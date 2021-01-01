

Why are you focusing on such a minute detail of all this? Do you really think it exonerates you or makes your club less of a bunch of twats than the rest just because you pulled out at a different time?! That was simply a nice little PR exercise to make yourselves look a tiny degree better than the others.



I know what you're trying to pedal. Same thing as Chelsea. That in years to come you'll be able to claim you two weren't really into the thing at all and that you were coerced by the 'real bad guys'.



No chance.



And why are you even here anyway. Haven't you got a train to catch in the morning to get to the game?



That is what I'm trying to say though. I answered the post that questioned the lack of uproar by our fans in contrast to the likes of United and Arsenal and tbf yourselves. In addition to not going into this whole farce already hating the ownership for how the club is run we also pulled, as you righly call it a pr-excercise and like most things a football club do if there is good-will there the majority of fans will lap it up. I don't for one second think were anywhere near innocent in this. On the other hand I also know we weren't instigators because of our relationship with the other 11 and also as someone else put it would not have given us any benefits, because our current position is much better. Still our involvement in this is disgusting and very disapointing, as I already said I wouldn't mind seeing someone like Soriano getting fired for it. Im just saying there is a lot of factors to this in our casde beeing something that a lot of fans will begrudingly give the board the benefit of doubt over, and a lot happy-clappers will lap it up or forget. As opposed to some of the other clubs where this might have been the final straw after years of mismanagement.As for your last comment. No. I look forward to this whole covid thing being over soon so I can get over a couple of times a season. I'm sure many foreign Liverpool fans feel the sameEdit: in case of any misunderstanding, I'm not saying you hate or have hated your ownership. I was largely speaking about the situation at Arse and United. I've been reading your threads on this, and I find your honest takes on an owner that has largely been very good to you very commendable