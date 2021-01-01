« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 753786 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 am »
Loving this subhead on the BBC article.
'City flexing their financial muscle'
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56589278

That's where we are now.
Financial powerhouse they are.

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 am »
Be interesting if Haaland stayed one more season, they got Kane and his ankles finally turned to the powder they're on their way to being.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline taylorb1991

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 12:06:15 pm »
Disqualifying Events
F.1. A Person shall be disqualified from acting as a Director and no Club shall be
permitted to have any Person acting as a Director of that Club if:
F.1.1. in relation to the assessment of his compliance with Rule F.1 (and/or any
similar or equivalent rules of The Football League or The Football
Association) at any time, he has:
F.1.1.1. failed to provide all relevant information (including, without
limitation, information relating to any other individual who
would qualify as a Director but has not been disclosed, including
where he or they are acting as a proxy, agent or nominee for
another Person); or
F.1.1.2. provided false, misleading or inaccurate information
F.1.2. either directly or indirectly he is involved in or has any power to determine
or influence the management or administration of another Club or Football
League club;
F.1.3. either directly or indirectly he holds or acquires any Significant Interest in a
Club while he either directly or indirectly holds any interest in any class of
Shares of another Club;
F.1.4. he becomes prohibited by law from being a director (including without
limitation as a result of being subject to a disqualification order as a
director under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (as
amended or any equivalent provisions in any jurisdiction which has a
substantially similar effect) (the CDDA), or being subject to the terms of
an undertaking given to the Secretary of State under the CDDA unless a
court of competent jurisdiction makes an order under the CDDA permitting
an appointment as a Director);
F.1.5. he has a Conviction (which is not a Spent Conviction) imposed by a court of
the United Kingdom or a competent court of foreign jurisdiction:
F.1.5.1. in respect of which an unsuspended sentence of at least 12
months imprisonment was imposed;
F.1.5.2. in respect of any offence involving any act which could
reasonably be considered to be dishonest (and, for the
avoidance of doubt, irrespective of the actual sentence
imposed); or
F.1.5.3. in respect of an offence set out in Appendix 1 (Schedule of
Offences) or a directly analogous offence in a foreign
jurisdiction (and, for the avoidance of doubt, irrespective of the
actual sentence imposed);
F.1.6. in the reasonable opinion of the Board, he has engaged in conduct outside
the United Kingdom that would constitute an offence of the sort described
in Rules F.1.5.2 or F.1.5.3, if such conduct had taken place in the United
Kingdom, whether or not such conduct resulted in a Conviction; 



Has anyone ever taken the time to read the Premier League Owners and Directors test? That last section seems particularly relevant......Engaged in conduct outside the United Kingdom that would constitute an offence in the UK......

Imprisoning homosexuals?
Torturing political rivals? 
Tortuting prisoners?
Human rights violations against migrant workers?

Seems like the Premier League violated their own rules whe they allowed the Al Nahyans to purchase City. Again, I can't believe the press in this country aren't questioning this and putting the Premier League and FA under pressure.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm »
Surely Haaland wouldn't accept a move to Abu Dhabi following his support of the football human rights campaign last week?

Or will he just accept the wage like Gundogan.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,186
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 01:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm
Surely Haaland wouldn't accept a move to Abu Dhabi following his support of the football human rights campaign last week?

Or will he just accept the wage like Gundogan.

I fully expect him too, if thats the club he wants to sign for and they offer a deal he and his lovely agent deem big enough.

It is what it is, players will follow like sheep with these little hollow protests, but they will also do what is best for themselves in a short playing career and not bat an eye. 

Guardiola is the biggest hypocrite in football - and its barely mentioned, itll be no problem for a player to go that route - no one cares.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:28:50 pm
I fully expect him too, if thats the club he wants to sign for and they offer a deal he and his lovely agent deem big enough.

It is what it is, players will follow like sheep with these little hollow protests, but they will also do what is best for themselves in a short playing career and not bat an eye. 

