Another trophy purchasedGlad Pep doesn't want an uncompetitive super league anyway
Ill feel pissed off but not pissed off enough to want an ESL the way it was proposed.
I'd suggest that making such decisions without consulting the head honcho could we'll see you getting driven out into the desert and run over in by 4x4.
Its not sport without competition.Its definitely sport when you can spend 400m on full backs.
What I love about it is how sky spend hours analysing citys success, and not once mention the money.
Ive seen teams be dominant before, but they all spent money. Not Man City. I dont know how they do it. All I get from city is an intense arm waving manager on the touch line and a giggling laughing mascot in the studio. The rest is a mystery.
I know it's not a popular opinion here and probably someone will call me a " Pep fanboy", but their success and dominance has got to do something with Pep as well. They've spent money before he came but weren't as dominant as they are now.
