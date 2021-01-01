« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13040 on: Today at 11:15:56 am
Loving this subhead on the BBC article.
'City flexing their financial muscle'
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56589278

That's where we are now.
Financial powerhouse they are.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13041 on: Today at 11:40:51 am
Be interesting if Haaland stayed one more season, they got Kane and his ankles finally turned to the powder they're on their way to being.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13042 on: Today at 12:06:15 pm
Disqualifying Events
F.1. A Person shall be disqualified from acting as a Director and no Club shall be
permitted to have any Person acting as a Director of that Club if:
F.1.1. in relation to the assessment of his compliance with Rule F.1 (and/or any
similar or equivalent rules of The Football League or The Football
Association) at any time, he has:
F.1.1.1. failed to provide all relevant information (including, without
limitation, information relating to any other individual who
would qualify as a Director but has not been disclosed, including
where he or they are acting as a proxy, agent or nominee for
another Person); or
F.1.1.2. provided false, misleading or inaccurate information
F.1.2. either directly or indirectly he is involved in or has any power to determine
or influence the management or administration of another Club or Football
League club;
F.1.3. either directly or indirectly he holds or acquires any Significant Interest in a
Club while he either directly or indirectly holds any interest in any class of
Shares of another Club;
F.1.4. he becomes prohibited by law from being a director (including without
limitation as a result of being subject to a disqualification order as a
director under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (as
amended or any equivalent provisions in any jurisdiction which has a
substantially similar effect) (the CDDA), or being subject to the terms of
an undertaking given to the Secretary of State under the CDDA unless a
court of competent jurisdiction makes an order under the CDDA permitting
an appointment as a Director);
F.1.5. he has a Conviction (which is not a Spent Conviction) imposed by a court of
the United Kingdom or a competent court of foreign jurisdiction:
F.1.5.1. in respect of which an unsuspended sentence of at least 12
months imprisonment was imposed;
F.1.5.2. in respect of any offence involving any act which could
reasonably be considered to be dishonest (and, for the
avoidance of doubt, irrespective of the actual sentence
imposed); or
F.1.5.3. in respect of an offence set out in Appendix 1 (Schedule of
Offences) or a directly analogous offence in a foreign
jurisdiction (and, for the avoidance of doubt, irrespective of the
actual sentence imposed);
F.1.6. in the reasonable opinion of the Board, he has engaged in conduct outside
the United Kingdom that would constitute an offence of the sort described
in Rules F.1.5.2 or F.1.5.3, if such conduct had taken place in the United
Kingdom, whether or not such conduct resulted in a Conviction; 



Has anyone ever taken the time to read the Premier League Owners and Directors test? That last section seems particularly relevant......Engaged in conduct outside the United Kingdom that would constitute an offence in the UK......

Imprisoning homosexuals?
Torturing political rivals? 
Tortuting prisoners?
Human rights violations against migrant workers?

Seems like the Premier League violated their own rules whe they allowed the Al Nahyans to purchase City. Again, I can't believe the press in this country aren't questioning this and putting the Premier League and FA under pressure.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13043 on: Today at 01:09:27 pm
Surely Haaland wouldn't accept a move to Abu Dhabi following his support of the football human rights campaign last week?

Or will he just accept the wage like Gundogan.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13044 on: Today at 01:28:50 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:09:27 pm
Surely Haaland wouldn't accept a move to Abu Dhabi following his support of the football human rights campaign last week?

Or will he just accept the wage like Gundogan.

I fully expect him too, if thats the club he wants to sign for and they offer a deal he and his lovely agent deem big enough.

It is what it is, players will follow like sheep with these little hollow protests, but they will also do what is best for themselves in a short playing career and not bat an eye. 

Guardiola is the biggest hypocrite in football - and its barely mentioned, itll be no problem for a player to go that route - no one cares.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13045 on: Today at 01:42:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:28:50 pm
I fully expect him too, if thats the club he wants to sign for and they offer a deal he and his lovely agent deem big enough.

It is what it is, players will follow like sheep with these little hollow protests, but they will also do what is best for themselves in a short playing career and not bat an eye. 

Guardiola is the biggest hypocrite in football - and its barely mentioned, itll be no problem for a player to go that route - no one cares.
Its ugly though isnt it.     Cant believe that everyone has a price whereby their willing to sell their souls to the devil.  Must be some out there with some decency, integrity, good sense and better judgement.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13046 on: Today at 01:49:00 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 01:42:41 pm
Its ugly though isnt it.     Cant believe that everyone has a price whereby their willing to sell their souls to the devil.  Must be some out there with some decency, integrity, good sense and better judgement.
id never sign for them ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13047 on: Today at 02:34:52 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:49:00 pm
id never sign for them ;)
I will never sign for them. Not a chance!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13048 on: Today at 02:39:01 pm
Haaland off to Barca apparently.
