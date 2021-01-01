« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 823749 times)

Online Achilles Heel

  • Son of Thetis and Peleus, King of the Myrmidons. Possibly a hick from the Styx.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14080 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:28:50 pm
Which for City was the 3rd league game of the season.
City are going to finish somewhere between 2 and 5 points better off than they did last season, having at best conceded 3 goals less.
And last season was something of a blib considering the previous 2 seasons had seen them earn more points and concede fewer goals.

Not saying Dias isn't a good player, just questioning how "transformative" he really was.

Yep I get the overall  numbers but  Dias was at 15 conceded from his first 28 league games and only 4 from 10 Champions League games. Just think the difference he has made has been huge and Stones particularly is a new man because of his influence. There has been a drop off in league performance last few games mainly because it's not as relevant.

Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14081 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
Haha, when you know you've got no history.

Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14082 on: Today at 12:01:26 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Haha, when you know you've got no history.



surely a piss take?
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,564
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14083 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »
Nope. Account is serious.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14084 on: Today at 12:45:25 am »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
JFT 96

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,952
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14085 on: Today at 01:50:59 am »
Extra motivation for Chelsea in the CL final...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,650
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14086 on: Today at 03:43:41 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:31:38 pm
Has he had the same impact as Nat Philips tho?

Obviously Phillips is not as good as Dias, but I was chatting with a LFC-supporting mate who thinks Nat is still a dreadful defender (yeah, really) and did the number crunching and discovered that our win ratio this season is 69% (11 of 16) with Nat starting, and 38% (8 of 21) without. Just sayin', like... :)
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14087 on: Today at 06:57:42 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Haha, when you know you've got no history.


Fucking hell. Is Frank getting a statue as well now?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,173
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14088 on: Today at 07:31:07 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Haha, when you know you've got no history.



:lmao :lmao :lmao

Just told the missus and she replied "did he used to play for City? When was that?" :lmao
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14089 on: Today at 07:35:13 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:43:41 am
Obviously Phillips is not as good as Dias, but I was chatting with a LFC-supporting mate who thinks Nat is still a dreadful defender (yeah, really) and did the number crunching and discovered that our win ratio this season is 69% (11 of 16) with Nat starting, and 38% (8 of 21) without. Just sayin', like... :)
My comment was a bit tongue in cheek and Nat clearly has his limitations , but he has been vital in our push for top 4. So much so that if Nat hadnt come in, I dont think we wouldve been in the top 4 now. So the impact he has made could be massive in terms of our future. Missing out on the CL money would be devastating to the club in the current climate. So, if we do qualify the impact Nat has made could be more vital to us than Ruebens has been for the sportswashers.
Logged

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14090 on: Today at 07:35:14 am »
I forgot he played for them, Frank probably did as well
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,494
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14091 on: Today at 09:24:21 am »
Man City legend ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Shaun101

  • Didn't take up his ticket for the Screen Sports Super Cup
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 845
  • Where did I leave it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14092 on: Today at 11:24:04 am »
Pep saying they will learn from Liverpools title defence , ask him what happened last year the baldy prick.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,802
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14093 on: Today at 11:24:54 am »
Quote from: Shaun101 on Today at 11:24:04 am
Pep saying they will learn from Liverpools title defence , ask him what happened last year the baldy prick.


They're gonna buy 4 more centre halfs.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14094 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: Shaun101 on Today at 11:24:04 am
Pep saying they will learn from Liverpools title defence , ask him what happened last year the baldy prick.
Subtle trolling.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14095 on: Today at 11:40:48 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:29:26 am
Subtle trolling.

They'd do anything to get some rivalry going.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14096 on: Today at 12:00:00 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Haha, when you know you've got no history.



 :lmao :lmao :lmao

If they didn't buy and cheat their way to everything they have you'd almost feel sorry for them. How embarrassing.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,802
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14097 on: Today at 12:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:00:00 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

If they didn't buy and cheat their way to everything they have you'd almost feel sorry for them. How embarrassing.

I think it's supposed to be tongue in cheek to be fair.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14098 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Shaun101 on Today at 11:24:04 am
Pep saying they will learn from Liverpools title defence , ask him what happened last year the baldy prick.
What a knob. I bet he posts on Blueloon as well.
They must learn not to have every first team CB and their midfield captain injured virtually all season?
Yea Pep, best get that Etihad sponsorship increased again so you can spend another £500M
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:19 pm by JRed »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,578
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14099 on: Today at 12:23:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:06:12 pm
What a knob. I bet he posts on Blueloon as well.
They must learn not to have every first team CB and their midfield captain injured virtually all season?
Yea Pep, best get that Etihad sponsorship increased again so you can spend another £500M
I had a look at that message board a few times and jesus you read some garbage on it, had a look through it and doubt I once saw an intelligent post. Plus couldn't go one page without calling us bin dippers. Never heard that one before!

They lost the league last season because De Bruyne and Laporte got injured, but Liverpool have three times as many players injured for long periods and its just an excuse.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Judge Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14100 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:24:54 am
They're gonna buy 4 more centre halfs.

Thats how I read it Phil. Needs a meme - buy all the centre halves.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,983
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14101 on: Today at 01:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Shaun101 on Today at 11:24:04 am
Pep saying they will learn from Liverpools title defence , ask him what happened last year the baldy prick.

what a classless prick he is.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,650
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14102 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Shaun101 on Today at 11:24:04 am
Pep saying they will learn from Liverpools title defence , ask him what happened last year the baldy prick.


