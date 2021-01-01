There's part of me that wants City win the whole thing so their ownership and rule breaking gets put under the spotlight. I'm still hoping that the pressure from the ESL fallout will result in more being done about having human rights abusing dictatorships own clubs. Also, what ever happened to the Premier League looking into City's sponsorship breaches like UEFA did, nothing has come out about it in over a year, seems very fishy. What will it actually take for the media to ask more questions about it, Delaney seems to be the only journo who regularly writes about it, everyone else is is singing their praises at every opportunity.