Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 12:19:33 am
Liverpool football club

76. League and uefa cup double
77. League and European cup double
78. European cup
79. League title
80. League title
81. European cup and league cup double
82. League and league cup double
83. League and league cup double
84. League, European cup and league cup treble.

9 consecutive trophy winning seasons.  No other English club has come close to that.  16 major trophies won in that time including 7 league titles and 5 European trophies.  One treble and 5 doubles won during those 9 years and we didnt need to be owned by a cheating, human rights abusing oil state to achieve all that.
We werent competing against a cheating , human rights abusing oil state then. Unfortunately we are now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
So tonight sees the most despicable game in football, but what do we call it? Oil Cashico? El Gassico? Abu Dhabi v Qatar? Clash of the Human Rights abusers? The Sports-washing Derby? The Gulf War? The Middle-East power struggle? Whatever you call it , both clubs are grotesque. However, if PSG win the CL would it mean Mbappe isnt too bothered about missing the competition next season?


To be fair to Man city, their incredible run to the semi final has seen an increase in shirt sales. Their Abu Dhabi store has sold 10! Bringing in another £500M for the transfer kitty.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:13:58 am
So tonight sees the most despicable game in football, but what do we call it? Oil Cashico? El Gassico? Abu Dhabi v Qatar? Clash of the Human Rights abusers? The Sports-washing Derby? The Gulf War? The Middle-East power struggle? Whatever you call it , both clubs are grotesque. However, if PSG win the CL would it mean Mbappe isnt too bothered about missing the competition next season?


To be fair to Man city, their incredible run to the semi final has seen an increase in shirt sales. Their Abu Dhabi store has sold 10! Bringing in another £500M for the transfer kitty.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/psg-man-city-champions-league-sportwashing-b1838587.html

Quote
At the height of last weeks tension in football, a genuine piece of international diplomacy was required.

The Times reported that Lord Udny-Lister, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons special envoy to the Gulf, contacted the United Arab Emirates government to caution that Manchester Citys involvement in The Super League might damage the states relationship with the United Kingdom.

No such intervention was required between France and Qatar. Paris Saint-Germains owners had already turned the invitation down, although many feel political interests were even more important there.

The Qatari state has invested huge amounts into the very infrastructure of football, from the 2022 World Cup to BeIn Sports hefty deal as a Champions League broadcast partner. There was little benefit to Qatar in upending all of that.

Thats all before you get to the toxic reputation of The Super League, for two much-criticised governments using football to try and nurture benevolent images. You couldnt have clearer illustrations of the way these two clubs are utilised by states, which is quite a set-up for a fixture of huge geopolitical dimensions.

The Super League isnt the only time the two clubs have found themselves on either side of a contentious divide, after all. This third ever drawing of PSG and City marks their first match since the start and end of the 2017-20 Gulf blockade. Citys Abu Dhabi owners, as the major power within the UAE, rowed in behind their Saudi Arabian allies in an economic cold war against Qatar.

It was only when Joe Biden was elected in the United States that Mohamed Bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, realised the ground had shifted and a show of good will was required. The blockade was ended.

Once the Saudis made that calculation, the others had to follow, Dr Kristian Ulrichsen, fellow for the Middle East at the Rice University in Houston, explains. The Saudis would have wanted to reconcile more than some of the others  including Abu Dhabi.


Far deeper political rivalries persist. It is why this fixture takes the whole sportswashing dimension onto a new level, if also perhaps a point of inevitability. There is similarly the fact that the football world is far more attuned to the use of these clubs than in 2016, when even the effects were less visible. Neither club was yet at the elite stage they are now. Neither prompted the same level of debate.

The potential for political propaganda with these fixtures is profound, and arguably carries a greater power given the end of the blockade has ended. The interest will go right to the very top.

I suspect Tamim [bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar] will be watching, says Bill Law, editor of Gulf Digest, who on Tuesday wrote an article describing this fixture as more than a match. Lots of members of the Al Nayhan [from Abu Dhabi] will be watching quite closely. Its very interesting in terms of the wider context. Although its very clear the Saudis want to make up with Qatar, Mohamed bin Zayed [crown prince of Abu Dhabi] very much remains cool, for all sorts of reasons.

