Ultimately, who cares. But there's something to be said for the impact a player or a coach can have beyond just the honours.



All well and good saying Neal has 4 European Cups to his name and doesnt have a statue, and thinking that's proof of the levels between the two clubs. But Shankly has the grand total of 0 European Cup wins and a measly UEFA Cup to his name in terms of continental trophies.



Nobody would argue against the impact that he had though because the club we were when he took the reigns wasn't the club we were when Neal then went on to win 4 European Cups.



Now Aguero is no Shankly either he hasn't built that club in his own image and defined it, but he scored the goal that won them their first title in 40+ years, robbing their city rivals, he's the top scorer in the clubs history with 4 soon to be 5 league titles to his name as well as 6 domestic trophies and 10yrs service.



Why wouldn't he get a statue really? City aren't Liverpool, Aguero doesn't need to have had more impact than Rush or Neal or Thompson in order to deserve one.