the title a while back.  Of course the coverage is going to be about what changed on the final day.  I'm sure if we go back to last season our title win won't be the top story on the final day, it'll be whatever was resolved then.
Its because they know what their club is. They are desperate for recognition as it would make them feel better about the sportswashing. They know the media and other fans just see them as the sportswashing cheats they are.
You only have to look at the respective threads on here and the loon. In this one we may poke fun at them( its so easy) and call out their cheating owners, but the Liverpool thread on the loon is horrendous, just pure bile.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14209 on: Yesterday at 04:37:11 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:56:19 pm
that'll rattle a few cages no doubt

i'd love a quid for every time you get called a bin dipper

You'd be able to retire
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14210 on: Yesterday at 04:41:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:37:11 pm
You'd be able to retire
in their heads they probably sound hilarious
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14211 on: Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm »
As a psychologist, one thing I noticed about Pep is the lack of consistency with respect to his inner feelings and his body language. That's why he tends to look awkward. You should have seen him trying to shake his staffs' hands yesterday.

In other words, he's trying hard to fake it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14212 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm
As a psychologist, one thing I noticed about Pep is the lack of consistency with respect to his inner feelings and his body language. That's why he tends to look awkward. You should have seen him trying to shake his staffs' hands yesterday.

In other words, he's tries hard to fake it.

Go on. Youre suggesting that deep down hes mortified and embarrassed at the plastic empire he oversees, genuflecting to his human rights abusing sport washing Emirati overlords?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14213 on: Yesterday at 07:09:18 pm »
There are days where I wonder if this lot are even worth a thread on this forum. They're not even worthy targets of mockery, like Everton or the Red Mancs.  I just feel complete indifference towards them.

In 30 years' time, when City have won their 15th FA Cup, their 10th consecutive title, have amassed 20 League Cups and won the CL 10 times on the bounce, I wonder if the Sky Sports driven media will finally twig that the game is dead?

I remember us getting flak from the likes of Jimmy Hill back in the 80s for winning everything.  Wait until this afterbirth of a football "club" gets some traction and can't be shifted.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14214 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm
Go on. Youre suggesting that deep down hes mortified and embarrassed at the plastic empire he oversees, genuflecting to his human rights abusing sport washing Emirati overlords?

There is something about his body language that's off
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14215 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm
As a psychologist, one thing I noticed about Pep is the lack of consistency with respect to his inner feelings and his body language. That's why he tends to look awkward. You should have seen him trying to shake his staffs' hands yesterday.

In other words, he's trying hard to fake it.


He has been palling around with those twats for years now,nowt fake,he's just a massive,yellow ribbon wearing fucking hypocrite
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14216 on: Today at 12:48:06 am »
I came here to find out if Salah has been spotted shopping and I have to read through so much about a crappy club... To the point mates, has he gone shopping?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14217 on: Today at 01:13:56 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:48:06 am
I came here to find out if Salah has been spotted shopping and I have to read through so much about a crappy club... To the point mates, has he gone shopping?


Back page of the MEN "Mo Salah signs up for Amazon Prime membership"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14218 on: Today at 07:35:33 am »
Are Man City the only club that have had to pay for fans travel to attend a Champions league final as not enough fans wanted to go and their owners couldnt face the embarrassment of not filling their allocation?
