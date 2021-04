Missed that, what did Jurgen have to say about Samuel?



He was angry at him cos a headline to an article on Monday said something about damning Liverpool to hell.And in the press conference after the match, Kloppo rightly accused Samuel and Neville and the taboid media in general of whipping fans into a frenzy against the players and coaches (who where not to blame). He was pretty upset at the fact Leeds fans had been abusing him and the players that day in Leeds, despite the fact they too had been in the dark about everything too.