Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
In fairness hes their all time top scorer. Is it wildly different than Arsenal having one of Thierry Henry?

Their haste to build them shows how small-time they are. At this rate, even the tea lady would be due one in ten years time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
He leaves having never scored a goal at Anfield.

All those goals, all those games against us and he's never scored at Anfield.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
In fairness hes their all time top scorer. Is it wildly different than Arsenal having one of Thierry Henry?
Plus he scored like 250 more goals than Michael Jackson and he got a statue at Craven Cottage.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
In fairness hes their all time top scorer. Is it wildly different than Arsenal having one of Thierry Henry?

Still waiting for our Origi statue
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Just watch how ecstatic everyone is..the players are going crazy, the fans are going wild..what a turnout..their first title in 44 years.
Well plaid.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/s6eLecTbwaw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/s6eLecTbwaw</a>
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Haaland to them a dead cert then. Hopefully after knocking them out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
yeah they'll sign Haaland

think the goal i remember from him the most other than the QPR one (we were playing Newcastle and a lot of the stadium cheered when Man City 3-2 flashed up on the big screen) was his one against you in 2019 from that tight angle
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Who did Aguero used to play for? Says someone in 10 years time.

Without their cheating they would be lucky to have had him for 1 season. I cant remember seeing 1 link about a move away for him in all the time hes been at this franchise.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
Just watch how ecstatic everyone is..the players are going crazy, the fans are going wild..what a turnout..their first title in 44 years.
Well plaid.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/s6eLecTbwaw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/s6eLecTbwaw</a>
Where are all the fans?
Atleast the players werent singing that song.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:48:19 pm
Their haste to build them shows how small-time they are. At this rate, even the tea lady would be due one in ten years time.

That's it, they're trying to copy the big clubs like us and the Mancs, without any idea of why the statues are there, what is needed to actually get a statue and what they honour. The Mancs holy trinity is Best, Law, Charlton and is in honour of them winning the European Cup, don't even need to explain our two statues, nor the stand name.

Fuck, if we threw statues up for every quality player we have had, the concourse would be rammed, it'd be like the Terracotta warriors.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:52:15 am
Fuck, if we threw statues up for every quality player we have had, the concourse would be rammed, it'd be like the Terracotta warriors.

 ;D
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:22:08 am
Who did Aguero used to play for? Says someone in 10 years time.

Without their cheating they would be lucky to have had him for 1 season. I cant remember seeing 1 link about a move away for him in all the time hes been at this franchise.
I don't think they'd have had him for even one season in normal circumstances - he was a £35m signing back in 2011. Chelsea also wanted him. He'd have gone there had the takeover not happened and their cheating gone on unchecked.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:52:15 am
That's it, they're trying to copy the big clubs like us and the Mancs, without any idea of why the statues are there, what is needed to actually get a statue and what they honour. The Mancs holy trinity is Best, Law, Charlton and is in honour of them winning the European Cup, don't even need to explain our two statues, nor the stand name.

Fuck, if we threw statues up for every quality player we have had, the concourse would be rammed, it'd be like the Terracotta warriors.

The statue was built in 2002 i.e. 34 years after they won the European cup in 68.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are handing statues out like sweets.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
i dont see an issue with aguero getting a statue. he is an absolute legend there and one of the best in the premier league era

scored their most famous goal ever. won loads with them

ive also no problem with them letting him go, they are leading the league by a mile without him this year. Just cos he is a legend doesnt mean they have to keep him on the books til he is 50
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Arsenal put a few up as well didnt they? I dont know if its a new stadium thing, trying to give the new soulless bowl a bit of history.

At the least the people Arsenal made statues of played at Highbury, and kind of link the new with the old.  I doubt the likes of Silva, Kompany or Aguero even know the name Maine Road, much less point to its rough location.  Have they got any of their legends from the Maine Road days commemorated at the Etihad?  Or would that just highlight how plastic they are as there isnt anyone from pre 2008 that could be held in such esteem?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:15:30 pm
Surely this is better for him?

Has his pick on pretty much any interested club without having to worry about whether theyre willing to pay his transfer fee, can get better wages as theres no fee and will get a signing on fee?

Id imagine hes probably up for going somewhere else and can now do so easily and cleanly.

