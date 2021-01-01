« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: 6BigCups on April  2, 2021, 10:23:08 pm
I could see city winning every trophy in sight, yet still feel nothing. No jealousy, envy, bitterness towards them. Its weird. Its all too artificial to feel bothered about.

Not like any of their fans actually enjoy all of the success anyway. They were happier in the 3rd division.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:25:01 am
Not like any of their fans actually enjoy all of the success anyway. They were happier in the 3rd division.
This is so true. Despite winning the title 5 times ( with this seasons included) and a load of domestic cups, they still seem bitter and unhappy. I reckon if theyd grown organically and perhaps won one title they wouldve been a lot happier. As it is, I think their bitterness and complaining just shows that deep down , they know what their club is being used for and they dont like it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
This is so true. Despite winning the title 5 times ( with this seasons included) and a load of domestic cups, they still seem bitter and unhappy. I reckon if theyd grown organically and perhaps won one title they wouldve been a lot happier. As it is, I think their bitterness and complaining just shows that deep down , they know what their club is being used for and they dont like it.
Most of their unhappiness and complaining is that other fans won't take them seriously. A sure sign they know their's is a fake success.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:41:18 am
Most of their unhappiness and complaining is that other fans won't take them seriously. A sure sign they know their's is a fake success.

Yep i think so,they'd like to bask in the awe of others.

But nothing is an achievement really when you buy the best coaches etc. money can buy and massively outspend everyone for a decade or so whilst hiding the costs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
I had to laugh when I read the paper this morning.

Cardiola insisting that Abu Dhabi ''can't afford to buy Haaland.''

No doubt he said that before his morning swim.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Hope they can come through their financial struggles. Quite a few of the other traditional lower league clubs are struggling too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:25:01 am
Not like any of their fans actually enjoy all of the success anyway. They were happier in the 3rd division.
As odd as it sounds, this is 100% spot on.

Back then they at least knew who they were. They stuck in there with their club despite the constant yo-yoing up and down the leagues. They had a quite admirable self-deprecating humour about them and a humility sadly lacking in their neighbours. You could also talk with them in a sensible manner too.

Sometimes, wanting something is not the same as having it. Of course, they always aspired to bigger things but, like what happens with some lottery winners, the reality isn't what they thought it would be. The same old insecurities are always present. The deep-seated feelings of being a fraud are always there too. Living on millionaires' row is one thing, but you always feel defensive and fraudulent when you realise the others earned their way to where they are now the hard way, but all you are is the local top-end drugs importer who grooms kiddies to sell your poison for you or someone who got lucky on the Lotto. You aren't going to fit in, and you get bitter about the fact. You have the trappings, but you get no respect. No one wants you there, no one respects you being there and, other than the arselickers and new hangers-on attracted to the money, no one cares about you either.

Abu Dhabi apologists will just have to learn to suck it up. The club they once followed is now dead and gone. Reputation launderers bought the name and have hijacked the game for their own selfish ends. There can be no respect for that from anyone who cares for football and cares for humanity. So, either own what you now are and get on with it, or shut the fuck up and stop whingeing and whining, pretending to be victims in all this.

Maybe the decent ones left who followed what was Manchester City could form their own club and salvage some self-respect once more. Maybe they could leave behind the abhorrent sportswash that has trashed their name and reputation and build something real back up again? It would mean pottering about in the lower leagues, but lets face it, that's were you were always at your happiest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: 6BigCups on April  2, 2021, 10:23:08 pm
I could see city winning every trophy in sight, yet still feel nothing. No jealousy, envy, bitterness towards them. Its weird. Its all too artificial to feel bothered about.


I've said before that I'd take us winning 1 title to City's 2 every three years for the next 15.  I'd sign for it.  But if they were to ever beat us in a CL final for example, that would hurt badly.  I'd 'feel' something over that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:48:35 pm
I had to laugh when I read the paper this morning.

Cardiola insisting that Abu Dhabi ''can't afford to buy Haaland.''

No doubt he said that before his morning swim.


To be fair to Pep, he did well to keep a straight face whilst saying it. Im surprised the journalists didnt burst out laughing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:16:56 pm

I've said before that I'd take us winning 1 title to City's 2 every three years for the next 15.  I'd sign for it.  But if they were to ever beat us in a CL final for example, that would hurt badly.  I'd 'feel' something over that.

Having Abu Dhabi pay for the trophy means sod all. Lets face it, theyve spent an absolute fortune to do so. Its no different that Qatar winning the right to host the World Cup.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:16:56 pm

I've said before that I'd take us winning 1 title to City's 2 every three years for the next 15.  I'd sign for it.  But if they were to ever beat us in a CL final for example, that would hurt badly.  I'd 'feel' something over that.
City can beat us in the CL final. But first they have to be incredibly lucky to get there. :)

Bayern - Liverpool is this year's final.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 11:04:23 am
Yep i think so,they'd like to bask in the awe of others.

But nothing is an achievement really when you buy the best coaches etc. money can buy and massively outspend everyone for a decade or so whilst hiding the costs.

I never get tired of this mock up. Brilliant!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
In all seriousness they've changed their game for Covid and for us to retake the title next year I think we're going to have to do something similar.  They have slowed their game way down whereas I believe we still take shots (prior to this Arsenal game) faster than almost any team in the league upon gaining possession.

Figure most of our players will have some type of summer international involvement to where they'll barely get any rest before the new season.  Regardless of any purchases this summer and assuming full health we're still going to need to adjust in one way or another.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:10:45 am
I never get tired of this mock up. Brilliant!


yes 🤣 it is brilliant.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:10:13 pm
As odd as it sounds, this is 100% spot on.

Back then they at least knew who they were. They stuck in there with their club despite the constant yo-yoing up and down the leagues. They had a quite admirable self-deprecating humour about them and a humility sadly lacking in their neighbours. You could also talk with them in a sensible manner too.

Sometimes, wanting something is not the same as having it. Of course, they always aspired to bigger things but, like what happens with some lottery winners, the reality isn't what they thought it would be. The same old insecurities are always present. The deep-seated feelings of being a fraud are always there too. Living on millionaires' row is one thing, but you always feel defensive and fraudulent when you realise the others earned their way to where they are now the hard way, but all you are is the local top-end drugs importer who grooms kiddies to sell your poison for you or someone who got lucky on the Lotto. You aren't going to fit in, and you get bitter about the fact. You have the trappings, but you get no respect. No one wants you there, no one respects you being there and, other than the arselickers and new hangers-on attracted to the money, no one cares about you either.

Abu Dhabi apologists will just have to learn to suck it up. The club they once followed is now dead and gone. Reputation launderers bought the name and have hijacked the game for their own selfish ends. There can be no respect for that from anyone who cares for football and cares for humanity. So, either own what you now are and get on with it, or shut the fuck up and stop whingeing and whining, pretending to be victims in all this.

Maybe the decent ones left who followed what was Manchester City could form their own club and salvage some self-respect once more. Maybe they could leave behind the abhorrent sportswash that has trashed their name and reputation and build something real back up again? It would mean pottering about in the lower leagues, but lets face it, that's were you were always at your happiest.
Brilliant summary of City as a club and what happens to self respect when you sell your soul.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:10:45 am
I never get tired of this mock up. Brilliant!


Mock up? I thought it was real.
