Sounds like City are going to have some money to spend this summer according to various media sources. It's about time too. Pep has been performing miracles on a shoestring budget.



Them and United will be in for Declan Rice I presume. Not to mention they still probably feel they need a top quality left back and a striker. That's another 200m. And that's without any major sales (Aguero is getting on and Fernandinho is signing for another year).