« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 342 343 344 345 346 [347]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 806380 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,185
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13840 on: May 8, 2021, 10:56:59 pm »
Hello lurkers. Looks like we are still the champions.

Sports washing pricks
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13841 on: May 8, 2021, 10:57:39 pm »
Setting off flares and then not winning the league ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,991
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13842 on: May 8, 2021, 11:19:02 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May  8, 2021, 07:26:43 pm


https://talksport.com/football/878009/man-city-fans-chelsea-premier-league-title-team-bus/
More people on the pitch at Old Trafford last Sunday ffs

:lmao pathetic

Good to see them social distancing 😂🤣😂🤣
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13843 on: May 8, 2021, 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on May  8, 2021, 07:31:52 pm
Some moron on 5live arguing Pep is manager of the year because it must be so hard to manage that many top class players, whereas someone like Moyes doesn't have many to choose from, thus making it easier...

Truly, this country has a lot of fuckwits in it.
:o
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13844 on: May 8, 2021, 11:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on May  8, 2021, 07:31:52 pm
Some moron on 5live arguing Pep is manager of the year because it must be so hard to manage that many top class players, whereas someone like Moyes doesn't have many to choose from, thus making it easier...

Truly, this country has a lot of fuckwits in it.
We realised that at the last general election. Bunch of airheads, footy fans in particular. As for these lot, not sure what to say that hasn't been said already but I'm a believer in justice and I hope one day they'll be on the receiving end of it.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
  • Never Forget
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13845 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 am »
Just looked at the penalty by aguero. Brilliant player. Not a great ending to his career if that was his last game 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,324
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13846 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 am »
These winning anything is nothing, watch the vacuum, the dearth of noise about it

When you cheat to win, it cheats you of the value of winning
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13847 on: Yesterday at 01:34:33 pm »
Be interesting to see the tv figures for this final.

Such a meh tainted final of the worst blood on their hands owners in sport's history.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,780
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13848 on: Yesterday at 05:59:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:34:33 pm
Be interesting to see the tv figures for this final.

Such a meh tainted final of the worst blood on their hands owners in sport's history.
Would be nice to see the TV figures especially in Covid times when people tend to stay in front of their TVs anyway. If they can't make good numbers now...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,650
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13849 on: Yesterday at 06:03:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:59:03 pm
Would be nice to see the TV figures especially in Covid times when people tend to stay in front of their TVs anyway. If they can't make good numbers now...

They can't even fill the virtual fan wall  ;D

Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,705
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13850 on: Yesterday at 11:20:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:03:33 pm
They can't even fill the virtual fan wall  ;D



 :lmao
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13851 on: Today at 12:05:47 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:20:39 pm
:lmao

Lot of internet traffic that time of day to be fair.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13852 on: Today at 12:06:19 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:05:47 am
Lot of internet traffic that time of day to be fair.
;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 342 343 344 345 346 [347]   Go Up
« previous next »
 