What are Man Utd fans view of City potentially winning the European cup? Funny thing is all I hear from them its anyone but us. Surley their local rivals winning the European cup must annoy them some what



They are more terrified of us than anyone, anywhere.I think they'll worry about the noisy neighbours once they've got one under their belt. With the obscene amount of money Abu Dhabi are prepared to throw at the sportswash, it won't be too long before they are rivalling United's tally of three. As it stands, I still think their obsession with us and our six overrides everything else. They are still in Anyone But Liverpool, mode. Mind you I don't live in Mancland and only know two United fans, so can't say I have my finger right on their pulse. One of them I know binned it off after Ferguson left, and I've not spoken football with the other guy for ages now. Not since he was almost crying at the state of them when Moyes was in charge. He was pleading for Mourinho to go to them then.I still remember when most of the country was ABU (Anyone But United). Mind you, they were successful back then.