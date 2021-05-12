Their fans aren't going to give up trying to manufacture a rivalry are they. City aren't our rivals, never will be. And for any Blue Looners lurking, here's the reason why.



You cheated to get to where you are and you're owned by a homophobic, human rights abusing dictatorship. No other club in this country has ever been owned by people who uphold such vile laws....and you defend them.



That's the reason we don't like you winning the title, not because it's Man City, couldn't care less about which name the sportswashing project has hung its hat on. It could have easily been Newcastle, Aston Villa, Spurs or whatever team was so desperate for success they'd open their arms for a bunch of homophobes. It could've been Everton...... then I actually would've been bothered.



You don't deserve any credit or congratulations....because you cheated. You don't deserve a rivalry with Liverpool.....because you cheated. Even your own neighbours don't see you as their main rivals even when you're winning league titles....because you cheated.



Hope that explains it for you.