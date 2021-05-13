Manchester City exist as am irrelevant and invisible object around which other teams have to navigate, its a bit like having an automated algorithm team added to your office fantasy football league which selects the best players based on stats. In order to win the league you have to get above them, no-one is actually bothered or supports the automated algorithm, it does not really exist.
Chelsea are an older version of this type of algorithm which has been going long enough to have started to develop a mind of it's own but it's still, at heart, the same thing.
Everton are not an algorithm, they are just the clueless one in the office that picks shit players