Guardiola is the biggest hypocrite in football - and its barely mentioned, itll be no problem for a player to go that route - no one cares.
Its ugly though isnt it.     Cant believe that everyone has a price whereby their willing to sell their souls to the devil.  Must be some out there with some decency, integrity, good sense and better judgement.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,373
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm
Its ugly though isnt it.     Cant believe that everyone has a price whereby their willing to sell their souls to the devil.  Must be some out there with some decency, integrity, good sense and better judgement.
id never sign for them ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13047 on: Yesterday at 02:34:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm
id never sign for them ;)
I will never sign for them. Not a chance!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,944
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13048 on: Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm »
Haaland off to Barca apparently.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,186
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13049 on: Yesterday at 02:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm
Haaland off to Barca apparently.

not sure its that far advanced is it? His father and agent are in Barcelona for talks, but the suggestion is theyll be going to various clubs for talks.

His agent was in Dortmund yesterday to talk to Michael Zorc, and hes made Dortmund's position very clear.

Unless he has some great love for Barcelona, itd be a bit of an odd move right now, when hed have basically the pick of any club.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13050 on: Yesterday at 02:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm
Haaland off to Barca apparently.
Good for him and he actually has morals and confidence to play for a European Giant with a huge history instead of taking the easy route playing for Sportswash FC.

I hope it happens as it seems nothing fazes him, looks like Messi is staying as well by all accounts, Laporta has been in this position before and rebuilt the club on and off the pitch, this could be his Ronaldinho signing that he did in 2004.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13051 on: Yesterday at 03:33:14 pm »
It would be odd on the face of it, given Barca's issues and long term precariousness.

Laporta has rebuilt them once, but was that from such a difficult position?

If he goes there, it's him saying he genuinely believes himself to be a footballing force of nature that can transform the fortunes of any team. And if he does that and succeeds, fair play to him. Even if he thinks that, tries and fails, it's still admirable his mentality is that way.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,186
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13052 on: Yesterday at 03:38:23 pm »
I still dont think hell move this summer.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,077
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13053 on: Yesterday at 03:39:21 pm »
How in the name of bollocks can Barca afford him when they're up to their ears in debt?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13054 on: Yesterday at 03:41:21 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 03:39:21 pm
How in the name of bollocks can Barca afford him when they're up to their ears in debt?
Just like that Barca documentary with Laporta, the same way they payed for Ronaldinho.

They will go to the Banks.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,186
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13055 on: Yesterday at 03:43:10 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 03:39:21 pm
How in the name of bollocks can Barca afford him when they're up to their ears in debt?

cos they can get more and more into debt. They arent going anywhere, theyll just carry on with the cycle of making money, borrowing money, making more debt, making money, borrowing more etc etc etc. They are one of the worlds biggest clubs, there will always be willing lenders.

Next summer, when his clause kicks in, whoever the team is who can get him to say yes, will find the money.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline tonysleft

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13056 on: Yesterday at 03:47:22 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 03:39:21 pm
How in the name of bollocks can Barca afford him when they're up to their ears in debt?
I would assume any deal is dependent on Messi leaving and freeing up 1m a week wages
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13057 on: Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm »
I agree with Dim that I think this is pre-emptive posturing and he still moves based on his release clause next summer.

Raiola and Haaland stand to make more money personally, you would think, on the outrageous signing on fees and wages they can demand in the event of a £70m transfer rather than if someone has to find £80m on top of that this summer. Perhaps mitigated by whatever Raiola's % is, but I think if it's a case of money talking, the financial package put on the table this summer would end up being a far bigger outlay than just waiting one season.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13058 on: Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm »
Have a missed something here. What about Dortmund? Can he just go around Europe hawking his wares to anyone without his clubs permission? I dont pay much attention to modern football but what happened to talking to a club when your current club accepcted a bid.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,186
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13059 on: Yesterday at 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm
Have a missed something here. What about Dortmund? Can he just go around Europe hawking his wares to anyone without his clubs permission? I dont pay much attention to modern football but what happened to talking to a club when your current club accepcted a bid.

