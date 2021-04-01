Disqualifying Events

F.1. A Person shall be disqualified from acting as a Director and no Club shall be

permitted to have any Person acting as a Director of that Club if:

F.1.1. in relation to the assessment of his compliance with Rule F.1 (and/or any

similar or equivalent rules of The Football League or The Football

Association) at any time, he has:

F.1.1.1. failed to provide all relevant information (including, without

limitation, information relating to any other individual who

would qualify as a Director but has not been disclosed, including

where he or they are acting as a proxy, agent or nominee for

another Person); or

F.1.1.2. provided false, misleading or inaccurate information

F.1.2. either directly or indirectly he is involved in or has any power to determine

or influence the management or administration of another Club or Football

League club;

F.1.3. either directly or indirectly he holds or acquires any Significant Interest in a

Club while he either directly or indirectly holds any interest in any class of

Shares of another Club;

F.1.4. he becomes prohibited by law from being a director (including without

limitation as a result of being subject to a disqualification order as a

director under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (as

amended or any equivalent provisions in any jurisdiction which has a

substantially similar effect) (the CDDA), or being subject to the terms of

an undertaking given to the Secretary of State under the CDDA unless a

court of competent jurisdiction makes an order under the CDDA permitting

an appointment as a Director);

F.1.5. he has a Conviction (which is not a Spent Conviction) imposed by a court of

the United Kingdom or a competent court of foreign jurisdiction:

F.1.5.1. in respect of which an unsuspended sentence of at least 12

months imprisonment was imposed;

F.1.5.2. in respect of any offence involving any act which could

reasonably be considered to be dishonest (and, for the

avoidance of doubt, irrespective of the actual sentence

imposed); or

F.1.5.3. in respect of an offence set out in Appendix 1 (Schedule of

Offences) or a directly analogous offence in a foreign

jurisdiction (and, for the avoidance of doubt, irrespective of the

actual sentence imposed);

F.1.6. in the reasonable opinion of the Board, he has engaged in conduct outside

the United Kingdom that would constitute an offence of the sort described

in Rules F.1.5.2 or F.1.5.3, if such conduct had taken place in the United

Kingdom, whether or not such conduct resulted in a Conviction;







Has anyone ever taken the time to read the Premier League Owners and Directors test? That last section seems particularly relevant......Engaged in conduct outside the United Kingdom that would constitute an offence in the UK......



Imprisoning homosexuals?

Torturing political rivals?

Tortuting prisoners?

Human rights violations against migrant workers?



Seems like the Premier League violated their own rules whe they allowed the Al Nahyans to purchase City. Again, I can't believe the press in this country aren't questioning this and putting the Premier League and FA under pressure.

