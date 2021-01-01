« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 750216 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,072
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 09:59:26 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
Was that the falling out after the owners didn't show enough respect on his birthday, which left his relationship with City 'damaged'?

It's worth remembering just how ridiculous that situation was: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/27484318

No, it was June 2018. My lad was there for a bit with the City U8's and this happened during his time there. I think it was over something he said about Guardiola.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13001 on: Today at 01:42:33 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 02:50:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56534835


All for players standing up to human rights abuses but how hollow does this gesture look when you see Gundogan wearing a t-shirt? The rank hypocrisy of the man making out he cares when he takes a weekly wage from from one of the most vile dictatorships on the planet.

I'm amazed no media outlet has picked up on this and questioned Gundogan on it.


What a fuckin hypocrite.   Just another shameless mercenary.   
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,652
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 07:51:56 am »
That's the difference with City. They can let Aguero's contract run down and leave at 32 and then break the bank on a world class replacement.

We just can't afford to do that with our front three who are all around 30 now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Up
« previous next »
 