« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 345 346 347 348 349 [350]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 814067 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,030
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13960 on: May 12, 2021, 08:20:01 pm »
Quote from: a little break on May 12, 2021, 08:14:17 pm
Genuinely question, has anyone mentioned the word "asterix" this season? Like if ever there was a season to have a little star next to it it's this one.

Youve got some Gaul.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,190
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13961 on: May 12, 2021, 08:22:24 pm »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13962 on: May 12, 2021, 08:24:16 pm »
The fans celebrating the title* outside the Emptyhad are hilarious and tell you everything you need to know about their fan base. A few dozen people who looked like theyve never met each other before,  milling around , looking awkward. And some fucking weirdo playing a saxophone! 😂😂😂😂😂
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13963 on: May 12, 2021, 10:47:39 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on May 12, 2021, 04:33:56 pm
I popped my head in to Blueloon a few hours after United lost just to see how they were acting. Seemed the majority of them were camped in their media thread in the hours after their title won was confirmed, moaning about the lack of coverage and praise.

Fucking weirdo's the lot of them.
The insecure always seek external validation.

This is why they cannot enjoy their purchases. Deep down, they know it's undeserved. The thing with Liverpool is we don't need anyone else's approval because we know who and what we are and we believe in it. We can self-validate, but the likes of the sportswashers cannot. This leaves them desperately seeking external approval and validation, then stamping their feet when they don't get it.

Just enjoy it you miserable, whingeing, whining gobshites. You can't have it both ways. Just be content with your purchases, because you'll never be respected by anyone with an ounce of moral fibre and anyone that cares for the game as a whole.
Logged
YMB

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13964 on: May 12, 2021, 10:48:57 pm »
Quote from: The Test on May 12, 2021, 05:06:15 pm
Surely there's a few peeps out, clapping their hands, stamping their feet, shouting hooray etc...
...and drinking water?
Logged
YMB

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13965 on: May 12, 2021, 10:53:17 pm »
Quote from: a little break on May 12, 2021, 08:14:17 pm
Genuinely question, has anyone mentioned the word "asterix" this season? Like if ever there was a season to have a little star next to it it's this one.

Yes. Me.


Media have been quiet on it though, for some unknown reason.

Odd too, because Abu Dhabi 'fans' were writing this season off when we were top, and saying ''this is a covid asterisk season with no fans.''  For once, they were right.
Logged
YMB

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13966 on: May 12, 2021, 11:04:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 02:48:20 pm
Compared to the scouse kid who bunked a train from Limey to Rome in 77

Did we share the same overhead rack?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13967 on: May 12, 2021, 11:59:19 pm »
Manchester City exist as am irrelevant and invisible object around which other teams have to navigate, its a bit like having an automated algorithm team added to your office fantasy football league which selects the best players based on stats. In order to win the league you have to get above them, no-one is actually bothered or supports the automated algorithm, it does not really exist.

Chelsea are an older version of this type of algorithm which has been going long enough to have started to develop a mind of it's own but it's still, at heart, the same thing.

Everton are not an algorithm, they are just the clueless one in the office that picks shit players
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13968 on: Yesterday at 07:39:21 am »
Obsessed with "congratulations"

"I've had none so far"

I'm sorry StockportBlue6483 what exactly have you done to warrant a congratulations?

Aside from stamping your feet and shouting "hooray"
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13969 on: Yesterday at 08:58:36 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:39:21 am
Obsessed with "congratulations"

"I've had none so far"

I'm sorry StockportBlue6483 what exactly have you done to warrant a congratulations?

Aside from stamping your feet and shouting "hooray"
Congratulations... congratulations for being randomly selected out of the sh!t Premier league teams to pour oil money into and cheat their way to trophies by blatantly ignoring FFP and fudging the books.

I'm just glad they didn't buy Everton.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,543
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13970 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 am »
 ;D
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13971 on: Yesterday at 11:36:21 am »
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not United". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So plastic, reminds me of Chelsea post lottery win thinking the same.

How can they be our main rivals when we rather they won the title than United??
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:19 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13972 on: Yesterday at 11:42:37 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:36:21 am
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not the R*gs". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So plastic, reminds me of Chelsea post lottery win thinking the same.