Dr Ulrichsen agrees, comparing it to the 2019 Asian Cup meeting. Theyll inevitably look at it through a geopolitical lens. Qatar also played UAE at the height of the blockade, and won 4-0. It was celebrated massively in Doha but, with the best will in the world, the Asian Cup is one thing.

The Champions League is the place to be. Its global visibility is so much greater, especially because PSG and City have become such visible expressions of their investment into European football. Qatar beating UAE mattered hugely to issues related to the blockade but this is several orders of magnitude greater  just because of the visibility it would bring. Weve had a dampening down of most of the rhetoric, so perhaps the football field is where you can express that, when the team you own and support wins.

Nick McGeehan, who has long worked on human rights issues in the Gulf with Fair Square, believes it may even go to pettier levels. The enmity between the two is still intense. Theres been a degree of rapprochement with the Saudis and the Qataris, but its Abu Dhabi that have driven so much of the gulf crisis. Theres still huge antipathy there. So theyll be desperate to beat each other.

That personal level is often overlooked. The rivalry is portrayed as between great political strategies of states, and there are very strong politics here, but these are deeply personal rivalries. Its families, and individuals. MBZ hates the Qataris, and has done for a long time.

One of the things about these ruling families is that they are pretty thin-skinned, Law adds.

For all the multi-level political strategising, such issues can often come down to sheer one-upmanship.

Its whose prize team is going to beat the other prize team, McGeehan says. In terms of one-upmanship, theyll both want to win the European Cup before the other one. That is what theyre most interested in, who can get the ultimate prize first.

That is what theyre playing for here, and its why the fixture is all the more timely. The very competition would have come under threat had it not been for the decisions of both clubs. Abu Dhabi did not want it to become an international row, to quote The Times, so City withdrew. PSG led the charge against The Super League, to the point club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the new president of the European Club Association.

Its interesting, McGeehan says. A few weeks ago, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Qatar was everything that was wrong with modern football, then they suddenly had this opportunity to present themselves as saviours. They must have been delighted, on one level.

It is why this fixture is timely, on another level. You couldnt have a better reminder of remaining concerns in the game.

Far from saviours of football from The Super League, both of these ownerships are sources and reflections of the problems.

The game has really been in a self-perpetuating cycle. One of the reasons the Super League project went to the next level was because three decades of unfettered hypercapitalism had allowed a group of clubs to reach a financial size that meant they outgrew their leagues. It was that potential size  and the immense political capital involved  that attracted states to purchase clubs, and particularly those of historically lower profiles like City or PSG. This was what they could be made into.

That was something made more transparent to some supporters, too. While large sections of City fans have generally been hugely appreciative of the Abu Dhabi ownership, there was unprecedented anger at the Super League plan. The issue reminded that, for all the silverware any ownership can bring, the club is still at the whims of whatever the hierarchy plan to do. It just so happened it was this time to the benefit of Abu Dhabis intentions to bow out. Their intentions for football are still domination, as is the case with PSG.

That cycle has turned the game into a financial arms race, which even the legacy clubs struggled to keep up with. The Independent has frequently reported that one of the main motivations behind the Neymar signing was to short squeeze the transfer market, and inflate fees and wages to such a point that all but a handful of clubs would be able to keep up. There was an awareness that some would take themselves to the brink of financial ruin in trying to do so. This is precisely what has happened. Arresting this was one of the motivations behind The Super League, especially for clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

That ill-fated project may actually mark a last defeat, ahead of a new era in the Gulf takeover of football. It might well mark a new cycle, with this fixture an even more symbolic meeting.

This could be one of those hinge moments in history, one of those turning points that only fully becomes apparent later down the line, Dr Ulrichsen says. The fact that The Super League was last week, and this week is this fixture, we might see April 2021 as when everything changed. Its been over 10 years of investment and so far neither of them have actually won the Champions League, but I suspect this might be the year it changes, and maybe produces a period of sustained dominance.

