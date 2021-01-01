Not like any of their fans actually enjoy all of the success anyway. They were happier in the 3rd division.



As odd as it sounds, this is 100% spot on.Back then they at least knew who they were. They stuck in there with their club despite the constant yo-yoing up and down the leagues. They had a quite admirable self-deprecating humour about them and a humility sadly lacking in their neighbours. You could also talk with them in a sensible manner too.Sometimes, wanting something is not the same as having it. Of course, they always aspired to bigger things but, like what happens with some lottery winners, the reality isn't what they thought it would be. The same old insecurities are always present. The deep-seated feelings of being a fraud are always there too. Living on millionaires' row is one thing, but you always feel defensive and fraudulent when you realise the others earned their way to where they are now the hard way, but all you are is the local top-end drugs importer who grooms kiddies to sell your poison for you or someone who got lucky on the Lotto. You aren't going to fit in, and you get bitter about the fact. You have the trappings, but you get no respect. No one wants you there, no one respects you being there and, other than the arselickers and new hangers-on attracted to the money, no one cares about you either.Abu Dhabi apologists will just have to learn to suck it up. The club they once followed is now dead and gone. Reputation launderers bought the name and have hijacked the game for their own selfish ends. There can be no respect for that from anyone who cares for football and cares for humanity. So, either own what you now are and get on with it, or shut the fuck up and stop whingeing and whining, pretending to be victims in all this.Maybe the decent ones left who followed what was Manchester City could form their own club and salvage some self-respect once more. Maybe they could leave behind the abhorrent sportswash that has trashed their name and reputation and build something real back up again? It would mean pottering about in the lower leagues, but lets face it, that's were you were always at your happiest.