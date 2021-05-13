« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13960 on: Yesterday at 08:20:01 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 08:14:17 pm
Genuinely question, has anyone mentioned the word "asterix" this season? Like if ever there was a season to have a little star next to it it's this one.

Youve got some Gaul.
Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13961 on: Yesterday at 08:22:24 pm
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13962 on: Yesterday at 08:24:16 pm
The fans celebrating the title* outside the Emptyhad are hilarious and tell you everything you need to know about their fan base. A few dozen people who looked like theyve never met each other before,  milling around , looking awkward. And some fucking weirdo playing a saxophone! 😂😂😂😂😂
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13963 on: Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:33:56 pm
I popped my head in to Blueloon a few hours after United lost just to see how they were acting. Seemed the majority of them were camped in their media thread in the hours after their title won was confirmed, moaning about the lack of coverage and praise.

Fucking weirdo's the lot of them.
The insecure always seek external validation.

This is why they cannot enjoy their purchases. Deep down, they know it's undeserved. The thing with Liverpool is we don't need anyone else's approval because we know who and what we are and we believe in it. We can self-validate, but the likes of the sportswashers cannot. This leaves them desperately seeking external approval and validation, then stamping their feet when they don't get it.

Just enjoy it you miserable, whingeing, whining gobshites. You can't have it both ways. Just be content with your purchases, because you'll never be respected by anyone with an ounce of moral fibre and anyone that cares for the game as a whole.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13964 on: Yesterday at 10:48:57 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 05:06:15 pm
Surely there's a few peeps out, clapping their hands, stamping their feet, shouting hooray etc...
...and drinking water?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13965 on: Yesterday at 10:53:17 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 08:14:17 pm
Genuinely question, has anyone mentioned the word "asterix" this season? Like if ever there was a season to have a little star next to it it's this one.

Yes. Me.


Media have been quiet on it though, for some unknown reason.

Odd too, because Abu Dhabi 'fans' were writing this season off when we were top, and saying ''this is a covid asterisk season with no fans.''  For once, they were right.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13966 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:48:20 pm
Compared to the scouse kid who bunked a train from Limey to Rome in 77

Did we share the same overhead rack?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13967 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm
Manchester City exist as am irrelevant and invisible object around which other teams have to navigate, its a bit like having an automated algorithm team added to your office fantasy football league which selects the best players based on stats. In order to win the league you have to get above them, no-one is actually bothered or supports the automated algorithm, it does not really exist.

Chelsea are an older version of this type of algorithm which has been going long enough to have started to develop a mind of it's own but it's still, at heart, the same thing.

Everton are not an algorithm, they are just the clueless one in the office that picks shit players
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13968 on: Today at 07:39:21 am
Obsessed with "congratulations"

"I've had none so far"

I'm sorry StockportBlue6483 what exactly have you done to warrant a congratulations?

Aside from stamping your feet and shouting "hooray"
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13969 on: Today at 08:58:36 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:39:21 am
Obsessed with "congratulations"

"I've had none so far"

I'm sorry StockportBlue6483 what exactly have you done to warrant a congratulations?

Aside from stamping your feet and shouting "hooray"
Congratulations... congratulations for being randomly selected out of the sh!t Premier league teams to pour oil money into and cheat their way to trophies by blatantly ignoring FFP and fudging the books.

I'm just glad they didn't buy Everton.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13970 on: Today at 11:14:45 am
 ;D
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13971 on: Today at 11:36:21 am
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not United". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So plastic, reminds me of Chelsea post lottery win thinking the same.

How can they be our main rivals when we rather they won the title than United??
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13972 on: Today at 11:42:37 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:36:21 am
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not the R*gs". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So plastic, reminds me of Chelsea post lottery win thinking the same.

How can they be our main rivals when we rather they won the title than United??
Bless them. They are just desperate to be somebodys rivals.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13973 on: Today at 12:21:18 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:36:21 am
Someone at BlueLoon says that "We are their main rivals now and not United". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So plastic, reminds me of Chelsea post lottery win thinking the same.

How can they be our main rivals when we rather they won the title than United??

Everton then United, in that order, are our rivals you sportswashing pricks :wave
