Their haste to build them shows how small-time they are. At this rate, even the tea lady would be due one in ten years time.
That's it, they're trying to copy the big clubs like us and the Mancs, without any idea of why the statues are there, what is needed to actually get a statue and what they honour. The Mancs holy trinity is Best, Law, Charlton and is in honour of them winning the European Cup, don't even need to explain our two statues, nor the stand name.
Fuck, if we threw statues up for every quality player we have had, the concourse would be rammed, it'd be like the Terracotta warriors.