First they need to find a rival bitter enough to deliberately put two of their best players out for 12 and 3 months, respectively, then we'll talk.
Logged

Offline Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14103 on: Today at 03:39:36 pm »
Rent free, you baldy c*nt
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14104 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
I do sooooo hope for the City fans sake that the country records zero Covid deaths tomorrow, because, as they made so clear to us last year, only self-centred bin-dipping wankers celebrate winning a league title while there are actual people in the country dying from coronavirus on a daily basis.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,842
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14105 on: Today at 06:44:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:31:07 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Just told the missus and she replied "did he used to play for City? When was that?" :lmao

I genuinely thought the photo was a spoof. I had absolutely no idea that Lumplard played for Abu Dhabi. I've just had to Google it, and Wiki says he made 32 appearances for them.  :o

You learn something new every day.
Logged
YMB  FTBS

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,173
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14106 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 06:35:28 pm
I do sooooo hope for the City fans sake that the country records zero Covid deaths tomorrow, because, as they made so clear to us last year, only self-centred bin-dipping wankers celebrate winning a league title while there are actual people in the country dying from coronavirus on a daily basis.

And they certainly wouldn't do it when Longsight, Levenshulme, Whalley Range, Rusholme, Ardwick, Moss Side, Cheetham Hill and Crumpsall are all having urgent vaccinations of everyone over 18 due to the Indian Covid variant.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:44:08 pm
I genuinely thought the photo was a spoof. I had absolutely no idea that Lumplard played for Abu Dhabi. I've just had to Google it, and Wiki says he made 32 appearances for them.  :o

You learn something new every day.

to be honest, most of what they do is very forgettable, someone on here had to point it out to me they played Real in the CL semi's, I'd totally missed that happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:57 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,852
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14107 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm
Yep I get the overall  numbers but  Dias was at 15 conceded from his first 28 league games and only 4 from 10 Champions League games. Just think the difference he has made has been huge and Stones particularly is a new man because of his influence. There has been a drop off in league performance last few games mainly because it's not as relevant.

So you've so far discounted the first two months of his time at the club, and are now also discounting the last two months.


If you go much further you'll be into Gigg's "had a good game against West Ham" territory.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14108 on: Today at 08:26:41 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:02:38 pm
So you've so far discounted the first two months of his time at the club, and are now also discounting the last two months.


If you go much further you'll be into Gigg's "had a good game against West Ham" territory.
Using that type of reckoning, we were the best team up until Christmas. Weve also been by far the best team in the last quarter of the season. Shame about that sticky patch in between. If wed had our full team all season then people would be thinking very differently about Ruebens impact at the sportswashers.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14109 on: Today at 08:30:18 pm »
Just 32 games to become a club legend 🤣😂🤣😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,173
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14110 on: Today at 08:30:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:26:41 pm
Using that type of reckoning, we were the best team up until Christmas. Weve also been by far the best team in the last quarter of the season. Shame about that sticky patch in between. If wed had our full team all season then people would be thinking very differently about Ruebens impact at the sportswashers.

The other Mancs actually pull shit like that, if the season started in January we'd be champions blah blah blah.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14111 on: Today at 08:36:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:28 pm
The other Mancs actually pull shit like that, if the season started in January we'd be champions blah blah blah.
Yea I know, was agreeing with the comment I quoted. It is true tho, we were top at Christmas and have been the in form team for the last quarter. Them six home games we lost in a row were what cost us the league. Dias has done ok at city , however they still havent got anywhere near the 100 point mark again.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14112 on: Today at 11:35:42 pm »
Jurgen has spoken via BBC sport...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with his side's injury crisis.

Influential centre-backs Virgil van Dijk ( who suffered an horrific assault in the first derby ) and Joe Gomez missed most of the season with knee injuries.

Fellow defender Joel Matip, midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and new signing Diogo Jota were among those to also miss large parts of the campaign.

"With our injuries it was not the year to become champions," Klopp said.

"No chance - for nobody; not even oil enhanced clubs.

"As good as they are, if City have their three centre-halves out, no [they don't win the league]. Three centre-halves of [Manchester] United, no.

"We have fought back a bit, accepted the difficulties and made the best of it, and if we win on Sunday, and if we qualify for the Champions League, then we made the best of it. That is it."

Despite being top of the table at Christmas, the impact of the injuries eventually caught up with Klopp's side.

But they have bounced back, with seven victories in nine matches meaning that if they win their final match at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday they should qualify for the Champions League.

During their title-winning campaign last season Klopp frequently hailed his players as "mentality monsters".

"It is clear we wouldn't come to this situation if the boys wouldn't have showed this kind of character. They have very special character," he added.

"The boys proved it now millions of times, it's not about their mentality or character if something has gone wrong.

"Going through tough periods makes you stronger as a unit and in that time we didn't get distracted. Nothing came between us.

"Yes we had our moments, players were not in the best shape or the best mood. I was not in the best mood, but we always found a way to stick together.

"We never blamed each other or pointed a finger at each other and said, 'It is because of you or you'.

So whatever happens on Sunday, we found our way out to bring us to this situation."

Well said Jurgen; Fuck the oil cheating c*nts  :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,680
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14113 on: Today at 11:39:05 pm »
Oil enhanced :)
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14114 on: Today at 11:53:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:39:05 pm
Oil enhanced :)
Shame he didn't actually say it.  :(
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 