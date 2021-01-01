Jurgen has spoken via BBC sport...



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with his side's injury crisis.





Hes right too. Difference is of course, Human Rights Abusers FC can just go out and dropp £100 mill on centre backs after failing to cope with losing 1 as happened last season.Not to mention that Liverpool where also massively hampered by losing much of their midfield for long stretches. Never mind the disruption of having to use Fab and then Hendo in defence, but losing Thiago for months, then Hendo for the season, Keita again being made of glass, and Fab himself missing time as well.What Liverpool have done last couple months to drag themselves out of this, is far more impressive than Abu Dhabi buying yet another souless league win.