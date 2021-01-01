« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13880 on: Yesterday at 10:55:01 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Local news showing less than a bus full outside the Emptyhad. Several villages currently missing their idiots.

Good job they were confirmed winners before 8pm or it could have been a low turnout.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13881 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
jonnypb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13882 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
Am I missing something that has happened tonight in the premier league??  Just looked at the headlines and it reads Premier League: Ings double gives Saints win
Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13883 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm
On Twitter Sports trending just now: Liverpool at the top; Man United-Leicester second, then Minamino, then Barcelona-Levante. Not a peep about the blue side that just won the premier league. :lmao
MJD-L4

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13884 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm
On Twitter Sports trending just now: Liverpool at the top; Man United-Leicester second, then Minamino, then Barcelona-Levante. Not a peep about the blue side that just won the premier league. :lmao

That's the best thing about them winning it, nobody fucking cares.

I genuinely think winning the title makes some of their "fans" angrier than they'd be if they'll finished 2nd just because they feel they don't get the recognition they deserve.

You don't get plaudits cause you don't deserve them you brainwashed c*nts! :wave
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13885 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 pm
Rent a crowd there

Anyway congrats

Til next year
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13886 on: Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"

Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.
You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.
You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.

Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?
No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.

Man City are that c*nt.
Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13887 on: Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"

Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.
You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.
You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.

Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?
No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.

Man City are that c*nt.
Excellent analogy  ;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13888 on: Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm
Well done City, another championship based on the exhumation and vaporising of trillions of formerly living creatures and plants
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13889 on: Today at 12:19:56 am
BigCDump

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13890 on: Today at 12:31:06 am
Bernardo Silva still looking bored on the bench?  :lmao
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13891 on: Today at 12:46:45 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"

Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.
You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.
You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.

Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?
No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.

Man City are that c*nt.
Totally agree.

Especially because you didn't involve the Audi R8 in that (albeit not quite the same class). But you could add a fully-loaded Rezvani Tank. :)
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13892 on: Today at 01:00:01 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:46:45 am
Totally agree.

Especially because you didn't involve the Audi R8 in that (albeit not quite the same class). But you could add a fully-loaded Rezvani Tank. :)

You can just go out and buy an Audi R8 when have driven 30 miles in the BMW i8 and the tyre tread starts to go a bit.
It's grand though, you've earned it.
Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13893 on: Today at 01:10:19 am
They were finally trending on Twitter an hour or so ago. I wonder if they've been reading our forum and got some bots on the case.  ;D
Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13894 on: Today at 01:13:28 am