McGeehan believes its already here. I look at the semi-final and just think, thats it, theyre there, theyve got it, everyone else is skint. Yes, theyve got their rivalry to play out, but theyve reached the top very quickly. The pandemic has hastened it, of course.

But these two clubs are standing tallest, and strongest. The world will now be watching. So, just as importantly, will the key power brokers in both countries.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:30:17 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/psg-man-city-champions-league-sportwashing-b1838587.html


The replies to Miguel Delaney on twitter to this article are hilarious, apparently City aren't state owned and Miguel is a racist for questioning him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
You know football has taken a serious turn for the worse when Real Madrid are the least corrupt club in the semi-finals of the Champions League. City vs PSG has got to be up there as one of the most repugnant matches in history
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 04:14:48 pm
You know football has taken a serious turn for the worse when Real Madrid are the least corrupt club in the semi-finals of the Champions League. City vs PSG has got to be up there as one of the most repugnant matches in history
Literally one semi-final with two of the vilest clubs in Europe, and another with two who not only manage to be even worse, but shouldn't even be in the competition.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:30:17 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/psg-man-city-champions-league-sportwashing-b1838587.html

And the rest of the world won't be watching. I won't anyway. I couldn't care less which of the 4 remaining "clubs" win it. If it was Utd then maybe, just to see them get beat but this lot ? Zero interest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 04:14:48 pm
You know football has taken a serious turn for the worse when Real Madrid are the least corrupt club in the semi-finals of the Champions League. City vs PSG has got to be up there as one of the most repugnant matches in history
It's a semi-final that shames football, yet football is lapping it up. If it wasn't so horribly tragic it would be laughable.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:17:21 pm
It's a semi-final that shames football, yet football is lapping it up. If it wasn't so horribly tragic it would be laughable.

But everyone said the game was saved last week.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
There's part of me that wants City win the whole thing so their ownership and rule breaking gets put under the spotlight. I'm still hoping that the pressure from the ESL fallout will result in more being done about having human rights abusing dictatorships own clubs. Also, what ever happened to the Premier League looking into City's sponsorship breaches like UEFA did, nothing has come out about it in over a year, seems very fishy. What will it actually take for the media to ask more questions about it, Delaney seems to be the only journo who regularly writes about it, everyone else is is singing their praises at every opportunity.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 04:28:08 pm
There's part of me that wants City win the whole thing so their ownership and rule breaking gets put under the spotlight. I'm still hoping that the pressure from the ESL fallout will result in more being done about having human rights abusing dictatorships own clubs. Also, what ever happened to the Premier League looking into City's sponsorship breaches like UEFA did, nothing has come out about it in over a year, seems very fishy. What will it actually take for the media to ask more questions about it, Delaney seems to be the only journo who regularly writes about it, everyone else is is singing their praises at every opportunity.

it wont though.

Surely by now we all get that people dont care.  They just want the product, that they see as being good for their brand. What its built on doesnt interest hardly anyone bar a few fans with morals, and 1 or 2 print journalists - if were lucky.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 04:28:08 pm
There's part of me that wants City win the whole thing so their ownership and rule breaking gets put under the spotlight. I'm still hoping that the pressure from the ESL fallout will result in more being done about having human rights abusing dictatorships own clubs. Also, what ever happened to the Premier League looking into City's sponsorship breaches like UEFA did, nothing has come out about it in over a year, seems very fishy. What will it actually take for the media to ask more questions about it, Delaney seems to be the only journo who regularly writes about it, everyone else is is singing their praises at every opportunity.

