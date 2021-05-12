Obsessed with "congratulations"
"I've had none so far"
I'm sorry StockportBlue6483 what exactly have you done to warrant a congratulations?
Aside from stamping your feet and shouting "hooray"
Is that genuine? Are they really crying because no one is congratulating them?
In a world full of some frankly bonkers fanbases, that lot take the biscuit.
Mind you, their manager is as bad. I read Ped saying this title* was their most difficult.
Not the one before last, where we ran them absolutely ragged and broke them so bad we trounced them the following season. But this one, where they had the advantage of playing in soulless, empty stadiums that replicated the Emptyhad. This one, where absolutely everyone has been dire and horribly inconsistent. This one, where the reigning champions have had a season-long catastrophic injury list. This season, which has been the poorest in top flight history.
But ok, Ped, yes, this title* has been your most difficult.
Anyway, here we go. I'll congratulate you.
Here's your trophy -