Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14040 on: Yesterday at 12:18:35 am »
Have these been labelled 'Bad Champions' yet?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14041 on: Yesterday at 12:31:49 am »
Chelsea will beat these
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14042 on: Yesterday at 04:58:46 am »
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 12:31:49 am
Chelsea will beat these
I fucking hope so. Not that I like the plastics, but i hate the oil-slick human right abusers more.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14043 on: Yesterday at 09:22:06 am »
Its like choosing between typhoid and cholera isnt it?

That said, the truly sickening sight of Man Citys oil and blood-stained grubby fingers on ol Big Ears would be unacceptable, given what they represent and the fact they should have been booted out of the competition for cheating and lying about it, and then engineering a successful appeal against UEFA based on a technicality (statute of limitations). Actually, when I think about it, Ebola is a more accurate pathological analogy.

The only scant consultation is, that just like their recent trophy wins, if they do match Aston Villas record in the competition, it will be briefly reported but then largely ignored and Guardiola will rant about disrespect as hes done before.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14044 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:22:06 am
Its like choosing between typhoid and cholera isnt it?

That said, the truly sickening sight of Man Citys oil and blood-stained grubby fingers on ol Big Ears would be unacceptable, given what they represent and the fact they should have been booted out of the competition for cheating and lying about it, and then engineering a successful appeal against UEFA based on a technicality (statute of limitations). Actually, when I think about it, Ebola is a more accurate pathological analogy.

The only scant consultation is, that just like their recent trophy wins, if they do match Aston Villas record in the competition, it will be briefly reported but then largely ignored and Guardiola will rant about disrespect as hes done before.
Hopefully Salah goes shopping for a new hat on the day of the final.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14045 on: Yesterday at 09:41:13 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:40:14 am
Hopefully Salah goes shopping for a new hat on the day of the final.
hahaha


that drives them nuts

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14046 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:40:14 am
Hopefully Salah goes shopping for a new hat on the day of the final.

If Mo posted a photo of himself in a hat on the day of the final I think I'd die laughing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14047 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:59:27 am
If Mo posted a photo of himself in a hat on the day of the final I think I'd die laughing.

 :lmao

This needs to happen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14048 on: Yesterday at 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:59:27 am
If Mo posted a photo of himself in a hat on the day of the final I think I'd die laughing.
It would get more media and social media interest than the final itself!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14049 on: Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm »
« Reply #14050 on: Yesterday at 04:31:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/19/manchester-city-want-harry-kane-and-plan-talks-with-tottenham

Dodn't they do the same with Maguire, just to drive the price up? Utd will be coughing up £150 million in summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14051 on: Yesterday at 04:32:28 pm »
Maybe they just realised Maguire was shit :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14052 on: Yesterday at 04:33:25 pm »
They wont, but I'd be giddy if they chucked £100 million plus on him instead of a Haaland or Mbappe
« Reply #14053 on: Yesterday at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/19/manchester-city-want-harry-kane-and-plan-talks-with-tottenham

I love they always have to point out what Abu Dhabis record transfer fee is, like somehow it means they are prudent or thrifty spenders  ;D  So far, theyve managed to get many of the players they want with buy out clauses, or because a players deal was running out. Theyve still spent over £50 mill on about 10 players in recent seasons.

And they will have no problem spending a huge fee for the right player.

Saying that, they wont just pay whatever Levy wants. I reckon itll take Kane throwing a major tantrum late in the window to get a move this summer, otherwise hell have to wait till next summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14054 on: Yesterday at 05:27:50 pm »
Seen the final prices?  £515 for a Category A.

Edit:

Category 1: £515
Category 2: £386.50
Category 3: £154.50
Category 4: £60
Wheelchair: £60
Ambulant: £60

Waiting for Richards, Neville, Carragher and the likes to have their say.

Oh wait, they won't bother.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14055 on: Today at 09:41:48 am »
I see Laporte has switched to Spain after failing to win a cap for France.

For saying he was the second coming of Baresi (before Dias became the third coming) he's seemingly never really got back to his post-injury form and was only picked for 16 league games this season.  I don't know the state of the Spain defence but I doubt he'd be a guaranteed pick for their Euro squad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14056 on: Today at 11:30:50 am »
Have their fans started crying about Ruben Dias not being congratulated for winning player of the year yet?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14057 on: Today at 11:56:18 am »
The most low key award this year. I dont remember the last time so many people didnt give a shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14058 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:56:18 am
The most low key award this year. I dont remember the last time so many people didnt give a shit.

Was actually just gonna reply to the above post and ask was it true as I haven't heard a peep. Nobody gives a fuck about them. I watched the Spurs and Villa game and our game last night then match of the day, they didn't even get a mention as champions everything else was spoken about. The only time their name was mentioned was linking them to Sir Claim.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14059 on: Today at 12:04:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:30:50 am
Have their fans started crying about Ruben Dias not being congratulated for winning player of the year yet?

I didn't even know it had been announced!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14060 on: Today at 12:19:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:04:41 pm
I didn't even know it had been announced!
Isnt there normally a big build up to these things? Listing the nominees and stuff?
Didnt know anything about it this year. Id be fuming if I was Man City fan 😂
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14061 on: Today at 12:27:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:04:41 pm
I didn't even know it had been announced!
To be fair, Mo Salah got a new hat shirt today
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14062 on: Today at 12:30:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:04:41 pm
I didn't even know it had been announced!


There's not really been any single stand-out player this season. I think the football writers just drew a name out of a hat (probably not Mo's hat)

Weird choice, whetever.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14063 on: Today at 12:36:31 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:30:50 am
Have their fans started crying about Ruben Dias not being congratulated for winning player of the year yet?
who?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14064 on: Today at 12:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:27:38 pm
To be fair, Mo Salah got a new hat shirt today
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:30:14 pm

I think the football writers just drew a name out of a hat (probably not Mo's hat)


;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14065 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:19:38 pm
Isnt there normally a big build up to these things? Listing the nominees and stuff?
Didnt know anything about it this year. Id be fuming if I was Man City fan 😂

The PFA has the shortlist and the ceremony and therefore probably a bit more publicity. Cant see him winning that, votes between City players will probably get split a bit. Harold will probably win it.
« Reply #14066 on: Today at 01:50:16 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:30:50 am
Have their fans started crying about Ruben Dias not being congratulated for winning player of the year yet?

That'll be a quiz question in a few years time.  Who won the Writer's player of the year in the 2020-21 season?  I doubt anyone will remember without the aid of Wikipedia.

I'll be honest, I couldn't pick Ruben Dias out of a line up if he was the only one stood in front of a giant sign with a couple of large arrows pointing to him saying "This is Ruben Dias".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14067 on: Today at 04:54:36 pm »
Dias getting POTY will be the latest thing for them to whinge about, ironically. Whether it's plaudits or opposing fans arguing the toss, things like POTY usually drum up publicity. You can guarantee if Salah, Fernandes or Kane were awarded it then there would be article after article about their seasons, opposing fans arguing on socials about why someone else deserved it, etc. Nobody's arsed about a £68m defender slotting into a £200m+ defence and playing well. A forgettable award in a forgettable season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14068 on: Today at 05:05:14 pm »
Ive stupidly got sucked into a Twitter debate where a City fan said Dias clearly did transform them because they were 8th at Christmas.

Cant find a table from then, but there is one from after Boxing Day where they were 6th, 3 points off second with a game in hand on most.

It was obvious to anyone that they had the title sewn up when we had our wobble, even when they were slightly behind United. Im sure Dias played his part but theyre surely overplaying how much he transformed them?
