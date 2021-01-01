« previous next »
Farman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13800 on: Yesterday at 12:03:25 pm »
They ARE making history. As part of the European Cup's first ever Fossil Fuel Final.

I'd love for this talk of moving it to Villa Park to be true. Then we could have:

Rome
London
Paris
Rome
Istanbul
Madrid

v


Birmingham





"Way down in Bruuuum, we won it one tiiiiime"
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

gazzam1963

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13801 on: Yesterday at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Yesterday at 12:03:25 pm
They ARE making history. As part of the European Cup's first ever Fossil Fuel Final.

I'd love for this talk of moving it to Villa Park to be true. Then we could have:

Rome
London
Paris
Rome
Istanbul
Madrid

v


Birmingham





"Way down in Bruuuum, we won it one tiiiiime"

And for those of a certain age get Hugh Johns on commentary 😀
AndyMuller

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13802 on: Yesterday at 03:06:31 pm »
Imagine what Guardiola could do if he had a decent transfer budget. Genius.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13803 on: Yesterday at 03:21:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 12:06:40 pm
And for those of a certain age get Hugh Johns on commentary 😀

;D
Kekule

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13804 on: Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May  6, 2021, 05:47:22 pm
Can't wait for them to lose Fernandinho in the summer and them spend £70m on a replacement.

...and then another £70m...and then another £70m...and then another £70m until they finally get it right. Like they did with the full backs and centre backs.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13805 on: Yesterday at 08:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm
...and then another £70m...and then another £70m...and then another £70m until they finally get it right. Like they did with the full backs and centre backs.
They still havent bought the most expensive defender tho so theyve hardly spent anything compared to us, after all we paid £75m for one defender. The fact we paid fuck all for the rest of the defence and they spent the equivalent of a small countrys defence budget doesnt matter.
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13806 on: Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:11:53 pm
They still havent bought the most expensive defender tho so theyve hardly spent anything compared to us, after all we paid £75m for one defender. The fact we paid fuck all for the rest of the defence and they spent the equivalent of a small countrys defence budget doesnt matter.

Cost of our current defenders
 £75m / £2m loan / free / £3.5m / free / £8m / £15m / free / £2m / free
So excluding van dijk, the other 9 defenders together cost less than the £40m spent on Citys 6th choice defender Nathan Ake.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13807 on: Yesterday at 08:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm
Cost of our current defenders
 £75m / £2m loan / free / £3.5m / free / £8m / £15m / free / £2m / free
So excluding van dijk, the other 9 defenders together cost less than the £40m spent on Citys 6th choice defender Nathan Ake.
Yes but as they keep saying, they havent bought the worlds most expensive defender. They keep on repeating that like theyve been brainwashed into it.
KevLFC

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13808 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
What are Man Utd fans view of City potentially winning the European cup? Funny thing is all I hear from them its anyone but us. Surley their local rivals winning the European cup must annoy them some what
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13809 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm
Cost of our current defenders
 £75m / £2m loan / free / £3.5m / free / £8m / £15m / free / £2m / free
So excluding van dijk, the other 9 defenders together cost less than the £40m spent on Citys 6th choice defender Nathan Ake.
alisson and van dijk


Alisson and van dijk

Alisson and van dijk.

Repeat til fade on bluegoon
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13810 on: Today at 12:31:08 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
What are Man Utd fans view of City potentially winning the European cup? Funny thing is all I hear from them its anyone but us. Surley their local rivals winning the European cup must annoy them some what
They are more terrified of us than anyone, anywhere.

I think they'll worry about the noisy neighbours once they've got one under their belt. With the obscene amount of money Abu Dhabi are prepared to throw at the sportswash, it won't be too long before they are rivalling United's tally of three. As it stands, I still think their obsession with us and our six overrides everything else. They are still in Anyone But Liverpool, mode. Mind you I don't live in Mancland and only know two United fans, so can't say I have my finger right on their pulse. One of them I know binned it off after Ferguson left, and I've not spoken football with the other guy for ages now. Not since he was almost crying at the state of them when Moyes was in charge. He was pleading for Mourinho to go to them then.  :)

I still remember when most of the country was ABU (Anyone But United). Mind you, they were successful back then.



red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13811 on: Today at 07:42:57 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
What are Man Utd fans view of City potentially winning the European cup? Funny thing is all I hear from them its anyone but us. Surley their local rivals winning the European cup must annoy them some what

They have less than us to start with. Make no mistake they do not want City winning it
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13812 on: Today at 08:55:27 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
alisson and van dijk


Alisson and van dijk

Alisson and van dijk.

Repeat til fade on bluegoon
Its sad that football fans of a once respected club have now been so brainwashed by the sportswashing. They know what they are saying in defence of their rulers is complete bollox but they all know that without the sportswashing there would be no trophies.
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13813 on: Today at 09:20:53 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:55:27 am
Its sad that football fans of a once respected club have now been so brainwashed by the sportswashing. They know what they are saying in defence of their rulers is complete bollox but they all know that without the sportswashing there would be no trophies.

Once respected? Maine road was a cesspit at times.

Mad that a few hours away from winning the league and they are all over RAWK.

Hello to all you blue moon lurkers.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13814 on: Today at 09:29:35 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:20:53 am
Once respected? Maine road was a cesspit at times.

Mad that a few hours away from winning the league and they are all over RAWK.

Hello to all you blue moon lurkers.
Ok maybe respected not the right word , however they were thought a lot better of than they are now by most people.
The reason they are all over this thread is they desperately want the respect and acceptance that the big clubs have from the media, authorities and a world wide fan base. They thought buying a few titles would give them that but they cant handle the fact that is not how it works. Every single trophy they buy is tainted by what their rulers are. They know this and they know why this is, it eats away at any enjoyment they feel about buying the trophies they are.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13815 on: Today at 09:35:57 am »
Theyre annoyed they dont get the recognition but they should be relieved no one seems to care enough to make enough of a fuss about it. Im as bad and hypocritical as anyone, if things were tighter at the top and United had a chance Id be wanting City to win it so that a genuine rival dont.
SK8 Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13816 on: Today at 11:40:54 am »
Battering down with rain so they can't even watch the game later in the Stockport pub gardens. What a shame