How can they be our main rivals when we rather they won the title than United??
Bless them. They are just desperate to be somebodys rivals.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,869
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13973 on: Yesterday at 12:21:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:36:21 am
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not United". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So plastic, reminds me of Chelsea post lottery win thinking the same.

How can they be our main rivals when we rather they won the title than United??

Everton then United, in that order, are our rivals you sportswashing pricks :wave
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13974 on: Yesterday at 12:38:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:36:21 am
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not United". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So plastic, reminds me of Chelsea post lottery win thinking the same.

How can they be our main rivals when we rather they won the title than United??
You saw it last season and the one before where rival fans started supporting Man City as it meant we wouldn't win the title (I'm pretty sure we did the same when Man City first knocked Man U off their perch).

I think generally most people recognise that Man City aren't playing by the same rules as their own clubs as they have and spend endless amounts of money.  Losing out to a doped club is easier to process than losing out to a comparable club.

Man City's only potential rivals would be Chelsea.  El Plastico.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,385
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13975 on: Yesterday at 01:04:11 pm »
Quote from: a little break on May 12, 2021, 08:14:17 pm
Genuinely question, has anyone mentioned the word "asterix" this season? Like if ever there was a season to have a little star next to it it's this one.

Get with the programme, it's only an asterisk season if it's Liverpool winning something.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13976 on: Yesterday at 04:15:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:36:21 am
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not United". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Logged
YMB

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13977 on: Yesterday at 04:25:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:39:21 am
Obsessed with "congratulations"

"I've had none so far"

I'm sorry StockportBlue6483 what exactly have you done to warrant a congratulations?

Aside from stamping your feet and shouting "hooray"

Is that genuine? Are they really crying because no one is congratulating them?

In a world full of some frankly bonkers fanbases, that lot take the biscuit.

Mind you, their manager is as bad. I read Ped saying this title* was their most difficult.  :lmao

Not the one before last, where we ran them absolutely ragged and broke them so bad we trounced them the following season. But this one, where they had the advantage of playing in soulless, empty stadiums that replicated the Emptyhad. This one, where absolutely everyone has been dire and horribly inconsistent. This one, where the reigning champions have had a season-long catastrophic injury list. This season, which has been the poorest in top flight history.

But ok, Ped, yes, this title* has been your most difficult.  ::)

Anyway, here we go. I'll congratulate you.

Here's your trophy -

  :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:28:16 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
YMB

Offline taylorb1991

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13978 on: Yesterday at 08:19:29 pm »
Their fans aren't going to give up trying to manufacture a rivalry are they. City aren't our rivals, never will be. And for any Blue Looners lurking, here's the reason why.

You cheated to get to where you are and you're owned by a homophobic, human rights abusing dictatorship. No other club in this country has ever been owned by people who uphold such vile laws....and you defend them.

That's the reason we don't like you winning the title, not because it's Man City, couldn't care less about which name the sportswashing project has hung its hat on. It could have easily been Newcastle, Aston Villa, Spurs or whatever team was so desperate for success they'd open their arms for a bunch of homophobes. It could've been Everton...... then I actually would've been bothered. 

You don't deserve any credit or congratulations....because you cheated. You don't deserve a rivalry with Liverpool.....because you cheated. Even your own neighbours don't see you as their main rivals even when you're winning league titles....because you cheated.

Hope that explains it for you.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13979 on: Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm »
They've won the league. Are in an asterisk European cup final and they are still obsessed with how "bad" we are with our first choice three centre halves out.

Inferiority complex? Imposter syndrome? Scruffy Manc pricks
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13980 on: Yesterday at 10:47:18 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
They've won the league*. Are in an asterisk European cup final and they are still obsessed with how "bad" we are with our first choice three centre halves out.

Inferiority complex? Imposter syndrome? Scruffy Manc pricks
Logged
YMB

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13981 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm »
If you're here from blue moon stamp your feet

If you're drinking for the champions have a water

If you're a sportswashing nonce and you really want to show it clap your hands
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm by red_Mark1980 »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13982 on: Today at 09:52:52 am »
Just saw Pip on sky saying its the winning mentality that has been the key to winning buying , titles. Strangely he completely forgot to mention the billions of state aid as part of the sportswashing project.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 345 346 347 348 349 [350]   Go Up
« previous next »
 