City are c*nts but Im not sure theyve done much wrong in this instance.

Fair

Would also say Aguero would deserve a statue if it was going around relative to their history. I know City are a plastic club and it feels a bit small time but rivalry aside, for me he goes down as an all time great PL striker. I have massive respect for his football ability.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:04:46 pm
Fair

Would also say Aguero would deserve a statue if it was going around relative to their history. I know City are a plastic club and it feels a bit small time but rivalry aside, for me he goes down as an all time great PL striker. I have massive respect for his football ability.

Statues should be reserved for people whose achievements stand the test of time. In 20 years, Man City given what they are will likely have a dozen players that will have done what Aguero, Kompany and Silva have done - do they all get statues too? David Silva is a great example; a good player for City no doubt, but what did he achieve that De Bruyne won't if he stays there for a few more years?

Build a stature for Aguero by all means, but it should be in 30 years time if/when he's still their record goalscorer. Or at least after he's retired. At present, he might get a statue then sign for Chelsea and score the winner against them in a Champions League final!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Great wumming headline in the Echo ...

"Sergio Aguero could make Liverpool transfer to complete medal collection after quitting Man City"

HAHA!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:03:40 pm
Arsenal put a few up as well didnt they? I dont know if its a new stadium thing, trying to give the new soulless bowl a bit of history.

At the least the people Arsenal made statues of played at Highbury, and kind of link the new with the old.  I doubt the likes of Silva, Kompany or Aguero even know the name Maine Road, much less point to its rough location.  Have they got any of their legends from the Maine Road days commemorated at the Etihad?  Or would that just highlight how plastic they are as there isnt anyone from pre 2008 that could be held in such esteem?

They've the Bellend, or to give it its proper name, the Colin Bell Stand
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Mercer, Lee and Bell should have a statue before these mercenaries.

Proof their owners disregard City's previous history, to them Man City was founded in 2008 and became a PR sportswashing entity for a human rights abusing slave owning heinous monarchy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
If Aguero had achieved what he has with City here at Liverpool..he'd be well behind in the statue pecking order,  I doubt he'd even be considered.

Phil Neal would have a few erected before Sergio got his first.
It shows the difference between the clubs.
Bert Trautman has an FA cup winners medal & a statue at the Etihad..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:27:12 pm
If Aguero had achieved what he has with City here at Liverpool..he'd be well behind in the statue pecking order,  I doubt he'd even be considered.

Phil Neal would have a few erected before Sergio got his first.
It shows the difference between the clubs.
Bert Trautman has an FA cup winners medal & a statue at the Etihad..


Top of my head, Neal has 4 European Cups (I think he's the only one with 4), Clem, Thommo, Dalglish, Souey, Terry Mac, Ray Kennedy, David Johnson all have 3, Hughes, Barney, Rush, Sammy Lee have 2 and I know there are more with more than 1 winners medal, plus about another 48 with 1 winners medal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
It's ridiculous that he's getting a statue. Maybe they are so insecure they feel the need for statues for players before they've hung their boots up though.

Aguero is without doubt a superb player. It's just a pity he wasted his best years with a Sportswash puppet club that no one in the game respects or takes seriously. I doubt his bank manager cares, but I'd loved to have seen him at a proper, legitimate club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:45:20 pm
Top of my head, Neal has 4 European Cups (I think he's the only one with 4), Clem, Thommo, Dalglish, Souey, Terry Mac, Ray Kennedy, David Johnson all have 3, Hughes, Barney, Rush, Sammy Lee have 2 and I know there are more with more than 1 winners medal, plus about another 48 with 1 winners medal.
There's not enough statues on Crosby beach to represent the number of ex Liverpool players and managers that would get a statue ahead of Aguero if he were at LFC.

Talking of statues. When are they putting one up to honour the sheikh running over someone he doesn't like in his 4X4?
^^

Aye agree lads.
Pretty sure they have plans for a David Silva statue too?
Another great player no doubt but a statue?!

Djimi says hello by the way.. :wave



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Ultimately, who cares. But there's something to be said for the impact a player or a coach can have beyond just the honours.

All well and good saying Neal has 4 European Cups to his name and doesnt have a statue, and thinking that's proof of the levels between the two clubs. But Shankly has the grand total of 0 European Cup wins and a measly UEFA Cup to his name in terms of continental trophies.