Delaney writes a lot on it to be fair to him, takes an awful lot of stick too from the usual City apologists as well. The likes of Rob Harris and Martin Ziegler have done a fair bit as well. But the usual crowd (more well-known journalists), won't risk it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:00:21 pm
Delaney writes a lot on it to be fair to him, takes an awful lot of stick too from the usual City apologists as well. The likes of Rob Harris and Martin Ziegler have done a fair bit as well. But the usual crowd (more well-known journalists), won't risk it.
Atleast people like Delaney, Harris and Ziegler are prepared to write about it, that guy Martin Samuel has definitely been paid off by Abu Dhabi with some of the shire he comes out with.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Looks like City are becoming the new poster boys for Sky Sports - They see Utd as been fucked now so they are pinning their badge to them - Ratboy going to huge lengths to praise them and all their other clowns on the payroll weighing in.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:11:04 pm
Atleast people like Delaney, Harris and Ziegler are prepared to write about it, that guy Martin Samuel has definitely been paid off by Abu Dhabi with some of the shire he comes out with.

Also, I think Samuel's son works for City which I suspect is another reason he's kept the silence.  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 05:24:59 pm
Looks like City are becoming the new poster boys for Sky Sports - They see Utd as been fucked now so they are pinning their badge to them - Ratboy going to huge lengths to praise them and all their other clowns on the payroll weighing in.

He's sucked them off for years when he knew that we were their only major challengers. Changed around the new year when United were top for a few weeks. Now he's back to blowing smoke up their arse again now he knows United are realistically miles behind them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:11:04 pm
Atleast people like Delaney, Harris and Ziegler are prepared to write about it, that guy Martin Samuel has definitely been paid off by Abu Dhabi with some of the shire he comes out with.

Clearly been payed in Curly Wurlys and Fredo bars.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:27:01 pm
Also, I think Samuel's son works for City which I suspect is another reason he's kept the silence.  ::)
Ahh, that explains a lot!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:30:17 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/psg-man-city-champions-league-sportwashing-b1838587.html


The fact that somebody has written this content about a football match shows just how disgustingly warped and twisted the beautiful game is today.

I hope that whoever loses takes it as such an insult they bow out of the game, or that they blow the opposing family to smithereens.  Vile.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:30:17 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/psg-man-city-champions-league-sportwashing-b1838587.html


I genuinely cant believe all the responses to his posting of the article on Twitter. It's properly insane, they just make up their own reality and ignore everything? Fuckin hell.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:27:01 pm
Also, I think Samuel's son works for City which I suspect is another reason he's kept the silence.  ::)
No surprise.

Coincidentally always was a guest on Sunday Supplement days after FFP and City was in the news, even did two weeks in a row at one point because the following week was UEFA charges.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:31:29 pm
it wont though.

Surely by now we all get that people dont care.  They just want the product, that they see as being good for their brand. What its built on doesnt interest hardly anyone bar a few fans with morals, and 1 or 2 print journalists - if were lucky.

I'm reminded of Matthew Syed's appearance alongside Tony Cascarino on Sky Sports back in 2013...

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4o8hmc

"Yeah, but...he's grown to love the club and grown to be loved by the fans...who don't really care how he may or may not have made his money"

"Players and ex-players don't see it that way do they?"

"I try and ignore it Matthew - I just want to look at it in a sporting sense.  I don't know the full details."

"But there's lots of exploitations - it's not just football."

Always quite enjoy how Syed courteously does acknowledge the purely footballing side at the end, almost as if to highlight everyone else's inability to see the bigger picture.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:57:28 pm
No surprise.

Coincidentally always was a guest on Sunday Supplement days after FFP and City was in the news, even did two weeks in a row at one point because the following week was UEFA charges.

Yes, I remember raging after one of those shows, hearing him dismissing everything. No real surprise though, they seemed to have a clingy little group of journalist they always invited on, the moment a big story broke.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Is everyone rooting for PSG tonight then?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: ... on Today at 06:21:43 pm
Is everyone rooting for PSG tonight then?

In the sense that I'd rather be shot in the foot than in the face, sure.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:29:02 pm
In the sense that I'd rather be shot in the foot than in the face, sure.

Pretty much.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: ... on Today at 06:21:43 pm
Is everyone rooting for PSG tonight then?

Nothing against Mbappe to be honest (and can dream that he might be with us next season!)
