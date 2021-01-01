Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"



Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.

You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.

You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.



Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?

No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.



Man City are that c*nt.