Haaland isnt doing anything, his agent can do as he pleases I suspect. This is just an even more in your face way of behaving than Salahs scrote of an agent sending out stupid tweets. Agents talk with clubs all the time about their clients Im sure. This is just going to be one massive public show it seems.

Michael Zorc has already made his/Dortmunds stand clear and has said he spoke to Riola yesterday.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13060 on: Yesterday at 04:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm
Have a missed something here. What about Dortmund? Can he just go around Europe hawking his wares to anyone without his clubs permission? I dont pay much attention to modern football but what happened to talking to a club when your current club accepcted a bid.
He's either got permission, or because it's his Dad and Agent but not him, they can probably hide behind a thin veil of 'we were just guests of these clubs and the visit was nothing to do with Erling' kinda bullshit nonsense.

I'm not sure whether the iron-clad clause of next summer potentially gives him 12-18 months pre-emptive ability to freely negotiate, who knows.

It goes on anyway.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,373
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13061 on: Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 03:39:21 pm
How in the name of bollocks can Barca afford him when they're up to their ears in debt?
if true it does sound dodgy

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13062 on: Yesterday at 04:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:21:20 pm
Haaland isnt doing anything, his agent can do as he pleases I suspect. This is just an even more in your face way of behaving than Salahs scrote of an agent sending out stupid tweets. Agents talk with clubs all the time about their clients Im sure. This is just going to be one massive public show it seems.

Michael Zorc has already made his/Dortmunds stand clear and has said he spoke to Riola yesterday.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:21:20 pm
Haaland isnt doing anything, his agent can do as he pleases I suspect. This is just an even more in your face way of behaving than Salahs scrote of an agent sending out stupid tweets. Agents talk with clubs all the time about their clients Im sure. This is just going to be one massive public show it seems.

Michael Zorc has already made his/Dortmunds stand clear and has said he spoke to Riola yesterday.

Thanks chaps. The modern world I guess.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13063 on: Today at 03:33:43 pm »
Just read that Pep has said City cant afford to replace Aguero! 😂😂😂
This is why people dont like him. The smugness and the patronising.
Were all still putting petrol in out cars arent we? So surely the Abu Dhabi Royal Family arent quite into their overdrafts yet!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,186
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13064 on: Today at 03:55:37 pm »
"I don't know what is going to happen but at these prices we are not going to buy any striker," Guardiola said.

"It's impossible. We cannot afford it. All the clubs are struggling financially, us as well.

:lmao

lying clown
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
  • Yeah right..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13065 on: Today at 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:33:43 pm
Just read that Pep has said City cant afford to replace Aguero! 😂😂😂
This is why people dont like him. The smugness and the patronising.
Were all still putting petrol in out cars arent we? So surely the Abu Dhabi Royal Family arent quite into their overdrafts yet!

It's about time to renegotiate the inflated naming rights of the stadium..maybe find another dozen sponsorship deals from middle eastern companies that don't have to provide revenue/income details.
Get with it Pep.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13066 on: Today at 03:58:32 pm »
July they will have signed Haaland, Grealish ,Mendes, Ings and another CB.

Outlay £300 million.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13067 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:58:32 pm
July they will have signed Haaland, Grealish ,Mendes, Ings and another CB.

Outlay £300 million.
Only £300M? I guess they are struggling then.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
  • Yeah right..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13068 on: Today at 04:19:37 pm »
Remember Wenger shouting from the rooftops when Arsenal agreed a 15 year Emirates sponsorship deal worth about £90m which was later trumped by a 'similar' 10 year deal City got for £400m from Etihad.
Etihad..the company which has allegedly over £6bn losses over the last 5 years.

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,537
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13069 on: Today at 04:30:02 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:58:32 pm
July they will have signed Haaland, Grealish ,Mendes, Ings and another CB.

Outlay £300 million.

Wages of £12.50 between them.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 