Fair



Would also say Aguero would deserve a statue if it was going around relative to their history. I know City are a plastic club and it feels a bit small time but rivalry aside, for me he goes down as an all time great PL striker. I have massive respect for his football ability.



Statues should be reserved for people whose achievements stand the test of time. In 20 years, Man City given what they are will likely have a dozen players that will have done what Aguero, Kompany and Silva have done - do they all get statues too? David Silva is a great example; a good player for City no doubt, but what did he achieve that De Bruyne won't if he stays there for a few more years?Build a stature for Aguero by all means, but it should be in 30 years time if/when he's still their record goalscorer. Or at least after he's retired. At present, he might get a statue then sign for Chelsea and score the winner against them in a Champions League final!