Nobody would argue against the impact that he had though because the club we were when he took the reigns wasn't the club we were when Neal then went on to win 4 European Cups.

Now Aguero is no Shankly either he hasn't built that club in his own image and defined it, but he scored the goal that won them their first title in 40+ years, robbing their city rivals, he's the top scorer in the clubs history with 4 soon to be 5 league titles to his name as well as 6 domestic trophies and 10yrs service.

Why wouldn't he get a statue really? City aren't Liverpool, Aguero doesn't need to have had more impact than Rush or Neal or Thompson in order to deserve one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:12:14 pm
Ultimately, who cares. But there's something to be said for the impact a player or a coach can have beyond just the honours.

All well and good saying Neal has 4 European Cups to his name and doesnt have a statue, and thinking that's proof of the levels between the two clubs. But Shankly has the grand total of 0 European Cup wins and a measly UEFA Cup to his name in terms of continental trophies.

Nobody would argue against the impact that he had though because the club we were when he took the reigns wasn't the club we were when Neal then went on to win 4 European Cups.

Now Aguero is no Shankly either he hasn't built that club in his own image and defined it, but he scored the goal that won them their first title in 40+ years, robbing their city rivals, he's the top scorer in the clubs history with 4 soon to be 5 league titles to his name as well as 6 domestic trophies and 10yrs service.

Why wouldn't he get a statue really? City aren't Liverpool, Aguero doesn't need to have had more impact than Rush or Neal or Thompson in order to deserve one.

Exactly this. Its none of our business really.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:08:54 pm
Great wumming headline in the Echo ...

"Sergio Aguero could make Liverpool transfer to complete medal collection after quitting Man City"

HAHA!

Nice little dig there ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:08:54 pm
Great wumming headline in the Echo ...

"Sergio Aguero could make Liverpool transfer to complete medal collection after quitting Man City"

HAHA!

seen a lot of comments on his lack of CL, like hes left them this week or something? Id say that unfortunately he has a very good chance of winning it this season, unless I missed something and he is in fact leaving before the end of the season!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Rushy scored 343 goals for this club, he has five League winners medals,  three FA cups, five League cups, 2 European cups a European golden boot, a players and writers player of the year in the same season.

He's regarded as a legend and a hell of a player. He's not even our greatest player.

Levels.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:43:40 pm
Rushy scored 343 goals for this club, he has five League winners medals,  three FA cups, five League cups, 2 European cups a European golden boot, a players and writers player of the year in the same season.

He's regarded as a legend and a hell of a player. He's not even our greatest player.

Levels.

He brought me up to love Wales as well
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56534835


All for players standing up to human rights abuses but how hollow does this gesture look when you see Gundogan wearing a t-shirt? The rank hypocrisy of the man making out he cares when he takes a weekly wage from from one of the most vile dictatorships on the planet.

I'm amazed no media outlet has picked up on this and questioned Gundogan on it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:47:54 pm
He brought me up to love Wales as well

The more I read and see from People claiming to be "English" the happier I am I can at least trace some heritage back to Wales.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 02:50:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56534835


All for players standing up to human rights abuses but how hollow does this gesture look when you see Gundogan wearing a t-shirt? The rank hypocrisy of the man making out he cares when he takes a weekly wage from from one of the most vile dictatorships on the planet.

I'm amazed no media outlet has picked up on this and questioned Gundogan on it.


The same media that constantly fawn over ABDFC?
Money talks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:03:32 pm
The more I read and see from People claiming to be "English" the happier I am I can at least trace some heritage back to Wales.

Welsh, Irish and Persian for me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:18:27 pm
Welsh, Irish and Persian for me.

Tea time in your house must be great. Thankfully the missus and I don't want kids so no chance of tiny chubby ginger haired Filippino kids running about
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 08:49:18 pm
Fascinated to see what he says about Guardiola though, the baldy one never seemed to really fancy him with the only issues being that he scored a hatful every season, even when half fit.
I don't sense that Guardiola is particularly close to his players - at least not at City. They seem more like cogs in a machine than human beings as Klopp sees them. I wonder if the feeling is mutual.
