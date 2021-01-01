« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 780571 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Another trophy purchased

Glad Pep doesn't want an uncompetitive super league anyway

Its not sport without competition.

Its definitely sport when you can spend 400m on full backs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Can't stand them .
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Ill feel pissed off but not pissed off enough to want an ESL the way it was proposed.
I didnt say I would either, just that city are effectively going to turn the PL into a closed shop anyway with their spending.
I'd suggest that making such decisions without consulting the head honcho could we'll see you getting driven out into the desert and run over in by 4x4.



Dont forget being electrocuted as well.  Wouldnt want to miss out on the full workout of those lovable rascals who own Abu Dhabi PR FC. 
Its not sport without competition.

Its definitely sport when you can spend 400m on full backs.
Pep spent on players the equivalent amount of a small country's foreign debt, it was over a billion, wasn't it? I wonder, if you offer a country with that amount of debt to pay it off if you are given the choice of anyone born in that country to play for you, wouldn't it be a better deal? Surely you can pick 25 players from a few million that are trained from young age...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

What I love about it is how sky spend hours analysing citys success, and not once mention the money.
This is what you get from Abu Dhabi and the City owners. The guy from DIC who wanted to buy us back in the day is also there, so they are not any better. Awful, sadistic people I would want nowhere near the club:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBQVoC7YHMw
What I love about it is how sky spend hours analysing citys success, and not once mention the money.

How are they so good? Nobody knows. It will forever remain a mystery. Coming up on Sky Sports News, City to spend £500m on a new defence... again.
What I love about it is how sky spend hours analysing citys success, and not once mention the money.
I couldn't believe Gary Neville suckholing them on the T.V last week. "They've done some great work on the area around the stadium for the community". So that makes all the financial cheating ok. I think City have a got a lot of people in their pay so nobody will call them out.
Can't remember anyone being this dominant.
I'm a knob

Ive seen teams be dominant before, but they all spent money. Not Man City. I dont know how they do it.
All I get from city is an intense arm waving manager on the touch line and a giggling laughing mascot in the studio. The rest is a mystery.
Ive seen teams be dominant before, but they all spent money. Not Man City. I dont know how they do it.
All I get from city is an intense arm waving manager on the touch line and a giggling laughing mascot in the studio. The rest is a mystery.

I know it's not a popular opinion here and probably someone will call me a " Pep fanboy", but their success and dominance has got to do something with Pep as well. They've spent money before he came but weren't as dominant as they are now.
I'm a knob

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:47:31 am
I know it's not a popular opinion here and probably someone will call me a " Pep fanboy", but their success and dominance has got to do something with Pep as well. They've spent money before he came but weren't as dominant as they are now.

They certainly wouldn't play the football they do under Pep with another manager. But could Pep achieve the success he has had there without an open cheque book?
