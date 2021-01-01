« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:29:01 am
Of all the things you lot should protest about your owners for, the ESL debacle is about 100th on the list.

It would be embarrassing if you lot did but happy to turn a blind eye to all the blood on his hands.

I'd be happy for us to protest the terrible stuff he is involved with. Especially now with what is going on in Yemen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 02:15:38 am
Think you will be pleasantly surprised tomorrow. The first-team will get rested for PSG and we will probably stink out the place like we usually do when we made major changes this season.

Your third team still cost more than the first team of 95% of English sides. I'd guess those 95% would rather be where they are now as opposed to having the scum that you have running your club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:23:28 am

No they didn't.  All six were/are as bad as each other in some way.  Your lot are just more complicit because the blood money you have and the disregard for FFP is what's largely to blame for the dog eat dog state of the game right now.

True. I agree. Still, there is some damage control too it though. I promise you there would be a similiar mindset on here if Liverpool backed out early. As it would on Redcafe.

FFP had the excact same objective as the super league. Sustain the monopoly. Keep the ones at the top of the food-chain there for the forseeable
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:42:11 am
Your third team still cost more than the first team of 95% of English sides. I'd guess those 95% would rather be where they are now as opposed to having the scum that you have running your club.

Doesn't mean they perform though
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 02:44:58 am


FFP had the excact same objective as the super league.

Did it?
Granted it favoured the big clubs in that it was more or less spend what you make, but it was also to prevent the likes of City, Chelsea and PSG just buying whoever the fuck they want as money is no object.
Clearly given City got off scot free it was a pile of shite anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
I reckon they weren't that interested in the super league because they were the one club who had nothing to gain financially. Abu Dhabi have trillions down the back of the couch. The current reality where they can do whatever they want with no consequences is perfect for them.
Only reason for them to join is that being left out would hamper their sports washing opportunities.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:52:21 am
I reckon they weren't that interested in the super league because they were the one club who had nothing to gain financially. Abu Dhabi have trillions down the back of the couch. The current reality where they can do whatever they want with no consequences is perfect for them.
Only reason for them to join is that being left out would hamper their sports washing opportunities.

This is more or less spot on

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 02:44:58 am
True. I agree. Still, there is some damage control too it though. I promise you there would be a similiar mindset on here if Liverpool backed out early. As it would on Redcafe.

FFP had the excact same objective as the super league. Sustain the monopoly. Keep the ones at the top of the food-chain there for the forseeable


Why are you focusing on such a minute detail of all this?   Do you really think it exonerates you or makes your club less of a bunch of twats than the rest just because you pulled out at a different time?!   That was simply a nice little PR exercise to make yourselves look a tiny degree better than the others.

I know what you're trying to pedal.  Same thing as Chelsea.  That in years to come you'll be able to claim you two weren't really into the thing at all and that you were coerced by the 'real bad guys'. 

No chance.

And why are you even here anyway.  Haven't you got a train to catch in the morning to get to the game?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 02:44:58 am
I promise you there would be a similiar mindset on here if Liverpool backed out early. As it would on Redcafe.

You can't promise that.
Pretty much no one on here gives a flying fuck who pulled put first. I'd be pretty confident in saying that if we pulled out first then we'd all still be as pissed off about our involvement as we already are.
Let's be fair, City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs aren't taking the heat that Liverpool and Man United are for a reason. That reason is no one really gives a fuck about them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:54:57 am

Why are you focusing on such a minute detail of all this?   Do you really think it exonerates you or makes your club less of a bunch of twats than the rest just because you pulled out at a different time?!   That was simply a nice little PR exercise to make yourselves look a tiny degree better than the others.

I know what you're trying to pedal.  Same thing as Chelsea.  That in years to come you'll be able to claim you two weren't really into the thing at all and that you were coerced by the 'real bad guys'. 

No chance.

And why are you even here anyway.  Haven't you got a train to catch in the morning to get to the game?

That is what I'm trying to say though. I answered the post that questioned the lack of uproar by our fans in contrast to the likes of United and Arsenal and tbf yourselves. In addition to not going into this whole farce already hating the ownership for how the club is run we also pulled, as you righly call it a pr-excercise and like most things a football club do if there is good-will there the majority of fans will lap it up. I don't for one second think were anywhere near innocent in this. On the other hand I also know we weren't instigators because of our relationship with the other 11 and also as someone else put it would not have given us any benefits, because our current position is much better. Still our involvement in this is disgusting and very disapointing, as I already said I wouldn't  mind seeing someone like Soriano getting fired for it. Im just saying there is a lot of factors to this in our casde beeing something that a lot of fans will begrudingly give the board the benefit of doubt over, and a lot happy-clappers will lap it up or forget. As opposed to some of the other clubs where this might have been the final straw after years of mismanagement.

As for your last comment. No. I look forward to this whole covid thing being over soon so I can get over a couple of times a season.  I'm sure many foreign Liverpool fans feel the same

Edit: in case of any misunderstanding, I'm not saying you hate or have hated your ownership. I was largely speaking about the situation at Arse and United. I've been reading your threads on this, and I find your honest takes on an owner that has largely been very good to you very commendable
